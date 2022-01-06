China lashes out at US over support for Lithuania

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — China lashed out at the United States on Thursday over its support for the European nation of Lithuania in its feud with Beijing over relations with Taiwan.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Washington was using the Baltic state to “use Taiwan to contain China.”

“The U.S. side has defended Lithuania’s erroneous act of creating ‘one China, one Taiwan,' and attempted to put together a small clique condoning the Taiwan independence forces," Wang said at a daily briefing.

His remarks came after the top U.S. and German diplomats on Wednesday said Chinese pressure against Lithuania was unwarranted.

Lithuania broke with diplomatic custom last year by letting the Taiwanese office in Vilnius bear the name Taiwan, instead of Chinese Taipei, which most other countries use to avoid offending Beijing.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory with no right to diplomatic recognition, and Lithuania’s move infuriated Beijing, which withdrew its ambassador to Vilnius and expelled the Lithuanian ambassador to Beijing. Lithuania has since closed its embassy in Beijing.

Constant Chinese pressure has reduced the number of Taiwan's formal diplomatic allies to just 14, although it has robust informal relations with the U.S., Germany and most other major nations.

Lithuania, a country of 2.8 million people, is a member of the European Union and NATO and a close U.S. ally.

Wang also blasted Taiwan’s move to create a $200 million investment fund for Lithuania to offset China’s economic reprisals as “dollar diplomacy,” adding that “soliciting foreign support to Taiwan independence will only lead to a dead end."

Taiwan's office, a de facto embassy, opened in November, and Lithuania is planning to open its own trade office in Taiwan later this year.

Taiwan said it is ready to help Lithuania in resupplying trade, with the island saying goods are stopped from entering China.

“There are more than 120 sea containers — at least 1.5 million euro worth — blocked by Beijing. We’re ready to take all of those and help Lithuanian companies,” Huang said.

In his remarks after a meeting with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “We have immediate concern about the government of China’s attempts to bully Lithuania."

Blinken said China has been pushing European and American companies to stop building products with components made in Lithuania or risk losing access to the Chinese market.

Baerbock said “we as Europeans stand in solidarity at Lithuania’s side.”

China's Foreign Ministry has not directly confirmed its trade ban on Lithuania or other forms of retaliation, but said that Vilnius had crossed a “red line."

China's ruling Communist Party has vast powers to pressure Chinese companies that don't hew to the government's political and diplomatic agenda.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US, Germany support Lithuania in spat with China over Taiwan

    Lithuania broke with diplomatic custom last year by letting the Taiwanese office in Vilnius bear the name Taiwan, instead of Chinese Taipei, which most other countries use to avoid offending Beijing. China considers Taiwan part of its territory with no right to diplomatic recognition, and Lithuania's move infuriated Beijing, which withdrew its ambassador to Vilnius and expelled the Lithuanian ambassador to Beijing.

  • Taiwan pledges to invest in Lithuania amid Chinese pressure

    Taiwan is creating an investment fund and planning other measures to help Lithuania as it faces major economic pressure from China for allowing the island to open a representative office in the European Union country, Taiwanese officials said Wednesday. “The $200 million fund will be used for investments into the Lithuanian economy and help its business, primarily into semiconductors, laser technology, biotech and other key industries," Eric Huang, representative of the Taiwanese mission to Lithuania, told reporters in the Baltic nation's capital of Vilnius.

  • When China blocked Lithuania from exporting 20,000 bottles of rum in a diplomatic feud, Taiwan bought the whole shipment instead, report says

    China is furious with Lithuania after it let Taiwan open a de facto embassy. Beijing claims Taiwan is not a country but a Chinese territory.

  • U.S. sees "snapback" sanctions threat as tool to deter Iran enrichment

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan told Israeli officials during his recent visit to Jerusalem that the threat of “snapback” UN Security Council sanctions should be used as a means to deter Iran from enriching weapons-grade uranium, three Israeli officials with direct knowledge of the issue told me.Why it matters: Snapback was the most significant mechanism built into the 2015 deal to punish Iran if it violates the agreement. According to the deal, any party to the agreement can trigger the

  • Canada, other nations vow action against Iran over reparations for downed jet

    Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine on Thursday said they had abandoned efforts to talk to Tehran about reparations for an airliner downed by Iran and would try to settle the matter according to international law. Most of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down the Ukrainian jet in January 2020 were citizens from those four countries, which created a coordination group that seeks to hold Tehran to account. "Despite our best efforts over the past two years and multiple attempts to resolve this matter through negotiations, the Coordination Group has determined that further attempts to negotiate with Iran ... are futile," it said in a statement.

  • India Offers Potential ‘Gold’ for U.S. Leagues Amid China Tumult

    In recent weeks, the Women’s Tennis Association decided to suspend future events in China as a response to the country’s failure to adequately address the sexual assault allegations made by WTA Tour player Peng Shuai. The White House, meanwhile, announced plans for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics in response to the “ongoing […]

  • Over-the-Rhine man arrested in his backyard during 2020 protests agrees to settle lawsuit

    On June 1, 2020, Christopher Neumann was in the backyard of his home on Mohawk Street, when he saw multiple officers running towards him.

  • Statue of slain Iranian commander Qassim Soleimani set on fire hours after it is unveiled

    A statue of assassinated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was vandalised hours after its inauguration in an Iranian provincial capital on Wednesday, in a rare act of defiance undercutting official veneration of the late military leader.

  • Bystander captures fire that killed 13

    Officials say a large house fire in Philadelphia has killed 13 people, including seven children, and sent two people to hospitals. (Jan. 5)

  • Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady should be the MVP every year

    Rob Gronkowski has played his entire career with Tom Brady as his quarterback, and he thinks that means he’s always been with the best. Asked if Brady should be the league MVP this season, Gronk said Brady should be the league MVP every season. “Tom’s the MVP every year,” Gronk said. “The way that he [more]

  • How elite universities like Harvard, Yale and Berkeley are using the term 'Latinx'

    Elite U.S. universities are employing the term Latinx, although it might not be as popular among the general population.

  • A debut novelist leans into sexuality, betrayal and lust through an Asian American lens

    Jean Chen Ho’s collection of linked stories “Fiona and Jane” chronicles a 20-year friendship between its titular characters.

  • Boeing Stock Rises on New 737 MAX Order

    Allegiant Air is ordering up to 100 of Boeing's 737 MAX jets in a deal valued at roughly $10 billion based on list prices.

  • China called Walmart stupid after it was accused of removing Xinjiang-made products from Sam's Club

    China has detained at least a million Uyghurs in Xinjiang, with many forced to labor. Sam's Club said no Xinjiang products were deliberately removed.

  • Jon Stewart Clarifies: “I Do Not Think J.K. Rowling Is Anti-Semitic” – Update

    UPDATED, 12:45 PM: Jon Stewart took to social media today to clarify his podcast comments about the goblins of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series. “I do not think J.K. Rowling is anti-Semitic,” Stewart said in a video he shared today on social media (watch it below). “I did not accuse her of being anti-Semitic. I […]

  • Letters to the editor for Thursday, January 6, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • For the past 5 years, feral hogs are overwhelming America’s Texas farmlands

    The population for feral hogs has grown exponentially and they can be found in at least 35 states. Farmers are fending off the explosive number of feral hogs from destroying their crops.

  • BlackRock, AmEx extend hybrid work plans as Omicron spreads across U.S.

    The world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, is providing flexibility through Jan. 28 and allowing U.S. employees to work from wherever they are most comfortable, according to a source familiar with the matter. BlackRock had earlier required more than half of its employees to work from office for three days a week on average starting November.

  • CDC recommends Pfizer's COVID-19 booster for ages 12 to 15

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it expanded the eligibility of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's booster doses to those 12 to 15 years old. The move came after a panel of outside experts advising the CDC voted earlier to recommend booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine be made available for ages 12 to 15. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 13 to 1 to recommend that the U.S. health agency support booster shots for those aged 12 to 15 at least five months after their second dose.

  • Erdogan's scheme to halt crisis attracts little FX conversion- sources

    Turkey's scheme to protect lira deposits from depreciation has attracted more than 90 billion lira ($6.6 billion) of savings, but little of that has come, as intended, from the conversion of foreign currency, banking sources said on Thursday. A senior official from President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party told Reuters the scheme had so far failed to meet expectations fully and Ankara was working on more steps to boost the currency's attractiveness as it slides against the dollar. Erdogan unveiled the deposit scheme (KKM), intended to arrest a currency crisis, on Dec. 20 after the lira slumped to a record low of 18.4 to the dollar, offering to compensate savers for losses incurred due to depreciation during the deposit term.