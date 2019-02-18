Should You Like China Leon Inspection Holding Limited’s (HKG:1586) High Return On Capital Employed?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we are going to look at China Leon Inspection Holding Limited (HKG:1586) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for China Leon Inspection Holding:

0.12 = CN¥42m ÷ (CN¥269m – CN¥58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, China Leon Inspection Holding has an ROCE of 12%.

Does China Leon Inspection Holding Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. China Leon Inspection Holding’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 6.3% average in the Energy Services industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where China Leon Inspection Holding sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

China Leon Inspection Holding’s current ROCE of 12% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 43%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. We note China Leon Inspection Holding could be considered a cyclical business. If China Leon Inspection Holding is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do China Leon Inspection Holding’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.