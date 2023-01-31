China leads the world in counterfeit, pirated products -U.S. report

Illustration picture of WeChat logo
Kanishka Singh
·2 min read

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China leads the world in counterfeit and pirated products, the office of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said in a report on Tuesday which identified WeChat, China's most popular chat app, as "one of the largest platforms for counterfeit goods."

"Counterfeit and pirated goods from China, together with transshipped goods from China to Hong Kong, accounted for 75% of the value of counterfeit and pirated goods seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2021," the U.S. government's latest report on "notorious markets" added.

The U.S. government identified 39 online markets and 33 physical markets that reportedly engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

"This includes continuing to identify the WeChat e-commerce ecosystem as one of the largest platforms for counterfeit goods in China," it added.

WeChat is China's most popular chat app with more than a billion active users and is owned by Chinese technology firm Tencent Holdings Limited.

The report alleged WeChat provided an e-commerce ecosystem that facilitated the distribution and sale of counterfeit products to users of the overall WeChat platform.

China-based online markets AliExpress, Baidu Wangpan, DHGate, Pinduoduo and Taobao also remain part of the notorious markets list, along with seven physical markets in China "that increasingly use brick-and-mortar storefronts to support online sales of counterfeits," the USTR office said on Tuesday.

The U.S. government added e-commerce sites operated by Tencent and Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to its notorious markets list in early 2022.

"The Notorious Markets List is an important tool that urges the private sector and our trading partners to take action against these harmful practices," Tai said on Tuesday.

The Chinese government said at the time it did not agree with the U.S. government's decision to include some e-commerce sites in the list, calling the action "irresponsible."

Tencent also said at the time it strongly disagreed with the decision and Alibaba had said it will continue working with government agencies to address concerns about intellectual property protection across its platforms.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Strike Expands Lightning Network-Powered Remittances to Philippines

    The Philippines is one of the world’s largest remittance markets, at $35 billion.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in Any Bear Market

    These three crypto names are smaller and less mainstream than Ethereum or Bitcoin, but they look like long-term winners with robust business prospects.

  • What FTX Contagion? Up 143%, Solana Seems Unstoppable

    Solana has seemingly put the FTX meltdown behind it. That's good news for investors hoping for a big 2023.

  • Bitcoin Community Erupts in Existential Debate Over NFT Project Ordinals

    Some are calling the new protocol, which stores NFTs on Bitcoin, as an attack on the blockchain's original mission to conduct financial transactions, while others say the new use case should be embraced alongside other demands for block space.

  • Comcast and Charter Have to Address This ... and Soon

    Cable television's cord-cutting headwinds have been blowing for some time now. The former lost high-speed internet customers during the final quarter of 2022, and while the latter added broadband subscribers, that growth is entirely attributable to bundling broadband with the company's budding mobile phone service. Without that help, Charter's broadband business would have likely continued running into the same wall it hit in the middle of last year.

  • Did you know your online search history can be tracked? This simple step can stop that

    You may not give your search history much thought, but here's why you should delete it on a regular basis.

  • Code vs. Values: The Crypto Twist on ‘Trust’

    The annual Edelman Trust Barometer shows that society has worsening trust issues. Crypto promises a different type of trust alternative and nudges us toward a new understanding of the word.

  • Russia is blocking encrypted email startup Skiff

    The Russian government has blocked another encrypted email provider, according to a Russian digital rights organization and the email provider. Last Wednesday, Roskomsvoboda, which describes itself as “the first Russian public organization active in the field of protecting digital rights and expanding digital opportunities,” reported that an unknown Russian state organization ordered the block of Skiff, an email and cloud service provider launched last year. Since then, Skiff’s chief executive Andrew Milich shared evidence of the block with TechCrunch.

  • What's Holding DAOs Back?

    The founder of CityDAO weighs solutions to decentralized autonomous organizations’ coordination and regulatory problems.

  • JD Sports says 10 million customers hit by cyber-attack

    The sportswear chain says stored data relating to its customers might be at risk following the attack.

  • EU Weighs Proposal to Charge Data-Heavy Streamers for Telecom Upgrades

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is weighing a proposal to make technology companies that use the most bandwidth, like Netflix Inc. and Alphabet Inc., to help pay for the next generation of internet infrastructure, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpBrexit I

  • Hotai Motor exposed thousands of iRent customer documents

    Taiwanese automotive conglomerate Hotai Motor exposed reams of personal customer data from its car rental and carshare unit, iRent, until a security researcher found the data online last week. Hotai Motor is one of the largest financial holdings companies in Taiwan, and also the Taiwanese distributor for Toyota.