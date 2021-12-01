China lashes out at Abe over former leader's Taiwan warning

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, seen on a screen, during a meeting in Taipei, Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021. China lashed out at Shinzo Abe Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, after the former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any Chinese military action against the self-ruled island. (Kyodo News via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — China lashed out at Shinzo Abe Wednesday after the former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any Chinese military action against self-ruled Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Abe had “talked nonsense, pointed fingers at Taiwan issues and made irresponsible remarks on China internal affairs.

He said China ”strongly opposes and deplores this” and had protested to Japan through diplomatic channels.

“No one should underestimate the resolve determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wen told reporters at a daily briefing. “Anyone who dares to repeat militarism and challenge the bottom line of the Chinese people will surely be shattered in the face."

That came after Abe delivered remarks against a miscalculation over Taiwan by China's ruling Communist Party.

China claims self-governing Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. It has been upping its military threat by holding military exercises near the island and frequently sending warplanes into its air defense identification zone.

“I think that Japan, Taiwan and all the democratic countries need to keep urging President Xi Jinping and the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party not to step onto a wrong path," Abe said in a virtual speech on Taiwan-Japan relations to a Taipei-based think tank.

“Military adventure would lead to economic suicide,” Abe said.

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would constitute a significant threat to Japan and therefore “an emergency for the Japan-U.S alliance," he said. “People in Beijing, especially President Xi Jinping, should never have a misunderstanding in recognizing this.”

Taiwan was a Japanese colony for 50 years until the end of World War II and relations between the two remain close, shored up by the U.S.-Japan defense alliance and Washington's strong, if unofficial, support for the island.

Despite strong economic and cultural links and Beijing's insistence that Taiwan must eventually be unified with it, only a small percentage of Taiwanese support such a union.

Abe also expressed his support for Taiwan's entry into the the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, Tokyo-led trade grouping that emerged from the Trans-Pacific after it was abandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Taiwan submitted its membership application in September, a week after China.

“I will support Taiwan’s participation," Abe said, adding that the organization is “crucial in order to keep strengthening the international order based on rules. I think Taiwan is more than qualified to participate.”

Abe served twice as prime minister leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic during an especially tense period in Japan-China relations. He retired 2020.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former PM Abe says Japan, U.S. could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Japan and the United States could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan, and Beijing needs to understand this, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday. Tensions over Chinese-claimed Taiwan have risen as President Xi Jinping seeks to assert his country's sovereignty claims against the democratically ruled island. Taiwan's government says it wants peace, but will defend itself if needed.

  • China rips Abe after former Japanese leader's remarks about Taiwan

    China is blasting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over his comments that there would be consequences for Beijing if it took military action against Taiwan.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a Wednesday briefing that Abe had "talked nonsense."Wenbin added that Abe's comments were irresponsible, that China "strongly opposes and deplores this" and had protested to Japan through diplomatic channels.The former...

  • Exclusive-China protested Indonesian drilling, military exercises

    SYDNEY/JAKARTA (Reuters) -China told Indonesia to stop drilling for oil and natural gas in maritime territory that both countries regard as their own during a months-long standoff in the South China Sea earlier this year, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters. One letter from Chinese diplomats to Indonesia's foreign ministry clearly told Indonesia to halt drilling at a temporary offshore rig because it was taking place in Chinese territory, according to Muhammad Farhan, an Indonesian lawmaker on parliament's national security committee, which was briefed on the letter. A spokesman for Indonesia's foreign ministry said: "Any diplomatic communication between states is private in nature and its content cannot be shared."

  • Space Force General: China, Russia attack U.S. space assets 'every single day'

    China and Russia have regularly attacked U.S. space-based assets, so far causing "reversible" damage, a Space Force official has said.

  • GOP Congresswoman Nancy Mace says her use of 'Republic of Taiwan' was '100%' intentional

    Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said that she intentionally used the term “Republic of Taiwan” in a recent tweet to show her support for the Taiwanese people. The other U.S. representatives in attendance were Democratic Representatives Mark Takano (CA), Elissa Slotkin (MI), Colin Allred (TX) and  Sara Jacobs (CA).

  • U.S. Army keen to expand Southeast Asia access amid China worries

    The U.S. Army is keen to expand its access and basing arrangements in Southeast Asia as part of a strategy to deter China, the secretary of the army said on Wednesday. She said positioning U.S. military equipment in Asia had been heavily oriented towards Northeast Asia. "There is very much a desire to be able to expand our access and basing arrangements more into Southeast Asia, because if we were able to do that, we would have a more dispersed posture that would give us much more flexibility," she told the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

  • China says 85% of citizens will use Mandarin by 2025

    China is launching an aggressive campaign to promote Mandarin, saying 85% of its citizens will use the national language by 2025. The move appears to put threatened Chinese regional dialects such as Cantonese and Hokkien under even greater pressure, along with minority languages such as Tibetan, Mongolian and Uyghur. The order issued Tuesday by the State Council, China’s Cabinet, said use of Mandarin, known in Chinese as “putonghua" or the “common tongue," remains “unbalanced and inadequate” and needs to be improved to meet the demands of the modern economy.

  • With Omicron Looming, Japan Institutes More Travel Bans

    Since spring 2020, Japan has banned foreign visitors from entering the country. There have been exceptions—some fair, some not. Last month, Japan began opening the border to business travelers and students. And then, Omicron hit.

  • Tens of thousands protest in anti-military marches in Sudan

    Security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday, as tens of thousands marched in the latest demonstrations against a military takeover that took place last month. Protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and other cities around the country to demand that the armed forces stay out of government. Deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated earlier this month under military oversight in a deal that many in the pro-democracy movement oppose.

  • Putin says he hasn't decided on 2024 run but Biden right to seek 2nd term

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he had not yet decided whether to run for six more years in the Kremlin when his current term ends in 2024, while praising U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to seek re-election in that year. Putin has been in power as president or prime minister since the turn of the century, making him the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin. Speaking at an investment forum in Moscow, the Kremlin leader suggested that the very option of him being able to run for president again had prevented the political system from being undermined.

  • Covid: 'We’ve had 20 cancellations in one weekend'

    As worries emerge over a new Covid variant, hospitality fears it could thwart the busiest time of year.

  • Hundreds of Taiwanese extradited to China, says report

    A human rights group says the practice is being used to bolster Chinese influence abroad.

  • Putin demands guarantee that NATO won’t expand farther east

    Putin's statement came amid Ukrainian and Western worries about an alleged plan by Moscow to invade Ukraine.

  • Rally against anti-Asian hate in London devolves into brawl as Hong Kong and Chinese protestors clash

    A group of Hong Kongers clashed with Chinese protesters who were holding a rally against racism over the weekend in London. The Chinese side: Human rights group Min Quan Legal Centre and several organizations were conducting a rally against anti-Asian hatein London’s Chinatown on Saturday when a group of Hong Kong immigrants arrived and held a counter-rally against them, reported The Standard. Groups that participated in the protest included the Monitoring Group, the Federation of UK Fujian Chinese and the London Chinatown Chinese Association.

  • Moderna and Regeneron Chiefs Admit: Omicron Is ‘Not Going to Be Good’

    Reuters/Mike SegarROME—The CEO of drugmaker Moderna expressed worrying concern about how the world’s existing vaccines will cope against the heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant.In an interview with the Financial Times published early Tuesday, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel warned: “There is no world, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level... we had with Delta... I think it’s going to be a material drop. I just don’t know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all t

  • NATO chief: "Russia has no right to establish a sphere of influence"

    When asked Wednesday whether NATO was expanding toward Russia's "sphere of influence," Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gave an impassioned response, pounding his podium and insisting that it's "not acceptable" for the Kremlin to control the actions of its sovereign neighbors.Why it matters: Russia's attempts to destabilize Ukraine — through a massive military buildup on its border, weaponized disinformation and an alleged coup plot — were a main topic of discussion at NATO's two-day ministeri

  • 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class spy photos reveal next-gen sedan

    What appears to be the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan was spotted testing in Europe this week under some pretty substantial camouflage. While it may be difficult to tell where the body stops and the disguise begins, one thing is for sure: Mercedes appears determined to keep its foothold in the midsize luxury sedan market. In fact, reports have suggested that the two-door version of this platform is being consolidated with that of the smaller C-Class, carrying on the fine tradition of Mercedes-Benz models whose names offer no hint as to what size they are.

  • Biden's top diplomat says Russia is trying to 'destabilize Ukraine from within' as Ukraine's president warns of an impending coup

    "We've seen this playbook before, in 2014 when Russia last invaded Ukraine," Blinken warned, as Russia ramps up its troop presence along Ukraine's borders.

  • Best of Stephen Curry so far this season

    Check out Steph's top plays from the season so far!

  • How to watch Florida State Seminoles NCAA women's soccer vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights on TV, live stream

    FSU has won its eighth ACC title in 11 years. Now the Seminoles have a bigger goal in mind -- an NCAA women's soccer title. Here's how to watch.