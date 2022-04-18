China launches metaverse lab

Top-rated Tsinghua University Friday established China’s first metaverse culture laboratory to promote the study and development of the country’s growing metaverse space.

The new laboratory will be used for research in the future of media technology, metaverse culture and creativity, and other metaverse fields.

As Chinese tech companies and local governments embrace the metaverse, Tsinghua University pioneered research in the field, debuting the first Metaverse Robot System last year.

The new laboratory was founded in partnership between Tsinghua’s School of Journalism and Communications and Chinese Online (COL), a mainland Chinese company engaged in digital publishing.

Xiang Botao, deputy secretary of the party committee of Tsinghua University, and Tong Zhilei, chairman and president of Chinese Online Group, led the event in person, with virtual anchors hosting in the metaverse.

