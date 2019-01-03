China lands probe on the far side of the moon in a world first

While you've been watching Ultima Thule, China has landed a spacecraft on the far side on the moon in what is a giant leap for its space program.

State media reported that the China National Space Administration soft-landed its Chang'e-4 lander and rover in the Von Kármán crater on Thursday at 10:26 a.m. Beijing time (9:26 p.m. ET).

It's the first time someone has landed on the 'dark side of the moon,' which faces away from Earth and is therefore not visible from its surface.

The probe also sent back a photo of the moon's far side via the Queqiao (Magpie Bridge) relay satellite, which was launched last May to help the space agency maintain communication with the rover.

#China's Chang'e-4 probe sends back world's first close shot of moon's far side after historic soft landing on uncharted area https://t.co/OckokVjnh8 pic.twitter.com/ReORkkPcq3 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 3, 2019

Launched on Dec. 3, the Chang'e-4 is "now expected to study the mineral composition and shallow lunar surface structure of the moon's far side, as well as perform low-frequency radio astronomical observation," according to the state-owned China Global Television Network.

If this image from CCTV the shows the actual landing site for Chang'e-4, then they landed bang on target in Von Kármán crater (177.6 degrees east longitude and 45.5 degrees south latitude, according to one report). pic.twitter.com/F6IarkdVPR — Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) January 3, 2019

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine congratulated the effort on Twitter. "This is a first for humanity and an impressive accomplishment," he wrote.

Congratulations to China’s Chang’e-4 team for what appears to be a successful landing on the far side of the Moon. This is a first for humanity and an impressive accomplishment! pic.twitter.com/JfcBVsjRC8 — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) January 3, 2019