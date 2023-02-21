China Launches Private Equity Pilot to Boost Property Sector

(Bloomberg) -- China launched a pilot program for real estate private equity investment funds, its latest effort to revive the struggling property market.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will allow PE funds in the trials to invest in residential housing, including projects under construction, affordable homes and rental projects, it said in a statement late Monday. Investment in commercial real estate and infrastructure projects is also allowed under the program.

Developer shares jumped on Tuesday on prospects that the move may boost funding for languishing property developments. As part of a sweeping rescue plan since late last year, authorities ended a ban on onshore equity fundraising for builders and widened a program to facilitate local bond sales with government guarantees.

“Cash raised from these funds will likely mainly flow to stalled residential projects, as well as rental properties and commercial real estate,” said Yan Yuejin, research director at E-house China Research & Development Institute. “That would facilitate property project delivery and mergers and acquisitions for real estate projects.”

China is stepping up its effort to arrest a property slump, telling banking and securities regulators to help improve the balance sheets of systemically important developers. Home prices steadied in January, ending a 16-month decline after the government expanded stimulus policies for the sector.

A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of developer stocks jumped as much as 3.7%, the most in seven weeks.

Investors in the pilot products have to put in no less than 10 million yuan ($1.5 million) and would mainly be institutions, according to the statement. The regulator didn’t specify when and where the program would start.

With the pilot, Chinese regulators are creating a new sub-category of private equity funds. Those not in the trials can only invest in affordable housing, commercial properties and infrastructure, in line with previous restrictions.

In 2017, the Asset Management Association of China banned private equity lending to residential developments in key cities, suspending registration of such investment products by PE funds.

