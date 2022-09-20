China leaves lending benchmarks unchanged amid global rates squeeze

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk past the headquarters of PBOC
·3 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing on Tuesday, as expected, as authorities appeared to hold off immediate monetary easing following rapid declines in the local currency and as central banks elsewhere tightened policy.

The decision came just days ahead of the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting, at which the U.S. central bank is widely expected to deliver another hawkish interest rate hike to stem rampant price rises.

Widening divergence in the monetary policies of the world's two largest economies could stoke fears of capital flight out of China, just as Beijing seeks to marshal resources to revive sluggish growth.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.30%.

In a Reuters poll conducted this week, 21 out of 28 respondents, or 75% of all participants, predicted no change to either rate.

The steady LPR fixings came after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) last week left its medium-term policy rate unchanged, while draining some liquidity from the banking system.

China lending rates https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-ECONOMY/LPR/myvmnzrzwpr/chart.png

The borrowing cost of the medium-term lending facility (MLF) serves as a guide to the LPR, and markets usually use the medium-term rate as a precursor to any changes to the lending benchmarks.

"That should not come as a surprise as the MLF rate was kept unchanged earlier," said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC Bank.

"Still, LPR reflect banks' overall funding costs which have some downside room with deposit rates trending lower," Cheung added, noting some of China's largest banks lowered personal deposit rates last week to ease pressure on margins.

Analysts said policymakers are carefully striking a balance between supporting a slowing economy and not creating new economic risks.

Beijing's policy divergence with most other major economies, which are raising interest rates aggressively to tame inflation, has piled pressure on the currency and limited room to further maneuver monetary easing.

China cut key interest rates in August, as Beijing boosted efforts to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

To cut or not to cut? https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-ECONOMY/LPR/egvbkrgrjpq/chart.png

But those rate cuts have accelerated the yuan's declines. It has lost about 4% to the dollar since mid-August, breaching the psychologically important 7 per dollar mark and prompting capital outflow risks.

"Outright rate cut has always been only one of the options in the PBOC toolbox and the weak RMB has further reduced the chance of rate cut being delivered," OCBC's Cheung said.

Risk of capital outflow https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-ECONOMY/LPR/zgvomodomvd/chart.png

The LPR, which banks normally charge their best clients, is set by 18 designated commercial banks who submit proposed rates to the PBOC every month.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

Marco Sun, chief financial market analyst at MUFG Bank (China), said economic indicators surprised on the upside in August.

"If the recent economic recovery is not sustainable, the Chinese authorities are still likely to further lower interest rates," Sun added, expecting monetary easing possibly in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh, Graphic by Riddhima Talwani; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-CPPIB Boss’s Opto Valued at $475 Million in Tiger-Led Round

    (Bloomberg) -- Opto Investments, the newly launched private capital platform led by investment veteran Mark Machin and Palantir Technologies Inc. co-founder Joe Lonsdale, has raised $145 million in a Series A funding round, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on

  • Chinese Banks Keep Lending Rates Unchanged After PBOC Pauses

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks kept their main lending rates unchanged after the central bank paused its monetary easing and defended a weakening yuan, though a cut is still expected by economists in the coming months to counter headwinds to growth. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto

  • Chubb in Talks for Tie-Up With Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Chubb Ltd. is in advanced talks to form an insurance partnership with Hang Seng Bank Ltd., a Hong Kong-based lender majority owned by HSBC Holdings Plc, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game S

  • Marriott coaxing workers back to office with $600 million building

    Marriott International Inc believes its new $600 million high-rise headquarters will entice workers to return after more than two years mostly working at home. Marriott Chief Executive Anthony Capuano told Reuters workers will want to return. "People crave that interaction," Capuano said.

  • Amazon’s Thursday NFL Broadcast Attracts Record Numbers to Prime

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s broadcast of “Thursday Night Football” attracted a record number of new Prime subscriptions for a three-hour period, even beating out events like Cyber Monday and Prime Day, according to an email reviewed by Bloomberg.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft A

  • China’s EV Startups Suffer Widening Losses Despite Sales Boom

    Rising battery prices and supply-chain delays this year have driven up costs for cash-burning auto makers.

  • Chinese Crypto Tycoon-Backed Bitdeer Buys Asia’s ‘Fort Knox’

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese crypto billionaire Jihan Wu is expanding into the physical asset space. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsWu’s Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co. spent S$40

  • Dollar firm as markets brace for another big Fed rate hike

    The dollar remained firm below a two-decade high versus major peers on Tuesday, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive interest-rate-hiking campaign to rein in overheated inflation. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which is extremely sensitive to policy expectations, rose as high as 3.970% overnight for the first time since November 2007. Investors have fully priced another 75 basis point bump by the Federal Open Market Committee for Wednesday, and lay 19% odds for a super-sized full percentage point increase.

  • Japan’s Inflation Hits 31-Year High, Creating Headaches for BOJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s inflation quickened to the fastest pace in over three decades excluding tax-hike distortions, creating headaches for the central bank this week as it seeks to explain why it needs to continue with monetary stimulus when inflation is far above its 2% goal. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus

  • Netflix's ad-supported tier could launch company 'back into growth mode': Analyst

    Wall Street is betting big on Netflix and its upcoming ad-supported tier.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming this week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • The 10-year US Treasury yield just hit its highest level since 2011 ahead of the Fed's rate hike decision

    Fairlead's Katie Stockton said a decisive breakout above 3.50% for the 10-year US Treasury yield suggests a surge to 4% is imminent.

  • The Fed may raise rates by less than expected in November as the housing market is in a deep recession

    The Fed may slow the pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points in November as the US housing sector is struggling in a recession, says Pantheon.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts

    Of 36 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," 29 have given Palo Alto Networks the highest-possible buy rating.

  • Tycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes

    (Bloomberg) -- Six years ago, a little-known textile maker called Shandong Ruyi Group embarked on a frantic acquisition spree with the goal of becoming China’s version of luxury powerhouse LVMH.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrust

  • The stock market sell-off is almost over and resilient earnings and slowing inflation means a rally is on the way, JPMorgan says

    "We see potential for a strong rally whenever the macro picture turns less negative," JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic said.

  • 3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The S&P 500, which is often viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. To boot, the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which has been largely responsible for lifting the market to new highs over the past year, has firmly plunged into a bear market. While periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty are unnerving for all walks of investors, it can be an especially trying time for retirees.

  • This stock is ‘one of the greatest leading indicators’ of market direction. Here’s what it’s saying now.

    Zoom Video Communications has been a "poster child" for stocks hitting new lows on the Nasdaq Composite, says Michael Kramer, founder of Mott Capital Markets.

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish on These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on in September. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Bearish on These 5 Stocks in September. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad […]

  • We Think Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...