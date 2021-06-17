China launches first astronauts to new space station

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

China's Shenzhou 12 mission carrying three astronauts launched into orbit on Thursday morning Beijing time.

Why it matters: Astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo are set to occupy China's new space station. This will be the country's longest crewed space mission ever and the first in almost five years.

Details: Shenzhou 12 was launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, atop its Long March 2F rocket.

The big picture: This is the "third of 11 missions" needed to complete the construction of the permanent space station, Space.com notes.

  • China's government is excluded from the International Space Station program — the only space station in orbit.

What's next: The astronauts' main goal is to bring into service the Tianhe module, which was launched into orbit in April, Cmdr. Nie said, per the BBC.

  • "We need to set up our new home in space and test a series of new technologies," Nie said ahead of the Shenzhou 12 launch.

  • "I believe with the three of us working closely together, doing thorough and accurate operations, we can overcome our challenges. We have the confidence to complete the mission."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

    As storms grow more violent and Louisiana loses more of its coast, the family that makes Tabasco Sauce is fighting erosion in the marshland that buffers its factory from hurricanes and floods. Overall, the effort is probably a standoff, says CEO and president Harold “Took” Osborn, great-great-grandson of the McIlhenny Co.’s founder. The company has been brewing Tabasco Sauce since 1868 on Avery Island — the tip of a miles-deep column of salt — and now fills up to 700,000 bottles a day, selling them in 195 countries and territories.