China’s Largest Developer Posts Record 96% Profit Slump

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Country Garden Holdings Co. said first-half earnings plunged 96%, the most since its 2007 listing in Hong Kong, as China’s property crisis engulfed the nation’s largest developer by sales.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Unaudited net profit slumped to 612 million yuan ($88 million) in the six months ended June, a filing by the Foshan-based company showed Tuesday. Core net profit, which adjusts for items including property revaluations, dropped 68%.

Country Garden had earlier warned that earnings would tumble, underscoring how the sector’s woes have spread to developers once considered to be relatively safe. The company is trying to shore up its balance sheet after losing its investment grade at Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.

Unlike its largest peers, Country Garden focuses on the lower end of the market, making it more vulnerable to weakening demand from homebuyers during an economic slowdown. Many of its customers are migrant workers who are finding it harder to upgrade residences as incomes dwindle and job security worsens.

Shares of Country Garden fell as much as 3.9% on Tuesday afternoon in Hong Kong trading, extending this year’s decline to 64%. Most of its offshore bonds are below 50 cents on the dollar, after some traded near face value earlier this year.

Other key figures from the results:

  • Revenue shrank 31% from a year earlier

  • Gross margin declined to a record low of 10.6%

  • The builder continued to meet two of the “three red lines” -- debt metrics imposed on developers as part of a crackdown on leverage in the industry -- according to Bloomberg calculations based on company data

  • Net debt to equity improved, while cash coverage to short-term debt slipped

  • Liabilities to assets climbed slightly to 74%, still breaching an imposed 70% ceiling

  • For more details, click here.

The company provided 34.7 billion yuan in guarantees for certain liabilities of joint ventures and other parties, down from 43.2 billion yuan at the end of 2021.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Country Garden’s 96% drop in 1H EPS to 0.03 yuan a share significantly weakens its earnings outlook and could be a stumbling block to the developer’s fundraising via equity and debt. Its focus on low-tier cities might extend its gross-margin slump.

--Kristy Hung, BI real estate analyst

For more of the research, click here

A sector-wide liquidity crunch has prompted concerns about debt repayment for even the largest developers, and many have sought extensions. Chinese authorities have recently stepped up support for the debt-straddled industry, including on fundraising.

On a positive note, Country Garden was among developers chosen to sell new onshore bonds with a state-owned entity’s guarantee, part of regulatory efforts to stem the cash squeeze. Rival Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. sold a 1.5 billion yuan bond last week near the lower end of the initial price range.

A Country Garden executive assured investors in mid-August that its cash flow remained strong even under extreme stress tests. Still, it has taken steps to shore up financing. Last month, it sold stock at a 13% discount to raise HK$2.83 billion ($361 million), with some of the proceeds to be used to repay offshore debt.

(Updates with shares and more earnings details from the fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • German Minister Says Gas Aid Must Not Be Paid to ‘Freeloaders’

    (Bloomberg) -- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said compensation for gas suppliers forced to pay higher prices due to Russia squeezing deliveries will not be paid to “freeloading” companies that don’t need it to stay afloat.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End

  • U.S.-China relations just got a whole lot better, boosting the prospects of these three stocks

    Securities regulators in the two countries came to an agreement on audit protocols, lifting an overhang on Chinese stocks.

  • Populous Chinese cities including Shenzhen ramp up COVID curbs

    Several big Chinese cities escalated COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, with Shenzhen closing more businesses and Dalian locking down millions, renewing economic uncertainty and delaying the start of the school year for some. The fresh measures, scheduled to last just a few days for now, reflect China's insistence on its so-called "dynamic COVID zero" policy that aims to quash every outbreak as and when they happen. The stakes are higher for China's already wobbly national economy compared to earlier this month, when the lockdowns were mostly in smaller cities.

  • Marketmind: Inflation - the only game in town

    A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman DagaWith just a week to go before the European Central Bank (ECB) meets, inflation data takes centre stage for investors. But will that really change market consensus that big rate hikes are coming? A spate of inflation data from Germany and Spain might set the tone for the region today, ahead of euro zone numbers due on Wednesday.

  • Asian man suspected of violent attacks on Chinese residents, students in NJ neighborhood

    An Asian man armed with a variety of weapons is believed to be responsible for a series of violent attacks on Chinese residents and international students in New Jersey’s Journal Square neighborhood. The incidents, which occurred near the PATH subway station, appear to date back as early as February. The assailant allegedly would attack from behind with a hammer, a rock or a brick before threatening his victim with a knife.

  • S.Korea inspecting stock short-selling, starting with Morgan Stanley

    South Korea's financial regulator has launched an inspection into short selling of shares by major brokerages and branches of foreign firms as part of efforts to tighten supervision on such trading. The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) had begun inspection of short-selling transactions by the Seoul branch of Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc and was expected to widen the probe into other outlets, an FSS official said on Tuesday.

  • Air Canada Blasted By Harry Potter Actor For Ripping Up His First Class Ticket

    This isn’t Air Canada’s first rodeo with drama, and one young actor isn’t exactly giving them high marks.

  • Blackstone Plans To List Its $2.5B Indian Shopping Mall Portfolio Next Year

    According to Bloomberg, Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) plans to go public with its $2.5 billion Indian shopping mall portfolio. The IPO may raise $500 million, and the REIT could be listed in early 2023. Blackstone is planning to file for the IPO as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The private equity firm has been interviewing advisers for the Mumbai listing of a real estate investment trust. Blackstone's Indian retail portfolio, held through its Nexus Ma

  • Independent Director Duy-Loan Le Just Bought 9.8% More Shares In Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

    Potential Wolfspeed, Inc. ( NYSE:WOLF ) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Duy-Loan Le...

  • Dow stock dives after KeyBanc says ‘petrochemical recession is upon us’

    Shares of Dow Inc. dropped Monday, after KeyBanc Capital analyst Aleksey Yefremov turned bearish on the chemicals and specialty materials company, citing concerns that the "meaningful" exposure to commodities and Europe skews the risk-versus-reward profile to the downside.

  • The Fed is at risk of tightening policy too much and it's not clear what inflation indicators Powell is watching, Wharton's Jeremy Siegel says

    Powell's Jackson Hole speech was "unsatisfactory" in explaning what inflation measures the Fed is monitoring, Wharton professor Siegel told CNBC.

  • Powell's message at Jackson Hole shows the Fed won't pivot from its rate hike policy even if inflation continues to fall, former Fed president Thomas Hoenig says

    While the latest inflation report for July was encouraging, the Fed won't pivot, according to former Kansas City Fed president Thomas Hoeing.

  • TSMC Chief Says Penny Chips Are Snarling Supply Chain Segments

    (Bloomberg) -- An endemic shortage of chips costing anywhere from 50 cents to $10 is slowing down swathes of the $600 billion semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s top executive warned Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent Cr

  • NASA scrubs Artemis I launch due to engine issue

    The launch of Artemis I, an unmanned mission set to blast off on Monday morning that aimed to resume NASA’s program of sending people to the moon, was canceled after engineers were unable to resolve an issue in one of the rocket's four engines.

  • Scholz revives vision for German-led air defense network in Europe

    The chancellor said his country would spend “substantially” on air defense, offering neighbors a chance to partake.

  • European shares fall to one-month low as tech stocks slide

    European shares dropped on Monday, with technology stocks leading declines, while bond yields surged as comments from central bankers heightened fears of aggressive measures to stamp out inflation amid rising risks of a recession. The STOXX 600 index fell 0.8% to a more than one-month low, with interest rate-sensitive tech stocks tumbling 2.4%. European Central Bank (ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel warned over the weekend that central banks must act forcefully to combat inflation, even if that dragged economies into recession, while governing council member Francois Villeroy and policymaker Martins Kazaks also signalled another big rate step in September.

  • Dow in danger of another unanimous selloff as all 30 stocks fall premarket

    All 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components are falling in premarket trading Monday, as the previous session's 1000+-point plunge, sparked by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, looked set to continue. Dow futures slid 277 points, or 0.9%. The biggest Dow decliner ahead of the open was Dow Inc.'s stock , which fell 2.1% after KeyBanc Capital turned bearish on the chemicals and specialty materials company, citing concerns over "meaningful" commodity exposure and expec

  • Indonesia parliament approves membership of China-backed regional trade deal

    Indonesia's parliament on Tuesday passed a law cementing the country's membership of the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), making it the latest Southeast Asian nation to join the world's biggest trade bloc. Lawmakers also ratified a bilateral trade pact with South Korea, hoping to attract investment to develop the electric vehicle and batteries industry in the Southeast Asian country. Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said the RCEP would boost trade, direct investment and increase the country's GDP growth by 0.07 percentage point.

  • The Biggest Fans of California’s No-Gas Policy? Ford and GM.

    It's official. California's Air Resources Board has mandated no emissions from new cars by 2035. The car business is just fine with that.

  • Soaring fossil fuel subsidies are holding back clean energy

    An energy crisis like the one Europe is currently experiencing—with prices for natural gas and electricity at record heights—should be a time for renewables to shine. The more households and companies are hammered by extreme volatility in fossil fuel markets, the better a deal wind and solar, which pump out electrons at a consistent, low price, should be.