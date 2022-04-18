China launches metaverse lab

Dylan Butts
·1 min read

Top-rated Tsinghua University Friday established China’s first metaverse culture laboratory to promote the study and development of the country’s growing metaverse space.

See related article: China will soon have its first bachelor’s program in blockchain. Why isn’t the talent-starved industry more excited?

Fast facts

  • The new laboratory will be used for research in the future of media technology, metaverse culture and creativity, and other metaverse fields.

  • The new laboratory was founded in partnership between Tsinghua’s School of Journalism and Communications and Chinese Online (COL), a mainland Chinese company engaged in digital publishing.

  • Xiang Botao, deputy secretary of the party committee of Tsinghua University, and Tong Zhilei, chairman and president of Chinese Online Group, led the event in person, with virtual anchors hosting in the metaverse.

See related article: China’s largest brokerage says the metaverse will be popularized in two decades

Recommended Stories

  • Xiamen issues China’s first blockchain-based commemorative subway ticket

    Xiamen, a major city in China’s southeastern province Fujian, Friday issued China’s first batch of digital commemorative subway tickets based on Alibaba’s blockchain, AntChain. See related article: More courts in China accept blockchain-stored evidence Fast facts The digital ticket bears a likeness to a decorative metal badge, and is themed with a combination of Xiamen […]

  • 2 of the Fastest-Growing Tech Stocks in the World

    The rankings are based on revenue, profits, and stock returns, and the list is limited to domestic and international businesses that trade on major U.S. stock exchanges. In the 2021 report, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, but they ranked as the top two tech companies. Etsy has carved out a niche in the e-commerce industry.

  • Taiwan says China's threats will only increase support for island

    China's military threats against Taiwan will only increase support for the island from the United States and other democracies, the foreign ministry said after China conducted drills nearby as U.S. lawmakers visited Taipei. Beijing blamed the lawmakers, who included chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez, for raising tensions with their "provocative" trip. China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory.

  • Trump's 'poison pill' threatens revival of Iran nuclear deal

    Trump listed Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a sponsor of terror. Iran wants Biden to lift the label, and that's holding up a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • China's supply chains must be stabilised, vice premier says

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's supply chains must be stabilised amid COVID-19 outbreaks, with local governments helping key companies get back to work, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Vice Premier Liu He as saying. Growing COVID-19 flare-ups are snarling China's logistics chains, clogging highways and ports, stranding workers and shutting countless factories. The disruptions are already spilling over into global supply chains.

  • China's economy grows still-weak 4.8% in January-March

    China’s economic growth edged up to a still-weak 4.8% over a year earlier in the first three months of 2022 as industrial cities shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, threatening to disrupt global trade and manufacturing. Growth in the world's second-largest economy crept up from the previous quarter’s 4% following a slump triggered by tighter controls on use of debt by China’s vast real estate industry, government data showed Monday. The flow of industrial goods has been disrupted by the suspension of access to Shanghai, a business center with 25 million people, and other industrial cities.

  • Man who arranged pizza delivery gangland hit jailed for 26 years

    Lewis Fitzpatrick arranged for a hitman to gun down a rival while posing as a pizza delivery driver.

  • China sending up next space station crew in June

    China will launch three more astronauts to its newest space station in June after the latest crew returned this weekend following a six-month stay in orbit, an official said Sunday. The crew of the Shenzhou 14 capsule will spend six months on the Tiangong to add two modules to the station, Hao Chun, director of the China Manned Space Engineering Office, told a news conference. China's ambitious space program launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, landed robot rovers on the moon in 2013, and on Mars last year.

  • Video: NASA’s SLS rocket to move back to VAB for repairs after liquid hydrogen leak discovered

    NASA said its Space Launch System rocket will be moved off its launchpad after several technical issues.

  • Zelenskiy, IMF managing director discuss Ukraine's 'post-war reconstruction'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine's financial stability and the country's post-war reconstruction. Georgieva confirmed the call in a tweet later in the day.

  • Global Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse Rewards

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing list of risks is turning China into a potential quagmire for global investors.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceThe central question is what could happen in a country willing to go to gre

  • WHO Director Says Conflict Areas Outside Of Ukraine Are Not Getting Attention

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, is condemning the global community for staying focused on the war in Ukraine while neglecting other areas of conflict.

  • Is the U.S. Booming or Busting? It Depends on the Data You Examine.

    Inflation jumps, but so does pay. Delta reports a loss—and surging demand for flights. And low-income consumers have more in the bank, but are using credit cards more heavily.

  • China's 'Twitter' appears to have blocked searches for a line from the country's national anthem that tells people to 'stand up' and 'refuse to be slaves'

    Amid Shanghai's harsh COVID-19 lockdown, China's Twitter-like Weibo platform has blocked searches for a hashtag referencing the lyrics.

  • The Four Professional Associations Financial Advisors Should Join

    These four professional organizations are among the most respected and well known among financial advisors.

  • Ukraine working with Turkey, understands parallel ties to Russia -Ukrainian diplomat

    Ukraine is working with NATO member Turkey as much as possible for more support over Russia's invasion and understands - even though it is not happy with - the reality of Ankara's parallel ties to Moscow, a Ukrainian diplomat said. Ankara has criticised the invasion and sold drones to Kyiv despite Russian objections. "We would be happy if Turkey joined the sanctions" and cut flights from Russia.

  • China GDP Grows 4.8% in 1Q; Retail Sales Fall in March

    China's economic growth accelerated in the first quarter. Gross domestic product&nbsp;rose 4.8% in the January-March period from a year earlier, higher than the 4.2% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Still, retail sales&nbsp;in March contracted 3.5% in March from a year ago, and new-home sales fell the most since July.&nbsp;John Liu reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) shareholders have earned a 6.9% CAGR over the last five years

    If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see...

  • Moscow bars entry to Russia for UK's Johnson, Truss, Wallace

    The move was taken "in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British Government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it would expand the list soon. The Kremlin has described Johnson, who has been one of Ukraine's staunchest backers, as "the most active participant in the race to be anti-Russian". A week ago, Johnson visited Kyiv where he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised each other for their cooperation since the Russian invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

  • Kevin Garnett: Predicting the future of the NBA and the winners of the 2022 playoffs first round

    The Big Ticket is joined by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to talk about the future of the league.