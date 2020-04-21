Is China Lesso Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:2128) 21% ROCE Any Good?

Today we'll evaluate China Lesso Group Holdings Limited (HKG:2128) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for China Lesso Group Holdings:

0.21 = CN¥4.2b ÷ (CN¥41b - CN¥21b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, China Lesso Group Holdings has an ROCE of 21%.

Is China Lesso Group Holdings's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that China Lesso Group Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 8.7% average in the Building industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, China Lesso Group Holdings's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how China Lesso Group Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for China Lesso Group Holdings.

How China Lesso Group Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

China Lesso Group Holdings has current liabilities of CN¥21b and total assets of CN¥41b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 50% of its total assets. China Lesso Group Holdings's high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE - but its ROCE is still impressive.