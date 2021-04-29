China launches main part of its 1st permanent space station

  • In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province, Thursday, April 29, 2021. China has launched the core module on Thursday for its first permanent space station that will host astronauts long-term. (Ju Zhenhua/Xinhua via AP)
  • In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the core module of China's space station, Tianhe, on the the Long March-5B Y2 rocket is moved to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in southern China's Hainan Province on April 23, 2021. China plans to launch the core module for its first permanent space station this week in the latest big step forward for the country’s space exploration program. The Tianhe, or “Heavenly Harmony” module is set to be hurtled into space aboard a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang Launch Center on the southern island of Hainan. The launch could come as early as Thursday night, April 29, 2021 if all goes as planned. (Guo Wenbin/Xinhua via AP)
  • In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, visitors view a simulated rocket launch on display at an exhibition featuring space science and achievement during the China Space Conference in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province on Saturday, April 24, 2021. China will launch its next robot lunar lander in 2024, and it will carry equipment from France, Sweden, Russia and Italy, the official news agency reported. (Ji Chunpeng/Xinhua via AP)
  • In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a visitor takes a smartphone photo of lunar samples showcasing at an exhibition featuring space science and achievement during the China Space Conference in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province on Saturday, April 24, 2021. China will launch its next robot lunar lander in 2024, and it will carry equipment from France, Sweden, Russia and Italy, the official news agency reported. (Ji Chunpeng/Xinhua via AP)
  • FILE - This file image made available by the China National Space Administration on Dec. 16, 2020, shows the Tianwen-1 probe en route to Mars. China’s first Mars rover will be named Zhurong after a traditional fire god, the government announced Saturday, April 24, 2021. The rover is aboard the Tianwen-1 probe that arrived in Mars orbit on Feb. 24 and is due to land in May to look for evidence of life. (CNSA via AP, File)
  • A visitor to the National Museum looks at a display of the lunar samples retrieved from the moon by China's Chang'e 5 lunar lander late last year in Beijing on Friday, March 12, 2021. The Chang'e 5 mission brought back the first new samples from the moon in decades when it returned to Earth in December, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • A visitor to the National Museum look at a model of the Chinese Mars rover expected to make a landing on Mars later this year in Beijing on Friday, March 12, 2021. A Chinese spacecraft went into orbit around Mars earlier this year on an expedition to land a rover on the surface and scout for signs of ancient life, authorities announced in a landmark step in the country's most ambitious deep-space mission yet. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
1 / 7

China Space Station

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province, Thursday, April 29, 2021. China has launched the core module on Thursday for its first permanent space station that will host astronauts long-term. (Ju Zhenhua/Xinhua via AP)
·4 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday launched the main module of its first permanent space station that will host astronauts long-term, the latest success for a program that has realized a number of its growing ambitions in recent years.

The Tianhe, or “Heavenly Harmony," module blasted into space atop a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan, marking another major advance for the country’s space exploration program.

The launch begins the first of 11 missions necessary to construct and provision the station and send up a three-person crew by the end of next year.

China’s space program has also recently brought back the first new lunar samples in more than 40 years and expects to land a probe and rover on the surface of Mars later next month.

Minutes after the launch, the fairing opened to expose the Tianhe atop the the core stage of the rocket, with the characters for “China Manned Space” emblazoned on its exterior. Soon after, it separated from the rocket, which will orbit for about a week before falling to Earth.

The space program is a source of huge national pride, and Premier Li Keqiang and other top civilian and military leaders watched the launch live from the control center in Beijing.

The core module is the section of the station where astronauts will live for up to six months at a time. Another 10 launches will send up two more modules where crews will conduct experiments, four cargo supply shipments and four missions with crews.

At least 12 astronauts are training to fly to and live in the station, including veterans of previous flights, newcomers and women, with the first crewed mission, Shenzhou-12, expected to be launched by June.

When completed by late 2022, the t-shaped Chinese Space Station is expected to weigh about 66 tons, considerably smaller than the International Space Station, which launched its first module in 1998 and will weigh about 450 tons when completed.

Tianhe will have a docking port and will also be able to connect with a powerful Chinese space satellite. Theoretically, it could be expanded to as many as six modules. The station is designed to operate for at least 10 years.

Tianhe is about the size of the American Skylab space station of the 1970s and the former Soviet/Russian Mir, which operated for more than 14 years after launching in 1986.

The core module will provide living space for as many as six astronauts during crew changeovers, while its other two modules, Wentian, or “Quest for the Heavens” and Mengtian, or “Dreaming of the Heavens” will provide space for conducting scientific experiments including in medicine and the properties of the outer space environment.

China began working on a space station project in 1992, just as its space ambitions were taking concrete form. The need to go it alone became more urgent after was excluded from the International Space Station largely due to U.S. objections over the Chinese program’s secretive nature and close military ties.

After years of successful rocket and commercial satellite launches, China put its first astronaut into space in October 2003, becoming only the third country to independently do so after the former Soviet Union and the United States.

Along with more crewed missions, China launched a pair of experimental, single-module space stations — Tiangong-1, which means “Heavenly Palace-1,” and its successor, Tiangong-2. The first burned up after contact was lost and its orbit decayed, while the second was successfully taken out of orbit in 2018.

The Tiangong-2 crew stayed aboard for 33 days.

While NASA must get permission from a reluctant Congress to engage in contact with the Chinese space program, other countries have been far less reluctant. European nations and the United Nations are expected to cooperate on experiments to be done on the completed Chinese station.

The launch comes as China is also forging ahead with crewless missions, particularly in lunar exploration, and it has landed a rover on the little-explored far side of the Moon. In December, its Chang’e 5 probe returned lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the U.S. missions of the 1970s.

Meanwhile, a Chinese probe carrying a rover is due to set down on Mars sometime around the middle of next month, making China only the second country to successfully accomplish that after the U.S.

The Tianwen-1 space probe has been orbiting the red planet since February while collecting data. Its Zhurong rover will be looking for evidence of life.

Another Chinese program aims to collect soil from an asteroid, a key focus of Japan’s space program.

China plans another mission in 2024 to bring back lunar samples and has said it wants to land people on the moon and possibly build a scientific base there. No timeline has been proposed for such projects. A highly secretive space plane is also reportedly under development.

China has proceeded in a more measured, cautious manner than the U.S. and Soviet Union during the height of the Space Race.

One recent setback came when a Long March 5 rocket failed in 2017 during development of the Long March 5B variant used to put Tianhe into orbit, but that caused only a brief delay.

Recommended Stories

  • China launches key module of space station planned for 2022

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China launched an unmanned module on Thursday containing living quarters for three crew on a permanent space station that it plans to complete by the end of 2022, state media reported. The module, named "Tianhe", or "Harmony of the Heavens", was launched on the Long March 5B, China's largest carrier rocket, at 11:23 a.m. (0323 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island of Hainan. Tianhe is one of three main components of what would be China's first self-developed space station, rivalling the only other station in service - the International Space Station (ISS).

  • China launches first module of new space station

    It's a major step in China's ambitions to rival the United States and Russia in space exploration.

  • The next Starship test flight is coming very soon

    SpaceX is doing great. It's continuing its agreements with NASA, regularly launching more and more of its own Starlink satellites, and routinely sending its reusable rocket stages back into the sky. All of SpaceX's projects are moving along better than most would have anticipated. Well, almost all of them. The one SpaceX program that has been giving the company trouble — and producing the most high-profile "failures" along the way — is Starship. Thankfully, the company won't have to wait long to attempt to impress us all again. SpaceX recently completed a static fire of its SN15 Starship, clearing the way for a flight test that might produce the first successful landing. The company's most recent Starship launches have been plagued with issues during the landing phase, with many of the rockets exploding once they hit the ground and sometimes even before. We'll likely get to see another attempt this week. Building an entirely new kind of spacecraft isn't easy, and SpaceX knows that better than most. The company failed many times in its attempts to land its Falcon 9 rocket before eventually nailing it. Today, the rockets land reliably just about every single time, and the company has been able to reuse those boosters over and over again. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1386836238771105793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1386836238771105793%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.teslarati.com%2Fspacex-upgraded-starship-launch-this-week-elon-musk%2F Starship is still in the midst of those growing pains, with multiple explosions and only one landing attempt where the spacecraft completed its landing maneuver and actually touched down. Unfortunately, it broke a bunch of stuff when it did and eventually a methane leak led to an explosion, destroying the prototype. The thing that makes the Starship so hard to land is its orientation as it returns to solid ground. The ship basically belly-flops after it reaches its peak, drifting back down to Earth on its side. Once it gets close to the landing zone it performs a "kick" maneuver where the engines fire up and attempt to swing the spacecraft into the correct bottom-down orientation and line it up for a soft touchdown. Only one launch so far has resulted in a successful kick maneuver, and it was the one that ended with the methane explosion. It looks super cool when Starship gets it right, but it's also a very tricky maneuver to perfect. SpaceX will eventually get it right, but it remains to be seen whether it can do so with enough reliability to ensure that Starships aren't regularly lost. The company has a history of making hard things eventually look easy, but it also isn't shy about moving away from things that don't work, such as the decision to abandon attempts to catch its rocket fairings. We don't know for sure what day SpaceX is targeting for the launch of the Starship prototype SN15, but it shouldn't be long before we find out.

  • Millions of people are missing their second COVID-19 doses, and that has experts worried about herd immunity

    Individuals might miss their second dose appointment for various reasons, including fear of potential adverse reactions or scheduling conflicts.

  • Despite optimistic statements, Iran nuclear talks proving difficult

    While Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and negotiators from the EU and Russia have all heralded significant progress in the Vienna nuclear talks, there are still big gaps between the U.S. and Iranian positions, three U.S. and Israeli sources briefed on the talks tell me.The state of play: The public statements coming from Vienna as talks resumed on Tuesday gave the impression that the sides were on track for a deal and the challenge now was to expedite the process. But inside the negotiating rooms, the sources say, the atmosphere has been less positive and far more challenging.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Rouhani has made several optimistic statements this week, including that 70% of the work is now completed.An American source briefed on the talks called that assessment "way optimistic," adding: "Nothing is imminent. There is still a long way to go."Some of the difficulty stems from the indirect format of the talks, and some is due to Iran's refusal to drop its demands that the U.S. lift all sanctions imposed since 2015 — and do so before Iran takes any steps of its own.What's next: Malley, the U.S. envoy, arrived today in Vienna to continue the indirect talks with the Iranians, through EU mediators.The Iranian deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the two working groups — one discussing U.S. steps on sanctions relief and the other Iranian steps on nuclear compliance — will start drafting agreements.A third group dealing with the sequencing of the U.S. and Iranian steps will also start its work this week.The State Department declined to comment for this story.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden talks tough on China in first speech to Congress

    President Joe Biden took aim at China in his first speech to Congress on Wednesday, pledging to maintain a strong U.S. military presence in the Indo-Pacific and promising to boost technological development and trade. And in a line that drew some of the strongest applause of the evening, he said, "There is simply no reason the blades for wind turbines can't be built in Pittsburgh instead of Beijing."

  • China has cornered the market on antibiotics, so the U.S. must rebuild its manufacturing capacity

    As Congress and the White House debate a potentially wide-ranging infrastructure package, federal investment to bring antibiotic production back to the U.S. should be a top priority.

  • China’s ‘Heavenly Harmony’ space station module is about to take off

    The International Space Station is by far the most successful of all attempted space stations in history. It's been continually manned for many years and while it's no longer the most technologically advanced piece of hardware, it has seen regular updates and add-ons during its two decades of service. It hosts scientists from all over the world, including the US, Russia, Japan, and Europe, but China is banned. This is a decision that was made many years ago at the behest of NASA, and the United States has remained firm in its desire to prevent Chinese astronauts from visiting the ISS. China, for its part, has been making some impressive strides in its own space exploration endeavors. It recently sent multiple missions to the Moon, became the first country to perform a soft landing on the Moon's far side, and even sent a mission to Mars at the same time NASA's Perseverance rover was making the trip. Now, in a move that should surprise nobody, China is poised to launch a space station of its own, and it's expected to begin the delicate process of sending modules into space this week. As AP reports, China's "Heavenly Harmony" module will be the first component of the space station to be launched into orbit. It is scheduled to make its way to space as early as Thursday evening, though that timeline could shift based on a variety of factors. The module is just one small step toward the initial configuration of the space station. A total of 11 missions will be needed before the space station is ready to take on its first crew of space travelers. The space station will be capable of supporting up to three people at a time, at least at first. As the country builds out new modules and adds on to the spacecraft over time, more room could mean a greater occupancy limit. The country currently expects that the space station will be completed by the end of 2022, at which point it will be capable of supporting its trio of crew members as they conduct various scientific experiments and, well, do whatever else they need to do in space. At the moment, at least a dozen astronauts are reportedly in training and will serve as part of the initial crews that call the space station home. You might remember China's previous space station trials, Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2. Both of those spacecraft eventually fell out of orbit and were destroyed in Earth's atmosphere, but the lessons China learned along the way have helped pave the way for this new, permanent space station. We'll see how things progress and whether China can meet its stated goal of having the station ready for the crew by the end of next year.

  • This is the best video of NASA’s Mars helicopter yet

    The Mars Ingenuity helicopter has already accomplished a lot during its brief time on the Red Planet. It became the first manmade aircraft to sustain powered flight on another planet as well as the first aircraft to travel any distance on a world other than Earth. NASA has a very limited amount of time with which to play with its high-tech toy, so it's been conducting new flights at a rapid pace. The third flight was the most impressive yet, with the aircraft traveling approximately 50 feet between takeoff and landing, and now we have a video of its journey. In a new post on NASA's website, the space agency shows off what its helicopter can truly do. The video, which lasts just over a minute, shows the helicopter taking off, sustaining a hover briefly, and then moving at a speed of 2 meters per second horizontally. It then returns to its takeoff location and lands softly and safely on the ground. The aircraft's increasingly impressive demonstrations may give NASA and other space agencies around the world some idea of what an aerial exploration drone could do on Mars. Check it out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNx9hcrUpww&list=PLTiv_XWHnOZpzQKYC6nLf6M9AuBbng_O8 NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter continues to set records, flying faster and farther on Sunday, April 25, 2021 than in any tests it went through on Earth. The helicopter took off at 4:31 a.m. EDT (1:31 a.m. PDT), or 12:33 p.m. local Mars time, rising 16 feet (5 meters) – the same altitude as its second flight. Then it zipped downrange 164 feet (50 meters), just over half the length of a football field, reaching a top speed of 6.6 feet per second (2 meters per second). The video is pretty awesome, but what's even more important is what this successful test means for the future of aerial vehicles on Mars and other worlds. NASA didn't just send this helicopter to Mars for fun. It did so because it wants to know how feasible it would be to replace a rover in a future mission with an autonomous aerial vehicle that could cover more distance at a faster pace while also facilitating scientific discoveries. Rovers are great platforms for research because they're packed with instruments and weight isn't usually an issue. They can be as heavy as they need to be because once they land they travel very slowly. This works well for taking samples, analyzing material, and taking pretty pictures, but it's not great for exploration. An aerial drone equipped with similar scientific hardware could explore a larger area of a planet in a shorter amount of time and potentially even make more discoveries than a rover could. There are no current plants for aerial exploration of Mars using a powered aircraft like Ingenuity, but the more tests that the chopper passes, the greater the odds of seeing one in the future.

  • Apollo 11 pilot Michael Collins dies at age 90

    Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins has died at age 90. He piloted the ship from which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left to make their historic first steps on the moon in 1969. (Apr. 28)

  • Chinese companies considers mixing vaccines, booster shots

    Chinese vaccine makers are looking at mixing their jabs and whether a booster shot could help better protect against COVID-19. Sinovac and Sinopharm, the two Chinese manufacturers that combined have exported hundreds of millions of doses all over the world, say they're are considering combining their vaccines with those from other companies. Earlier this month, the head of China's Center for Disease Control, Gao Fu, said that current vaccines offer low protection against the coronavirus and mixing them is among strategies being considered to boost their effectiveness.

  • Climate change: World's glaciers melting at accelerating rate

    The world's glaciers are melting at an accelerating rate, according to a comprehensive new study.

  • Brazil regulator rejects Sputnik vaccine; Russia cries foul

    Brazil's health regulator cited safety concerns while rejecting several states' requests to import almost 30 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, prompting criticism from the Russian government. The five-person board of the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency unanimously decided late Monday that consistent and trustworthy data required was lacking for approval of the requests from 10 states, according to a statement. The agency, known as Anvisa, said there were faults in all clinical studies of the vaccine’s development, as well as absent or insufficient data.

  • Senator Tim Scott delivers Republican response to President Biden's address to Congress

    Republican Senator Tim Scott delivered a speech responding to President Biden's first address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night. The response provided an opportunity for Scott, a rising star in the Republican Party, to outline an alternative to the president's ambitious legislative agenda. Watch his remarks.

  • Bidens to visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter while in Georgia

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit the 39th president, Jimmy Carter, and his wife, Rosalynn, while in Georgia this week, the White House said Tuesday. The White House had previously announced that Biden would attend a drive-in rally in Atlanta on Thursday to mark his 100th day in office, which comes a day after his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening. The Bidens will now add in a trip to Plains, Georgia, to visit the Carters.

  • The Latest: Philippines extends virus lockdown to mid-May

    The Philippines is extending an already monthlong lockdown by two weeks as the country’s worst coronavirus infection spike starts to ease but remains alarming. Confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines soared past 1 million Monday, with deaths now at more than 17,000, the second highest in Southeast Asia.

  • Farmers struggle to break into booming carbon-credit market

    When Microsoft Corp made a massive purchase of carbon credits in January, it turned to a relatively new source: farmers who plant crops meant to trap carbon in the soil. The projects' owners can sell the credits to companies who then use them to make claims of offsetting the climate impact of their operations. Microsoft bought nearly 200,000 of the farm-based credits at an undisclosed price - among the largest-ever purchases of agricultural credits - as part of a larger deal to buy 1.3 million credits.

  • The B-21 Raider Is on Time and on Budget. That’s a Miracle.

    Military procurement success stories are rare, to say the least.

  • German Gymnasts Share Powerful Reason They're Competing in Full-Coverage Bodysuits Instead of Leotards

    Three German Gymnasts are trying to change their sport for the better. Last week, they performed in full-body uniforms, which they said can help prevent athletes from being "sexualized."

  • Biden delivers speech to joint session of Congress

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a speech to a joint session of Congress that he used to promote a $1.8 trillion plan he said is needed to compete with China. "Now, after just 100 days, I can report to the nation: America is on the move again, turning peril into possibility, crisis into opportunity, setback into strength," Biden said.