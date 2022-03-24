China Life Profit Misses Estimates as Economy Drags on Sales

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Life Insurance Co., the nation’s largest life insurer, posted annual profit that missed estimates as an economic slowdown and its agent reshuffle weighed on sales.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Net income rose 1.3% to 50.9 billion yuan ($8 billion), the Beijing-based insurer said Thursday in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. That trailed the 57.5 billion yuan average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

China’s cooling economy and lower interest rates have eroded demand for life insurance and hampered investment returns. China Life this year also needs to limit any impact from a probe of former Chairman Wang Bin, just as surging new Covid cases threaten to again disrupt its efforts since 2018 to refocus on higher-margin, long-term policies.

Read a Bloomberg Intelligence preview of the earnings

Premiums from new policies fell 9% to 176 billion yuan. As a result, new business value, which gauges the future profitability of such policies, dropped 23% for the full year, deepening from a 20% slump in the first nine months.

‘Hard-Won’

“The decline was within a reasonable range, which was a hard-won result,” the company said, citing the industry’s “unprecedented pressures” from weakened demand and a shrinking agent force.

Investment income rose 15% to 178 billion yuan, according to the statement. Net realized gains on financial assets climbed 40%, while fair-value gains slumped 77%.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 4.8% last year. It’s down more than 10% this year.

Rival Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. reported a 29% drop in net income last week, after booking impairments from troubled property investments.

China Life shares fell 0.5% in Hong Kong, widening this year’s loss to 5.1%.

Wang resigned in February. He is “suspected of serious violations of discipline and law, and is currently undergoing disciplinary review and investigation,” the China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in January, without elaborating.

(Updates with comment in fifth paragraph and investment results in sixth.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UK sanctions Gazprombank, Alfa Bank and shipping firm Sovcomflot

    Britain froze the assets of Russia's Gazprombank and Alfa Bank, and the state-run shipping firm Sovcomflot, in its latest round of sanctions announced on Thursday. They were among 59 individuals and entities added to the sanctions list which has been used to target Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine. Gazprombank is one of main channels for payments for Russian oil and gas.

  • U.K. Manufacturing Outlook Dims as Ukraine War Drives Up Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s manufacturers grew at their slowest pace in 13 months in the weeks after the war in Ukraine upset supply chains and drove up costs.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashS&P G

  • Strikes on Ukraine’s Export Hubs Damage Key Commodity Facilities

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian attacks on some of Ukraine’s key export hubs are damaging commodities infrastructure and mean it could be a long road until shipments fully recover.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Be

  • Samsung’s $1.1 Billion Deal Adds to Asia’s Block-Trade Flurry

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1.1 billion block trade in Samsung Electronics Co.’s shares added to a series of such deals seen this week across Asia amid a drop in equity-market volatility.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of So

  • Daimler Truck sees little impact from Ukraine, pandemic in 2022

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Daimler Truck expects little impact on its business in 2022 from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the truck and bus maker said on Thursday, forecasting revenue growth of at least 14% and returns rising to 7%-9%. The company, which split off from Mercedes-Benz AG, formerly Daimler AG, in December last year, said semiconductor shortages and other supply bottlenecks prevalent in the second half of 2021 would also weigh on earnings in the first half of this year. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic would not have a significant effect on its supply chains or market development, it said, differing from other automakers that have lowered outlooks and tempered guidance in response to the war.

  • Chinese Builder CIFI Plunges on Earnings: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- CIFI Holdings Group Co. shares plunged 8.8% as 2021 profit dropped and the builder’s gross margin missed analysts’ estimates. Other developers including China Evergrande Group have already warned they will probably miss deadlines this month for reporting audited results. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Str

  • Apple Set For 'Monster Growth Cycle' Over Next Year-Plus

    Apple is seeing continued strong demand for its iPhone 13 handsets, analysts say, with one seeing massive growth over the next 18 months.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Barbara Corcoran

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by&nbsp;The Corcoran Group Founder & ‘Shark Tank’ Star, Barbara Corcoran, as they discuss the country’s hottest real estate markets, Barbara’s ‘Shark Tank’ investing strategy, and why she thinks the metaverse could be ‘the best thing that ever happened to retail’.

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen has snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • Nvidia’s $1 trillion ambitions draw cheers as software becomes a bigger piece of the pie

    Nvidia Corp.'s pursuit of what it sees as a $1 trillion opportunity won praise from analysts following the company's investor-day presentation, even though the chipmaker's stock conveyed a more muted reaction.

  • 1 Investment to Stock Up On Now, According to Warren Buffett

    Famed investor Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about picking stocks, and there's one investment he believes is the best fit for many portfolios: The S&P 500 index fund. Why invest in an S&P 500 index fund? When you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, you're investing in all of the companies that make up the S&P 500 index itself.

  • Russian stocks soar on Moscow reopening as Putin props up market - live updates

    Seven in eight workers to pay more tax before next election Rishi Sunak holds back £32bn war chest amid economic uncertainty FTSE 100 edges 0.1pc higher Matt Lynn: Sunak has put clear blue water between himself and the Prime Minister Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Sitting on Plenty of Cash

    This has been a topsy-turvy year for growth stocks and these former stock-market darlings. Both of the stocks on this list delivered big gains through most of 2021, only to collapse over the past several months.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Want $5,100 in Dividends? Invest $80,000 in These 3 Stocks

    If you have money sitting in a savings account that you can afford to invest, dividend stocks can be a great option. Three investments that should stand out for income investors today are Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH).

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.