China Keeps Pushing Back Against Weaker Yuan With Currency Fix

(Bloomberg) -- China again fought back versus yuan weakness with a stronger-than-expected fixing to bolster its fragile currency.

The People’s Bank of China set the fixing at 6.8486 per dollar, 56 pips stronger than the average estimate at in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders. That’s after Thursday’s fixing was set 120 pips stronger than then forecast, the widest gap since February 2020. While Thursday’s move helped the offshore yuan pare its recent losses, it remains Asia’s second-worst performer this quarter.

The yuan has been weakening as Chinese economy is undermined by the nation’s Covid Zero policy and turmoil in the property market. That’s driving outflows as the PBOC’s monetary policy diverges from that of its global peers including the Federal Reserve which have been raising interest rates.

China’s central bank had largely refrained from pushing back against the currency’s decline until this week. Policy makers set the yuan fixing at a stronger-than-expected level for the third straight day on Friday.

China’s foreign-exchange regulator also sought to calm concern over yuan losses. The expectation for the yuan exchange rate is stable at the current time, the official Xinhua News Agency cited the State Administration of Foreign Exchange as saying on Thursday. Overseas investors have been net buyers of Chinese assets since August, which shows they are seen as having long-term value, it said.

A number of analysts predict the PBOC will take additional steps to stem the yuan’s decline.

The central bank may use verbal intervention, further reduce the foreign-currency reserve-requirement ratio for financial institutions, re-introduce a factor into the fixing formula, or increase offshore yuan bill issuance, HSBC Holdings Plc strategists including Jingyang Chen wrote in a research note.

