China to keep anti-dumping duties on Australian wine for up to four months

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Penfolds Grange, made by Australian wine maker Penfolds and owned by Australia's Treasury Wine Estates, on a shelf for sale
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will keep temporary anti-dumping duties on wine imports from Australia for up to four months, but could extend them to nine months in special circumstances, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry will set final anti-dumping measures on Australian wine according to law, its spokesman, Gao Feng, told an online news conference, but without elaborating on the special circumstances.

Last week, China said it would impose tariffs of 107.1% to 212.1% on wine from Australia from Nov. 28, amid deteriorating ties between the two.

