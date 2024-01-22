China: At least 47 buried after landslide in Yunnan - state media

At least 47 people were buried in a landslide on Monday morning in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan, according to state media.

Rescue efforts are under way in Zhenxiong county, Zhaotong city. It is unclear if anyone has died.

More than 500 people have also been evacuated from the region after the incident, according to People's Daily.

Videos from local media showed rescuers working among collapsed buildings. Temperatures are well below zero.

The incident took place at 05:51 local time (21:51 GMT). State broadcaster CCTV said that some 18 households were buried in the incident.

Investigations into the cause of the incident are under way.

Landslides are common in the region. In January 2013, at least 18 people were killed in Zhenxiong county after a landslide.