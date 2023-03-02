China leads US in global competition for key emerging technology, study says

Illustration picture of Chinese and U.S. flags with semiconductor chips
6
·2 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - China has a "stunning lead" in 37 out of 44 critical and emerging technologies as Western democracies lose a global competition for research output, a security think tank said on Thursday after tracking defence, space, energy and biotechnology.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) said its study showed that, in some fields, all of the world's top 10 research institutions are based in China.

The study, funded by the United States State Department, found the United States was often second-ranked, although it led global research in high-performance computing, quantum computing, small satellites and vaccines.

"Western democracies are losing the global technological competition, including the race for scientific and research breakthroughs," the report said, urging greater research investment by governments.

China had established a "stunning lead in high-impact research" under government programs.

The report called for democratic nations to collaborate more often to create secure supply chains and "rapidly pursue a strategic critical technology step-up".

ASPI tracked the most-cited scientific papers, which it said are the most likely to result in patents. China's surprise breakthrough in hypersonic missiles in 2021 would have been identified earlier if China's strong research had been detected, it said.

"Over the past five years, China generated 48.49% of the world's high-impact research papers into advanced aircraft engines, including hypersonics, and it hosts seven of the world's top 10 research institutions," it said.

In the fields of photonic sensors and quantum communication, China's research strength could result in it "going dark" to the surveillance of western intelligence, including the "Five Eyes" of Britain, United States, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, it said.

National talent flows of researchers were also tracked and monopoly risks were identified.

China was likely to emerge with a monopoly in 10 fields including synthetic biology, where it produces one-third of all research, as well as electric batteries, 5G, and nano manufacturing.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences, a government research body, ranked first or second in most of the 44 technologies tracked, which spanned defence, space, robotics, energy, the environment, biotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced materials and quantum technology.

China was bolstering its research with knowledge gained overseas, and the data showed one-fifth of the top Chinese researchers were trained in a Five Eyes country, it said.

The study recommended visa screening programs to limit illegal technology transfers and instead favour international collaboration with security allies.

Australia's universities have said they are complying with foreign influence laws designed to stop the illegal transfer of technology to China, but also noted international collaboration is an integral part of university research.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • Video shared with false claim that it shows 'Chinese people fleeing to Vietnam' after border reopening

    A video has been viewed tens of thousands of times in Chinese-language posts that falsely claim it shows people dashing across China's border to "escape" to Vietnam when the crossing reopened in February 2023. It was in fact filmed on the Vietnamese side of the border and shows people rushing to enter China."The day that the China-Vietnam border reopened, Chinese people rushed to escape the country," reads a post written in traditional Chinese published on Twitter on February 22, 2023.The seven-

  • Garland promises free rein for prosecutors probing Hunter Biden

    At Senate hearing, attorney general pledges broad autonomy for U.S. attorney investigating president's son.

  • NASA's X-57 Maxwell Could Bring Aviation Into the Electric Future

    NASA’s X-57 Maxwell team is a winner of the 2023 Gizmodo Science Fair for designing a fully electric propulsion aircraft and new aeronautic technologies in the process.

  • Judge allows Brian Flores to bring discrimination claims against NFL to trial, sends others to arbitration

    The former Miami Dolphins head coach will get his day in court.

  • Russia’s key attack force, Wagner Group, embroiled in conflict with regular army

    The battle for Bakhmut has revealed a decade-long covert conflict in Russia's armed forces. On one side, there is the regular Russian military.

  • Heavy fighting for Bakhmut ongoing as Russians raze Donbas town, governor says

    Heavy fighting for Bakhmut is underway, with Russian troops mercilessly destroying the town, Oleksiy Reva, head of the Bakhmut Town Military Administration, said on Facebook on March 1.

  • Irving senses Mavs' urgency in new star pairing with Doncic

    Kyrie Irving senses the stress of trying to figure things out with Luka Doncic and the rest of his new Dallas teammates as the Mavericks jostle for playoff positioning in the tightly packed Western Conference. The superstars are 1-4 together since the blockbuster trade that brought Irving over from Brooklyn, giving Dallas two All-Star starters for the first time in franchise history.

  • Taiwan reports 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone

    Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday it had spotted 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone in the past 24 hours, part of what Taipei calls regular harassment by Beijing. Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has complained for the past three years or so of stepped up Chinese military activities near the island as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims. China has said its activities in the area are justified as it seeks to defend its territorial integrity and to warn the United States against "colluding" with Taiwan, despite the anger this causes in Taipei.

  • Apple's iPhone supplier Foxconn leases new site in Zhengzhou in sign of commitment to China's supply chain

    Apple's leading electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group is expanding its presence in Zhengzhou, the central Chinese city that is home to the world's largest iPhone plant, after efforts by government officials to convince the Taiwanese assembler to keep its local operations. Taiwan-listed Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, has leased a 293-acre plot in the Zhengzhou Comprehensive Bonded Zone for around 197 million yuan (US$28 million), according to an exchan

  • Salesforce stock soars as Benioff says goal is to be the ‘most profitable software company in the world’

    Salesforce produced better adjusted earnings than expected in the fourth quarter and executives projected big profit gains this year.

  • China rips new US House committee on countering Beijing

    China lashed out Wednesday at a new U.S. House committee dedicated to countering Beijing, demanding its members “discard their ideological bias and zero-sum Cold War mentality.” The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party must “view China and China-U.S. relations in an objective and rational light,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing. “We demand the relevant U.S. institutions and individuals discard their ideological bias and zero-sum Cold War mentality,” she said.

  • Venus grade: NASA seeks a lander battery tough enough to survive Earth's evil twin

    The surface of Venus is so extreme that even the best landers make it only a few hours before failing. NASA hopes a new type of battery will help.

  • Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner Turn to This Yoga Brand on Repeat, and So Many Styles Are on Major Sale

    Everyday leggings and sports bras are up to 41 percent off.

  • China's factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade

    The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) shot up to 52.6 from 50.1 in January, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics, above the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction in activity. Global markets cheered the big surprise in the PMI with Asian stocks and the Australian dollar reversing earlier losses, the offshore yuan perking up and oil rallying, as investors took a more optimistic view on China's economic prospects. "The high PMI readings partly reflect the economy's weak starting point coming into this year and are likely to drop back before long as the pace of the recovery slows," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics.

  • Winter storm live updates: Hail falls in Palm Springs; Idyllwild receives 10 inches of snow

    Joshua Tree National Park and ski areas in the Big Bear area were closed.

  • US pick to head World Bank, ex-Mastercard CEO Banga, starts 'charm offensive'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to head the World Bank, ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, met on Wednesday with executive directors at the bank as he launched a "charm offensive" to win the post, three sources familiar with the matter said. Biden last week nominated the 63-year-old, Indian-born business executive to run the global development bank and jump-start the 77-year-old institution's overhaul to better address climate change. Barring any last-minute challenges, Biden's nomination of Banga, now a U.S. citizen, all but assures he will assume a job that oversees billions of dollars of funding to help developing countries.

  • OpenAI Makes ChatGPT Available for Companies to Integrate in Apps

    (Bloomberg) -- OpenAI is making its ChatGPT tool available to companies to incorporate into their own apps as it seeks commercial uses for the wildly popular chatbot.The company, which introduced ChatGPT to the public in November, is now offering paid access for businesses and developers who want to use the software’s ability to answer questions and generate text in their own applications and products. Customers will be able to hook their apps into ChatGPT’s application programming interface, gi

  • China could funnel weapons to Russia through Belarus as defense ties with Beijing deepen: expert

    Russian President Putin's top allies, China and Belarus, met in Beijing to enhance relations as one security expert warns China could look to funnel arms to Russia through Belarus.

  • Vance pitches PPP for Ohio while other Republicans say to wait

    Sen. J.D. Vance’s (R-Ohio) call for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)-style plan to help workers and businesses affected by the East Palestine train derailment is being greeted skeptically by Senate Republicans as they think about the best way to deliver aid to the community. Vance has been among the leaders calling for increased attention and…

  • Another "unidentified aircraft" spotted in Russia: authorities claim it crashed

    An unidentified aircraft has crashed in Adygea, in the Southern Federal District of Russia, the head of the republic said. Source: Murat Kumpilov, Head of the Republic of Adygea, on Telegram Quote from Kumpilov: "An unidentified aircraft crashed at night in the village of Novy in Giaginsky District in Adygea.