China launches key module of space station planned for 2022

FILE PHOTO: China marks its Space Day
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -China launched an unmanned module on Thursday containing living quarters for three crew on a permanent space station that it plans to complete by the end of 2022, state media reported.

The module, named "Tianhe", or "Harmony of the Heavens", was launched on the Long March 5B, China's largest carrier rocket, at 11:23 a.m. (0323 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island of Hainan.

Tianhe is one of three main components of what would be China's first self-developed space station, rivalling the only other station in service - the International Space Station (ISS).

The ISS is backed by major countries including the United States, Russia and Japan. China was barred from participating in the ISS by the United States.

Tianhe will form the main living quarters for three crew members in the Chinese space station, which will have a life span of at least 10 years.

The Tianhe launch was the first of 11 missions needed to complete the space station, which will orbit Earth at an altitude of 340 to 450 kilometres (211-280 miles).

In the later missions, China will launch the two other core modules, four manned spacecraft and four cargo spacecraft.

Work on the space station programme began a decade ago with the launch of a space lab Tiangong-1 in 2011, and later, Tiangong-2 in 2016.

Both helped China test the programme's space rendezvous and docking capabilities.

China has prioritised space exploration in recent years, with the aim of becoming a major space power by 2030.

By 2045, it hopes to establish a programme operating thousands of space flights a year and carrying tens of thousands of tonnes of cargo and passengers.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao; Editing by Christian Schmollinger & Simon Cameron-Moore)

  • China’s ‘Heavenly Harmony’ space station module is about to take off

    The International Space Station is by far the most successful of all attempted space stations in history. It's been continually manned for many years and while it's no longer the most technologically advanced piece of hardware, it has seen regular updates and add-ons during its two decades of service. It hosts scientists from all over the world, including the US, Russia, Japan, and Europe, but China is banned. This is a decision that was made many years ago at the behest of NASA, and the United States has remained firm in its desire to prevent Chinese astronauts from visiting the ISS. China, for its part, has been making some impressive strides in its own space exploration endeavors. It recently sent multiple missions to the Moon, became the first country to perform a soft landing on the Moon's far side, and even sent a mission to Mars at the same time NASA's Perseverance rover was making the trip. Now, in a move that should surprise nobody, China is poised to launch a space station of its own, and it's expected to begin the delicate process of sending modules into space this week. As AP reports, China's "Heavenly Harmony" module will be the first component of the space station to be launched into orbit. It is scheduled to make its way to space as early as Thursday evening, though that timeline could shift based on a variety of factors. The module is just one small step toward the initial configuration of the space station. A total of 11 missions will be needed before the space station is ready to take on its first crew of space travelers. The space station will be capable of supporting up to three people at a time, at least at first. As the country builds out new modules and adds on to the spacecraft over time, more room could mean a greater occupancy limit. The country currently expects that the space station will be completed by the end of 2022, at which point it will be capable of supporting its trio of crew members as they conduct various scientific experiments and, well, do whatever else they need to do in space. At the moment, at least a dozen astronauts are reportedly in training and will serve as part of the initial crews that call the space station home. You might remember China's previous space station trials, Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2. Both of those spacecraft eventually fell out of orbit and were destroyed in Earth's atmosphere, but the lessons China learned along the way have helped pave the way for this new, permanent space station. We'll see how things progress and whether China can meet its stated goal of having the station ready for the crew by the end of next year.

  • China launches first module of new space station

    It's a major step in China's ambitions to rival the United States and Russia in space exploration.

  • China launches main part of its 1st permanent space station

    China on Thursday launched the main module of its first permanent space station that will host astronauts long-term, the latest success for a program that has realized a number of its growing ambitions in recent years. The launch begins the first of 11 missions necessary to construct and provision the station and send up a three-person crew by the end of next year. China’s space program has also recently brought back the first new lunar samples in more than 40 years and expects to land a probe and rover on the surface of Mars later next month.

