China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station

·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China launched a rocket Tuesday carrying three astronauts to complete construction of the country's permanent orbiting space station, during which they will expand the facility to its maximum capacity of six crew aboard.

The crew of the Shenzhou-15 will overlap for several days with the existing 3-member crew of the Tiangong station, who will then return to Earth after their six-month mission.

Their spaceship blasted off atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday.

The six-month mission, commanded by Fei Junlong and crewed by Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, will be the last in the station's construction phase, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

Fei, 57, is a veteran of the 2005 four-day Shenzhou-6 mission, the second time China sent a human into space. Deng and Zhang are making their first space flights.

The station’s third and final module docked with the station earlier this month, one of the last steps in China’s more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit.

After the Shenzhou-15 spaceship makes an automated docking with the Tianhe core living and control module’s front port, the station will be expanded to its maximum size, with three modules and three spacecraft attached for a total mass of nearly 100 tons.

Tiangong has room to accommodate six astronauts at a time and the handover will take about a week. That would mark the station’s first in-orbit crew rotation.

Previous missions to the space station have taken about 13 hours from liftoff to docking.

China has not yet said what further work is needed to complete the station. Next year, it plans to launch the Xuntian space telescope, which, while not part of Tiangong, will orbit in sequence with the station and can dock occasionally with it for maintenance.

Without the attached spacecraft, the Chinese station weighs about 66 tons — a fraction of the International Space Station, which launched its first module in 1998 and weighs around 465 tons.

With a lifespan of 10 to 15 years, Tiangong could one day be the only space station still up and running if the International Space Station retires in the coming years as planned.

While China’s crewed space program is officially three decades old this year, it truly got underway in 2003, when China became only the third country after the U.S. and Russia to put a human into space using its own resources.

The program is run by the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, and has proceeded almost entirely without outside support. The U.S. excluded China from the International Space Station because of its program’s military ties, although China has engaged in limited cooperation with other nations' space agencies.

China has also chalked up successes with uncrewed missions, with its Yutu 2 rover the first to explore the little-known far side of the moon.

China’s Chang’e 5 probe also returned lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s in December 2020, and another Chinese rover is searching for evidence of life on Mars.

Officials are reporting considering an eventual crewed mission to the moon, although no timeline has been offered, even as NASA presses ahead with its Artemis lunar exploration program that aims to send four astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land humans there as early as 2025.

While proceeding smoothly for the most part, China’s space program has also drawn controversy. Beijing brushed off complaints that it has allowed rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled after NASA accused it of “failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris.” In that case, parts of a Chinese rocket landed in the Indian Ocean.

China is also reportedly developing a highly secret space plane and its increasing space capabilities feature in the latest Pentagon defense strategy, which said the program was a component of China's “holistic approach to joint warfare.”

Recommended Stories

  • China set to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station on Tuesday

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will launch the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) on Nov. 29, the China Manned Space Agency said on Monday, the final mission in the country's plan to complete the crewed orbital outpost. Onboard will be three male astronauts: Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, the agency said at a news conference. The space station will be handed over to them within a week by the three astronauts who arrived in early June.

  • Bird flu strain in Jersey can infect humans but risk is low

    People are asked not to touch any sick or dead wild birds on public land although the risk of human infection is low.

  • Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust calls on mushroom foragers to stop

    The charity says gangs of people have been seen sweeping their sites with big plastic bags.

  • New seaweed discovered 100m below Antarctic Ocean

    Scientists, including researchers from Aberdeen, have been studying how deep seaweed can survive.

  • Artemis 1 moonship in good shape midway through mission

    Managers say the unpiloted Orion spacecraft is "operating just tremendously well" halfway through its planned 25-day mission.

  • BBC Says Journalist Beaten by Police at China Covid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- A BBC journalist was “beaten and kicked” by police during Covid-19 protests in China, the broadcaster said.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapEd Lawrence was “attacked” while covering the demonstrations in Shanghai before being handcuffed and arreste

  • Burkina Faso's vanishing gold boom puts livelihoods at risk

    A gold mining boom in Burkina Faso over the last decade propelled Boukary Diallo from being a vendor on a market stall to running a meat business supplying a mine near Ouahigouya, his home town in the north of the country. But as the West African country loses territory to Islamist militants and lurches from coup to coup, threatening to turn the boom to bust, Diallo is concerned he will be unable to retain all of his ten employees. "Things are getting tight," Diallo, 42, told Reuters by phone.

  • Hong Kong consumer stocks extend rally

    The upturn came as Chinese top officials said they will hold a media briefing Tuesday on the country's pandemic-control policies, days after protests broke out across China over growing outbreaks and partial lockdowns. During the briefing, authorities said "long-term restrictions must be rectified and avoided."

  • Clashes in Shanghai as COVID protests flare

    STORY: Clashes erupted between demonstrators and police in Shanghai on Sunday, as protests over China's stringent COVID restrictions flared for a third day and spread to several cities. Video from the scene in Shanghai showed police seizing and then carrying away one protester. The wave of civil disobedience is unprecedented in mainland China, where room for dissent has been all but eliminated under President Xi Jinping, as frustration mounts over his signature zero-COVID policy. Protesters also took to the streets in the cities of Wuhan and Chengdu on Sunday. In Beijing, small gatherings held peaceful vigils, while students on numerous university campuses around China gathered to demonstrate over the weekend. The protests come after a deadly apartment fire on Thursday in the country's far west, where millions of residents have been under some of the country's longest lockdowns, barred from leaving their homes for as long as 100 days. Video obtained by Reuters showed residents chanting "lift the COVID lockdown" and arguing with guards in hazmat suits after the fire led to accusations that lockdowns were a factor in the blaze that killed 10 people. Officials have denied that COVID measures hampered escape and rescue efforts. China has stuck with Xi's zero-COVID policy even as much of the world has lifted most restrictions. While low by global standards, China's case numbers have hit record highs for days, with nearly 40,000 new infections on Saturday, prompting yet more lockdowns in cities across the country.

  • Space Force Official Warns China Could 'Surpass' US In Ongoing Space Race

    Lt. Gen. Nina M. Armagno's observation comes as China prepares to launch a rocket with three astronauts aboard to travel to its space station this week.

  • South Africa turns to solar to help stop power cuts

    The government is backing solar energy to help solve the continuing problem of power shortages.

  • China’s New Submarine Missile Puts the U.S. Within Striking Distance

    The new JL-3 nuclear-tipped missile can only reach about a third of the United States, but it’s enough.

  • Investors hope Beijing will lift COVID curbs faster as protests rattle markets

    LONDON (Reuters) -Rare protests rippling across China over Beijing's zero-COVID-19 policy may have unleashed a fresh wave of political uncertainty but could also hasten the reopening of the world's number two economy, foreign investors said on Monday. China's stocks on Monday suffered their worst day in a month and its currency also took a tumble, while global stocks came under pressure and oil prices slumped more than 3% as protesters made a show of civil disobedience unprecedented since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago. "Protests are a concern in the short-term," Seema Shah, chief strategist at $500 billion asset manager Principal Global Investors told Reuters, adding that latest events supported the view that winds were changing.

  • IMF chief calls for ‘recalibration’ of China zero-COVID policy

    The chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called for a “recalibration” of China’s strict “zero-COVID” policy on Tuesday following rare protests in the country against the rules that put pressure on Chinese officials to ease them. Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF, told The Associated Press in an interview that China needs…

  • Oil Rises as China Boosts Vaccinations, OPEC+ to Consider Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as China said it was refining its approach to dealing with Covid-19, while investors looked ahead to an OPEC+ meeting that may yield production cuts. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipExpats Rank the Best and Worst Cities to Live and WorkBeijing said it would bolster vaccination among seniors, a move r

  • Man hilariously fails jump into kayak

    Try not to laugh at this epic fail of a guy falling out of a kayak!

  • Oil jumps on hopes for easing of China's COVID controls

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.51, or 2%, to $78.75. "The prospect of a return to normality, in an economy that is the world's largest oil importer, was enough to make oil prices jump in the first significant price rebound of the last two weeks," said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista. Rare street protests in cities across China over the weekend were a vote against President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy and the strongest public defiance of his political career, China analysts said.

  • SpaceX Cargo Capsule Arrives at ISS With Tomato Seeds, Moon Med Kit, and More

    The International Space Station (ISS) received a fresh batch of supplies on Sunday with the arrival of SpaceX’s Dragon cargo ship, marking the company’s 26th resupply mission to the orbiting station.

  • Why China’s Covid Protests Aren’t a 1989 Redux

    In 1989, the protesters were seeking fundamental political reforms. This time they are appealing for officials to rethink Covid policies.

  • Who's next? Chinese EVs drive Stellantis' Jeep off the road

    The bankruptcy of Stellantis' Jeep joint venture in China could spell trouble for other global automakers whose output has plunged over the last five years in the world's largest car market, as domestic players rapidly overtake. The first joint venture failure by a foreign brand in the electric vehicle (EV) era, the Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing marks a turning point in that Chinese carmakers are beginning to surpass the long-dominant international brands in giving consumers what they want. "I do not expect Stellantis to be an isolated case," said Marco Santino, a partner at management consultants Oliver Wyman.