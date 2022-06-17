China launches third aircraft carrier

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Chinese flag
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xu Qiliang
    Air Force General of the People's Liberation Army of China

BEIJING (Reuters) -China launched its third aircraft carrier on Friday, the domestically designed and built Fujian, state media reported, sending a statement of intent towards rival powers including the United States as it continues to modernise its military.

Champagne, colourful ribbons, water cannons and smoke were used to celebrate the warship's launch and official naming at a ceremony at the Jiangnan shipyard in Shanghai.

Dozens of Chinese Navy personnel lined up in front of the ship and sang the national anthem at the ceremony, which was also attended by senior officials including Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission.

The aircraft carrier features a full-length flight deck with a catapult launch system, according to state media.

The Fujian will join the Shandong, commissioned in late 2019, and the Liaoning, which China bought second-hand from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted domestically.

Only the United States, which has 11 aircraft carriers, has more of such vessels. Ranked just below China, Britain has two in operation.

The Fujian's launch demonstrates the Chinese military's increasing capability at a time of rising tension with the United States over Taiwan and Beijing's claims to the South China Sea.

The new carrier was named after the coastal province of Fujian which lies just across the Taiwan strait from Taiwan, and is the home of the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army.

Taiwan is a self-ruled thriving democracy. But China considers Taiwan its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under Beijing's control.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Martin Pollard; editing by Richard Pullin and Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Newest Aircraft Carrier Is Nearing Launch. It Could Rival Those in the West

    The unnamed ship is the third and most advanced yet.

  • China launches high-tech aircraft carrier in naval milestone

    Beijing launched a new-generation aircraft carrier Friday, the first such ship to be both designed and built in China, in a milestone as it seeks to extend the range and power of its navy. Both were built to employ a so-called “ski-jump” launch method for aircraft, with a ramp at the end of the short runway to help planes take off.

  • Zelensky confirms he will attend G7 meeting in Germany, NATO summit in Spain in June

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, and the G7 meeting in Germany in late June, he confirmed via Twitter on June 15.

  • US sending $1 billion more military aid to outgunned Ukraine

    The U.S. announced it will send an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as America and its allies provide longer-range weapons they say can make a difference in a fight where Ukrainian forces are outnumbered and outgunned by their Russian invaders. President Joe Biden and his top national security leaders said Wednesday the U.S. is moving as fast as possible to get critical weapons to the fight, even as Ukrainian officials protest that they need more, faster, in order to survive. The latest package, the U.S. said, includes anti-ship missile launchers, howitzers and more rounds for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) that U.S. forces are training Ukrainian troops on now.

  • Home Prices in Canada Fall Again as Mortgage Pain Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian home prices declined for the second straight month as surging borrowing costs spur a reversal in what had been one of the world’s hottest housing markets.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession

  • Why stocks and bonds went into relief-rally mode after Fed’s jumbo rate hike

    Investors were 'fearing the worst' heading into Federal Reserve policy meeting, says one hedge-fund manager.

  • 6 dead in China as rain triggers landslides, house collapse

    Heavy rain in China has claimed six lives this week and forced the evacuation of some 200,000 people. Five people died in southeastern China, according to state media reports: A house collapse took three lives in Fujian province on Tuesday, and two died Monday in a landslide caused by torrential rain in neighboring Jiangxi province. One person died and three are missing in northern China after a vehicle fell into the water in mountain flooding from heavy rain in the Inner Mongolia region.

  • The Jan. 6 hearings are closing in on Mark Meadows

    As the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings head toward their third session, Meadows’ murky role in aiding and abetting Trump’s actions will likely become clearer. | Opinion

  • Stimulus Updates To Know for Summer 2022

    At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the American economy immediately fell into recession, with unemployment spiking to 14.8%, the highest since records began in 1948. In response, the U.S....

  • Ukrainian developers of an upcoming Microsoft game showed their makeshift offices and discussed joining the armed forces in a new video

    Maksym Hnatkov, a Ukrainian and narrative designer on "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2," said that he would return to work "after our victory."

  • Bitcoin Evangelists Musk, Saylor and Winklevoss React to Crypto Crash

    The cryptocurrency market has collapsed by nearly $2.7 trillion since November, weakening the position of evangelists.

  • Analysis of Day 3 of House Jan. 6 hearings on the pressure and threats to Mike Pence

    The third day of public hearings on the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol focused on Trump's pressure campaign urging Vice President Mike Pence to reject the Electoral College vote. Witnesses included top legal advisers who told Pence such an action would be unconstitutional. A panel of CBS News correspondents provide context and analysis in Special Report coverage anchored by Norah O'Donnell.

  • Judge orders GOP candidate Ryan Kelley to surrender his guns, over his objections

    Surrendering firearms has been a standard condition of release for defendants charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • NATO plans to help Ukraine switch from Soviet-era weapons to modern ones, Stoltenberg says

    NATO plans to help Ukraine switch from using Soviet-era equipment to modern weapons, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of the meetings of NATO ministers of defense on June 15-16.

  • N.Korea sends aid to 800 families suffering from intestinal epidemic

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other senior officials prepared aid to send to 800 families suffering from an unidentified intestinal epidemic, state media reported on Friday, as the country also battles its first COVID-19 outbreak. North Korea revealed this week it was facing an "acute enteric epidemic" on top of a weeks-long outbreak of COVID. "The officials ... prepared medicines, foodstuff and daily necessities needed for the treatment of the epidemic and stable life to render aid to the people in Haeju City and Kangryong County (of South Hwanghae Province)," the Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

  • ‘We Thought They Were Dead. They Never Made It Back’: Two American Fighters Captured by Russia in Ukraine

    The former U.S. servicemen were seized by Russia during a battle near Kharkiv, sources tell Rolling Stone. On Russian state TV there has been speculation that the two may face death

  • GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley describes arrest by FBI

    Ryan Kelley, who spoke to the Free Press before addressing a small Capitol rally Wednesday, said his arrest appears to have helped his name recognition and his campaign.

  • Biden signs bill to protect Supreme Court justices into law

    President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday that will give around-the-clock security protection to the families of Supreme Court justices. The new law, which passed the House this week and the Senate last month, comes eight days after a man carrying a gun, knife and zip ties was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill the justice. The bill calling for the expansion of security protections was approved unanimously by the Senate and passed shortly after the leak of a draft court opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states.

  • Knife and pipe found during bloody attack amongst three homeless men in Fresno

    A man in his 50s suffered several stab wounds to his upper and lower body.

  • Yellowstone Park gateway towns fret about tourism future

    A gnawing uncertainty hung over the Yellowstone National Park gateway town of Gardiner this week following unprecedented flooding that shut down one of America’s most beloved natural attractions and swept away roads, bridges and homes. Gardiner itself escaped the flooding but briefly became home to hundreds of park visitors stranded when the road leading into it was closed along the surging Yellowstone River.