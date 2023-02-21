China Launches Private Equity Pilot to Boost Property Sector

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China launched a pilot program for real estate private equity investment funds, its latest effort to revive the struggling property market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will allow PE funds in the trials to invest in residential housing, including projects under construction, affordable homes and rental projects, it said in a statement late Monday. Investment in commercial real estate and infrastructure projects is also allowed under the program.

Developer shares jumped on Tuesday on prospects that the move may boost funding for languishing property developments. As part of a sweeping rescue plan since late last year, authorities ended a ban on onshore equity fundraising for builders and widened a program to facilitate local bond sales with government guarantees.

“Cash raised from these funds will likely mainly flow to stalled residential projects, as well as rental properties and commercial real estate,” said Yan Yuejin, research director at E-house China Research & Development Institute. “That would facilitate property project delivery and mergers and acquisitions for real estate projects.”

China is stepping up its effort to arrest a property slump, telling banking and securities regulators to help improve the balance sheets of systemically important developers. Home prices steadied in January, ending a 16-month decline after the government expanded stimulus policies for the sector.

A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of developer stocks jumped as much as 3.7%, the most in seven weeks.

Investors in the pilot products have to put in no less than 10 million yuan ($1.5 million) and would mainly be institutions, according to the statement. The regulator didn’t specify when and where the program would start.

With the pilot, Chinese regulators are creating a new sub-category of private equity funds. Those not in the trials can only invest in affordable housing, commercial properties and infrastructure, in line with previous restrictions.

In 2017, the Asset Management Association of China banned private equity lending to residential developments in key cities, suspending registration of such investment products by PE funds.

--With assistance from Zheng Li and John Cheng.

(Adds analyst comment in fourth paragraph, shares in sixth)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Star Banker’s Disappearance Surprises Even China’s State Lenders

    (Bloomberg) -- The disappearance of Chinese banker Bao Fan has come as a surprise to even some of his state-owned lenders, several of which are asking his firm for more information as they assess their exposure, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise

  • HSBC pledges shareholder bonanza after profit nearly doubles

    SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC Holdings reported quarterly profit rocketed 92%, beating estimates, as rising interest rates swelled net interest income, prompting Europe's largest bank to offer long-suffering investors a dividend and share buyback bonanza. The London-headquartered bank said on Tuesday it intended to pay a special dividend of $0.21 per share, as a priority use of the proceeds from the $10 billion sale of its Canada business, once that disposal is complete late this year. The bank's asset disposals have picked up pace in the last year as it fends off pressure from its biggest shareholder, Ping An Insurance Group, which has urged the bank to split off its Asian business to boost returns, a move against which HSBC has pushed back.

  • UK foreign minister discusses Xinjiang with Chinese counterpart

    British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Monday he had spoken with Chinese counterpart Qin Gang and raised alleged human rights abuses in China's western region of Xinjiang. "I raised China’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang & the need for peace in the Taiwan Strait," Cleverly said in a Twitter post.

  • Sam Smith Was Heckled And Called A "Pedophile" While Walking In NYC, And It's Seriously Disturbing

    The incident occurred in the notoriously LGBTQ-friendly neighborhood, the West Village.

  • New Zealand Set to Moderate Tightening Pace as Inflation Peaks

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank is poised to moderate its pace of interest-rate increases to a half-percentage point on Wednesday, in response to signs inflation has peaked and following Cyclone Gabrielle’s devastation.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarTh

  • Marketmind: China to keep calm on rates

    Three central bank policy decisions dominate the economic calendar in Asia this week, as investors continue to grapple with the profound market implications of the most dramatic repricing of U.S. interest rate expectations in decades. Wall Street and global markets more broadly have held up remarkably well - the S&P 500 and MSCI World index ended the week down just 0.3%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%. The People's Bank of China is scheduled to set its lending benchmark interest rates on Monday morning.

  • Tesla battles with union organizers, Zoox hits the road and Zeekr scores more capital

    EV charging has improved over the years, but it's still unable to support the number of electric vehicles the Biden Administration wants to see on the road in the next few years. The administration's $7.5 billion EV charging initiative is supposed to help solve that problem. The Biden administration laid out the final standards for its plan to build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers along highways, including a requirement that all EV chargers funded through the Inflation Reduction Act must be built in the United States.

  • Amazon stock drop has workers facing pay squeeze

    Corporate employees for tech-giant Amazon will see a 15-50% drop in salaries in 2023 due to the stock’s underperformance in 2022.

  • World's Failure to Wipe Out Covid Bodes Badly for Next Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- For much of the past century, a strategy known as elimination was the gold standard for dealing with deadly new viruses. But China’s abrupt reversal of its Covid Zero policy, which took it to an extreme, has cast doubts over the approach and left a gaping hole in the world’s game plan for the next pandemic. Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fal

  • Son Now Has 35% of His SoftBank Shares Pledged as Collateral

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son increased the amount of stock pledged as collateral to financial institutions to 175.25 million shares, or about 35% of his total stake in the Japanese conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarThe 65-y

  • Leaked document reveals alleged Kremlin plan to take over Belarus by 2030

    Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between the Kyiv Independent and media partners, including Delfi (Estonia), Dossier Center (U.K.), Expressen (Sweden), Frontstory.

  • Driver killed in wreck on U.S. 321

    One person was killed on Monday afternoon in a wreck on U.S. 321, according to N.C. Highway Patrol.

  • Bahrain charges religious reformers with questioning Islam

    The Gulf nation of Bahrain plans to put three religious reformers on trial Tuesday for allegedly questioning the foundations of Islam, a case that has divided the Shiite majority of the country ruled by a Sunni monarchy. The three are members of Tajdeed, a local Shiite cultural society that advocates open discussion of religion, and whose members have questioned Islamic jurisprudence and scholarly opinions. Such questioning is taboo in many parts of the Muslim world, where religious and political authorities enforce orthodoxy.

  • Sanna Marin: Finland's 37-year-old prime minister

    One of the youngest heads of government in the world, Sanna Marin, talks about her tough stance on Putin, Finland's application for NATO, and her critics.

  • The University of Austin offers 'forbidden courses.' Why are students praising them?

    College students described their experiences attending the University of Austin's forbidden courses, a summer program focused on civil discourse skill cultivation.

  • Arctic storm to blast High Desert with cold, wind, rain and snow

    Arctic air is expected to surge into the High Desert, dropping high temps into the 40s and bringing rain, snow and wind.

  • Hong Kong’s Crypto Hub Ambitions Win Quiet Backing From Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- In October, Hong Kong rolled out the red carpet for crypto businesses to help revitalize the embattled financial hub. Signs are now emerging the push has under-the-radar backing from Beijing, providing impetus for mainland Chinese firms to return.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Sur

  • How Much Income Could You Make This Year Investing $30,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 3 Dividend Stocks?

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) doesn't pay a dividend. Perhaps it never will. That doesn't mean, though, that Warren Buffett doesn't like dividend stocks. Actually, he appears to love them.

  • 12 Stocks To Sell According to Motley Fool

    In this article, we will be looking at 12 stocks to sell according to Motley Fool. To skip our detailed analysis of current market dynamics heading into 2023, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks To Sell According to Motley Fool. Motley Fool Asset Management focuses on high-quality growth companies, and it is constantly […]

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.