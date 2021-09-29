China Keeps Cash Engine Running in Ninth Day of Injections

Tania Chen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank injected liquidity into the financial system for a ninth day in the longest run since December as it sought to meet a surge in seasonal demand for cash.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China pumped in 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of cash with 14-day reverse repurchase agreements, resulting in a net injection of 40 billion yuan. The move may also have been aimed at calming jitters fueled by China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis.

China’s policy makers are taking steps to ensure there’s sufficient liquidity ahead of quarter-end regulatory checks and a one-week holiday at the start of October. Speculation is also building that the PBOC may deliver another cut in the reserve requirement ratio to prop up the economy and maintain ample cash in the system.

“There are a lot of maturities and big tax payment coming up in October,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “There is a need to ensure ample liquidity and there is a chance of a reserve requirement ratio cut before the long Golden Week holiday.”

The central bank has added a total net 750 billion yuan via open market operations since Sept. 17. A total of 740 billion yuan of 14-day reverse repurchase agreements will fall due on Oct. 8-13. Later in the month, 500 billion yuan of medium-term lending facility is set to expire.

Overnight interbank funding costs slid 41 basis points to 1.50%, the lowest since May, after the cash infusion.

The injection is also expected to allay fears of a contagion stemming from Evergrande’s debt problems. The developer faces another bond interest payment Wednesday after giving no indication that it had paid a separate one last week.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Homeowners Are Sitting on Record Equity: How You Can Capitalize For Retirement

    If you own a home, chances are your net worth has shot up in the last year. Skyrocketing home prices caused by a pandemic-fueled real estate frenzy have led to a scenario where homeowners in the U.S. are sitting on … Continue reading → The post Homeowners Are Sitting on Record Equity: How You Can Capitalize For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Free-spending consumers defy economy's unholy trinity: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • Surging Treasury yields batter ARK fund amid broad tech selloff

    A broad selloff in technology and growth names battered the flagship fund of star stock picker Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, as investors shifted away from tech shares amid a sharp rise in Treasury yields. The ARK Innovation ETF, which had $21.4 billion in assets as of last week, according to Refinitiv, fell 4.2% on Tuesday. Losses for the ARK fund have accelerated in recent days, fueled by a rise in Treasury yields that has hit the broader universe of technology and growth stocks in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting last week.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • Dividend Stocks Can Make You Rich: 2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    Investing in the best dividend stocks can make you, your kids, and/or your grandchildren wealthy over time.

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • This Stock Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the coming decade, artificial intelligence (AI) will transform many industries, boosting productivity and efficiency. More importantly, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) looks like a smart way to cash in on that trend. Powered by a unique business model and a strong growth strategy, Lemonade is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar insurance industry.

  • Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • JPMorgan warns of shift to Ethereum futures

    The continued divergence away from Bitcoin futures towards Ethereum futures is something to be concerned about, say analysts from JPMorgan.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 4.3% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday -- and sure, most stocks on the stock market are down today. As Game Rant reports, "While graphics cards have become near impossible to acquire during the pandemic" (depriving Nvidia of revenue and profits it might otherwise have earned were it able to satisfy all the demand that is out there), its rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) "has largely kept its cutting-edge CPUs in supply." If that's the case, and if it's a trend that continues, then there would appear to be a chance that Intel will gain back market share that it might have lost to Nvidia during the pandemic.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Jumped Today

    The Lucid Air sedan reportedly gets featured in a TV series ahead of a crucial week that could see big updates from the EV maker.

  • This Back-Door Retirement Strategy Goes Away Jan. 1 – Did You Even Know About It?

    Americans who are using this "backdoor Roth" tax strategy may be out of luck as the House Ways and Means Committee legislative tax proposals would prohibit some of its uses. The provision is part of...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

    “You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed opportunities, ruminating on a never-ending list of “if onlys,” the fact is there are always new opportunities in the public markets, it’s just finding them that’s the problem. A helping hand here woul

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Applied Materials Stock Is Tumbling. The Entire Chip Sector Is Sliding Too.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Chinese bankers swoop in on own shares on the cheap as Evergrande's debt crisis rattles market, drives valuations lower

    Major shareholders and senior executives of several Chinese banks have been on a buying spree, picking up the shares of their own organisations on the cheap, after China Evergrande Group's debt crisis rattled capital markets and drove down valuations. At least six listed commercial lenders, including Ping An Bank and Bank of Shanghai have announced plans to buy back their own stocks this month, when financial markets were roiled by concerns of exposure to Evergrande. China Zheshang Bank, a natio