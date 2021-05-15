China has landed a spacecraft on Mars for the first time, delivering a water-hunting rover to the red planet

Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·4 min read
china mars global remote sensing and small rover hx 1 martian mission illustration rendering cas xinhua
An illustration of China's Zhurong rover leaving the lander to explore the Martian surface. Chinese State Administration of Science/Xinhua

China has landed its first spacecraft on the surface of Mars, according to Chinese state media.

The mission, called Tianwen-1, or "questions to heaven," is the first to send a spacecraft into the planet's orbit, drop a landing platform onto the Martian surface, and deploy a rover all in one expedition.

If everything went according to plan, a gumdrop-shaped landing capsule separated from the Tianwen-1 orbiter on Friday evening and fell toward Mars. With the lander and rover safely tucked inside, the capsule plummeted through the Martian atmosphere, friction heating the material around it to temperatures exceeding 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

High above the red-dust Martian surface, a supersonic parachute had to deploy to slow the capsule's fall. As the lander neared its destination, thrusters should have fired downward to help it decelerate. Then it should have lowered itself to the surface on a set of legs to absorb the impact.

China has not released details about the state of the lander or rover. But if everything is in good shape, the landing would make China the third nation to ever successfully put a robot on the Martian surface. It's the first non-NASA Mars landing since the Soviet Union's rover touched down in 1971.

Tianwen-1 launched in July 2020 and the spacecraft slipped into orbit around Mars in February. Landing was "the most challenging part of the mission," the CNSA previously said. Only half the spacecraft that have ever attempted a Mars landing have succeeded.

china tianwen 1 mission orbiter with lander rover capsule
The Tianwen-1 probe, carrying a lander and rover in a landing capsule, en route to Mars. Photo released December 16, 2020. CNSA via AP

Now, China's first Mars lander and rover are sitting in the middle of Utopia Planitia, a vast field of ancient volcanic rock that may have extensive reserves of water ice beneath its surface. If space agencies like NASA someday send humans to Mars, water would be a crucial resource because it can both sustain astronauts and get broken down into hydrogen and oxygen for rocket fuel. It's unlikely Mars-bound spaceships could carry enough water, oxygen, and hydrogen for the entire journey there and back.

If all goes well, the lander will deploy a two-track ramp for the six-wheeled rover to roll down onto Martian soil. The rover is called Zhurong, named for ancient Chinese mythology's god of fire, according to the CNSA. It's set to explore the region and search for its water ice with ground-penetrating radar.

Mars photographed by china tianwen-1 orbiter
The surface of Mars, as photographed by the Tianwen-1 spacecraft circling the planet. CNSA via AP

The mission is also intended to help China prepare for a future attempt to return Martian rocks or dirt to Earth in the late 2020s.

"Landing safely on Mars is a huge challenge, especially for China's first soft landing attempt," Long Xiao, a planetary scientist at the China University of Geosciences, told National Geographic ahead of the attempt. "But it is a necessary step for Mars and deep-space exploration."

The Zhurong rover has 90 days to explore Mars - for now

china&#39;s tianwen-1 zhurong rover replica
A replica of the Tianwen-1 Mars rover is displayed during an exhibition inside the National Museum in Beijing, China, March 3, 2021. Tingshu Wang/Reuters

At 530 pounds, Zhurong is about the size of the Spirit and Opportunity rovers NASA landed on Mars in 2004. It could take more than a week to deploy the lander's ramp and roll the rover onto Martian soil, journalist Andrew Jones reported for IEEE Spectrum. Then it will open its butterfly-wing solar panels to soak up the sunlight and charge its batteries.

Once the rover is on the ground, it has about 90 days to study Mars. That's its official mission timeline, but Spirit and Opportunity had the same three-month window and ended up exploring Mars for six and 14 years, respectively.

The Tianwen-1 orbiter will continue circling the red planet for one Martian year (two Earth years), relaying data to Earth and taking photos. Its main goal is to "perform a global and extensive survey of the entire planet," according to a journal article by Tianwen-1 scientists.

This will involve charting Mars' geology, surveying its climate, and measuring its electromagnetic and gravitational fields.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • China completes historic Mars spacecraft landing

    BEIJING (Reuters) -An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft successfully landed on the surface of Mars on Saturday, state news agency Xinhua reported, making China the second space-faring nation after the United States to land on the Red Planet. The Tianwen-1 spacecraft landed on a site on a vast plain known as Utopia Planitia, "leaving a Chinese footprint on Mars for the first time," Xinhua said. The landing module separated from the orbiter three hours later and entered the Martian atmosphere, the official China Space News said.

  • China lands its first rover on Mars in latest advance for space programme

    China has landed a spacecraft on Mars for the first time in the latest advance for its space programme. The official Xinhua News Agency said on Saturday that the lander had touched down, citing the China National Space Administration. Plans call for a rover to stay in the lander for a few days of diagnostic tests before rolling down a ramp to explore an icy area of Mars known as Utopia Planitia. It will join an American one that arrived at the red planet in February. China's first Mars landing follows its launch last month of the main section of what will be a permanent space station and a mission that brought back rocks from the moon late last year. "China has left a footprint on Mars for the first time, an important step for our country's space exploration," Xinhua said in announcing the landing on one of its social media accounts. The US has had nine successful landings on Mars since 1976. The Soviet Union landed on the planet in 1971, but the mission failed after the craft stopped transmitting information soon after touchdown. A rover and a tiny helicopter from the American landing in February are currently exploring Mars. NASA expects the rover to collect its first sample in July for return to Earth in a decade. China has landed on the moon before but landing on Mars is a much more difficult undertaking because it has an extremely thin atmosphere. Spacecraft must use heat shields for protection from the searing heat of re-entry and both retro-rockets and parachutes to slow enough to prevent a crash landing. The parachutes and rockets must be deployed at precise times to land at the designated spot. Only mini-retro rockets are required for a moon landing, and parachutes alone are sufficient for returning to Earth, which has a much bigger atmosphere.

  • China Mars rover to land between Saturday and Wednesday

    China says its Mars probe and accompanying rover are expected to land on the red planet sometime between Saturday and Wednesday Beijing time. The China National Space Administration said in a brief notice that the Tianwen-1 probe has collected a large amount of scientific data since entering Mars orbit on Feb. 10 and the window for setting down on an icy area of the planet known as Utopia Planitia was determined by “current flying conditions.” The mission is the first attempt at a soft landing on Mars by a Chinese spacecraft.

  • Indian states turn to anti-parasitic drug to fight COVID-19 against WHO advice

    At least two Indian states have said they plan to dose their populations with the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to protect against severe COVID-19 infections as their hospitals are overrun with patients in critical condition. The move by the coastal state of Goa and northern state of Uttarakhand, come despite the World Health Organization and others warning against such measures. "The current evidence on the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients is inconclusive," WHO said in a statement in late March.

  • China makes history with successful Mars landing

    A Chinese lander carrying a rover successfully touched down on Mars for the first time, state media reports.Why it matters: This is the first time China has landed a spacecraft on another planet, and it launches the nation into an elite club of only a few space agencies to successfully make it to the Martian surface.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What’s happening: The rover arrived in orbit around the Red Planet in February with the country's Tianwen-1 mission.The rover is reportedly designed to search for water, ice and possible signs of life.This was China's first attempt to land on Mars.The big picture: This mission fits into China’s broader plans in space.The nation is currently building a space station and is aiming to develop a research station on the Moon with Russia.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • SpaceX Could Orbit Its Starship Later This Year

    Barely a week has passed since SpaceX successfully launched, and landed, its prototype Starship rocket SN15 in far Southwest Texas, its first unqualified success with the launch vehicle. SpaceX Starship MK1: the Starship that started it all. In a Thursday filing with the Federal Communications Commission, which has jurisdiction over rocket launches, SpaceX outlined its plans for a first launch of its Starship Orbital rocket variant.

  • China says its first Mars landing - of both a lander and a rover - is happening as early as Saturday

    China's National Space Administration said its Tianwen-1 spacecraft is expected to land on Mars between May 15 and May 19 local time.

  • 'Nihao Mars': China's Zhurong rover touches down on Red Planet

    China's probe to Mars touched down on the Red Planet early Saturday to deploy its Zhurong rover, state media reported, a triumph for Beijing's increasingly bold space ambitions and a history-making feat for a nation on its first-ever Martian mission.

  • Move Over, Patty Jenkins: How China’s Jia Ling Became the World’s Highest-Grossing Female Director

    She may not be a household name anywhere other than her native China, but Chinese helmer Jia Ling has officially overtaken Patty Jenkins as the world’s highest-grossing female director for a single film. After an extended three-month run, Jia’s Chinese New Year blockbuster “Hi, Mom,” finally left Chinese theaters Tuesday. It has grossed $838 million […]

  • Onetime wunderkind Massachusetts mayor guilty of corruption

    A former Massachusetts mayor first elected at the age of 23 by touting himself as a successful entrepreneur was convicted Friday of stealing money from investors in his start-up to bankroll his lavish lifestyle and soliciting bribes from marijuana vendors who wanted to operate in the struggling mill city. Jasiel Correia was found guilty of extortion, fraud and filing false tax returns after 23 hours of jury deliberations over four days in a trial that highlighted Correia's swift rise and fall in Fall River, where he had dazzled voters at a young age with his promises to turn the city around. Correia, now 29, was also acquitted on three counts, including accusations that he forced his chief of staff to give him half of her salary in order to keep her city job.

  • Tens of millions of people under Medicaid and CHIP did without mental health services in 2020

    People insured with Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program aren't using mental health care services at the same rate as the rest of the population, new data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services show. Why it matters: Virtual mental health visits skyrocketed last year, but vulnerable populations went with out treatment during a time period when stress, substance abuse, anxiety and depression were at all-time highs. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Tens of millions of people under Medicaid and CHIP did without mental health services in 2020 compared to 2019.The new CMS report, which recorded primary, preventative and mental health care visits between March and October 2o2o, shows a 34% drop in the number of mental health services for children 19 and younger, compared to the same time period in 2019. Mental health services from adults aged 19 to 64 declined 22%. The big picture: Public health officials, schools and the White House have been sounding alarms on the worsening mental illness and addiction crisis, particularly among young people, and the societal effects long-term. In March, the Biden administration said it would funnel $2.5 billion to address mental health and substance abuse in the U.S.What they’re saying: “This new data provides a window into the impacts of the pandemic for marginalized communities – particularly children and other vulnerable people – and is critical as we work towards meeting the needs of those that rely on Medicaid and CHIP,” CMS acting administrator Liz Richter said in a statement.“While we’re encouraged that people are accessing some health care services at pre-pandemic levels, there is work to do to connect people to mental health care services," she said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson

    Sam Burns, seeking wins in consecutive PGA Tour starts, fired a career-low, 10-under-par 62 on Friday to lead the AT&T Byron Nelson at the event's midway point. Burns has a two-round total of 17-under 127 at TPC Craig Ranch in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas. South Korea's K.H. Lee (second-round 65) is at 14 under, good for third place.

  • ‘Mom’ Finale: Showrunner Gemma Baker Reflects On “Light And Laughter” In Recovery, Bonnie’s Evolution & Missing Characters

    SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoiler for the Mom series finale, “My Kinda People and the Big To-Do.” The mother of all Mom episodes brought the gang together for one final, emotional testimony from “grateful alcoholic” Bonnie Plunkett. From Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Eddie Gorodetsky, Mom wrapped up its eight-season run with a finale […]

  • Man arrested for riding in back seat of driverless Tesla gets out of jail, buys another Tesla, and does it again

    ‘I have unlimited money to blow on Teslas. If you take my Tesla away, I will get another Tesla’

  • Exclusive: TSMC looks to double down on U.S. chip factories as talks in Europe falter

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in the U.S. state of Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. TSMC is the world's most advanced chip-maker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the U.S. and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC announced last year that it would invest $10 billion to $12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix.

  • Woman sets herself on fire and Hummer explodes as drivers hoard gas amid Colonial Pipeline fallout

    South Carolina driver ‘completely flips’ car carrying extra fuel, causing vehicle to burst into flames and forcing officer to push burning woman to ground to extinguish flames

  • GOP congressman let his son live in Capitol basement for weeks, lawsuit alleges

    Rep Doug Lamborn ‘gave his son the necessary access to live in a storage area in the basement of the US Capitol,’ the lawsuit alleges

  • Woman says $26m winning lottery ticket was destroyed in the wash

    California’s public schools will now be given all of the unclaimed cash prize

  • Superstar Racing Experience will bring new and nostalgia for NASCAR’s former stars

    Bill Elliott and Michael Waltrip are getting ready for their next racing adventure as drivers in Tony Stewart’s new star-studded series.

  • Driver catches fire after hoarded gas in vehicle explodes during chase, SC cops say

    The driver told deputies “that she was transporting several containers of fuel that she was hoarding in the trunk.”