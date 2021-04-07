China Life Insurance Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $10.41 per share and the market cap of $58.8 billion, China Life Insurance Co stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for China Life Insurance Co is shown in the chart below.


Because China Life Insurance Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 8.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 5.96% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. China Life Insurance Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.99, which is worse than 66% of the companies in Insurance industry. The overall financial strength of China Life Insurance Co is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of China Life Insurance Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of China Life Insurance Co over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. China Life Insurance Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $117.2 billion and earnings of $1.291 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, the profitability of China Life Insurance Co is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of China Life Insurance Co over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. China Life Insurance Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. China Life Insurance Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 9.7%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in Insurance industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, China Life Insurance Co's ROIC was 1.47, while its WACC came in at 11.00. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of China Life Insurance Co is shown below:

In closing, the stock of China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 67% of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about China Life Insurance Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

