China Likely to Follow Up Easing Pledge With Concrete Steps

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities ignited cautious hopes for more concrete policy steps to boost various struggling sectors after top leaders pledged to calm financial markets and spur the economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The government may be nearing an end of punitive measures imposed on the internet sector, while the central bank could ease monetary policy within days, several analysts said. There could also be incremental loosening of restrictions in the property market.

The Financial Stability Development Committee meeting Wednesday chaired by Vice Premier Liu He signaled a shift in policy thinking, with a call to pay more respect to investors’ interests. The challenge for policy makers is to follow that through with concrete measures that would have a meaningful impact in the economy and help China achieve its challenging growth target of around 5.5% this year.

“As China’s economic czar, Liu He’s status is prominent and his words carry weight and credibility. His remark signals a change in policy direction,” said Hong Hao, head of research and chief strategist at Bocom International Holdings Co. “We will need more time to see the effect in terms of the rolling out and implementation of specific policies.”

Chinese stocks soared for a second day. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a gauge of Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong, closed 7.5% higher on Thursday following its biggest jump since 2008 in the previous session. The CSI 300 Index rose 2%. Property shares and internet companies were among the biggest gainers.

Here’s are the policies that can be expected in different sectors:

Tech Hopes

China’s technology companies have been a focus of Beijing’s crackdown, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. losing a combined $1.2 trillion in market value from their peaks through Tuesday. But the duo surged after the State Council’s comments, adding back more than $175 billion in just two days. The change in sentiment stemmed from a perception that Beijing punishment was nearing an end and it would support the battered stock market.

Story continues

“It was clear that stress levels among investors hit very high levels in recent weeks. Macro issues persist, but we’d expect the State Council’s comments to mean some of the worst-case scenarios are off the table,” wrote Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu.

However, several unresolved issues remain. Didi Global Inc., the ride-hailing giant that went public last year over regulators’ objections, still likely faces penalties and must shift its listing from the U.S. Tencent is under investigation for alleged money laundering on its platform, which could lead to fines or regulatory constraints.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“From regulation to energy and employment, the government looks set to take a more growth- and market-friendly approach this year,” as indicated by the annual government work report and the latest financial committee meeting.

The government “signaled a more flexible stance on energy conservation and emissions reduction,” and is “leaning toward stabilization to avoid exacerbating the market downturn” in the property sector.

-- Chang Shu and Eric Zhu

Click here to read the full report

Washington and Beijing also need to resolve their differences over the auditing of Chinese companies whose shares trade in the U.S. On Wednesday, the Public Company Accountability Oversight Board insisted that its inspectors must have the same visibility into Chinese audit work papers as they get for businesses based in other countries. While Chinese regulations currently prohibit such access, Beijing has voiced optimism about reaching a resolution.

Monetary Easing

The financial committee meeting has fanned expectations that the People’s Bank of China will lower the amount of cash banks must keep in reserve, like it did in 2018 and July last year soon after the committee met.

A growing number of economists also anticipate banks will lower their quotes for the loan prime rate, the de facto benchmark lending rate, when it’s announced by the People’s Bank of China Monday.

Economists see April as the next likely window for a policy rate cut, after the PBOC held the interest rate for one-year policy loans steady earlier this month. Many say the PBOC would want to act early before the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle leads to more pressure on the exchange rate and capital outflows later this year.

“The probability of an interest rate cut is rising,” said Zhou Hao, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG.

Property Loosening

Authorities have already postponed a plan to expand a property tax trial, saying it won’t happen in 2022.

The government could further loosen credit policy for mortgages and developer loans, relax home purchase rules, and ease developers’ pre-sale fund regulations, Citigroup Inc. economists led by Yu Xiangrong said in a report distributed Thursday. They also expect the construction of affordable housing to accelerate, lifting the growth of property investment by about 2 percentage points this year.

For the ailing real-estate sector, developer shares and bonds got a boost from the delay in the expansion of a property tax trial. But some say further policy easing at this point may prove to be too little, too late.

The supportive measures already in place, including facilitation of mergers and acquisitions, looser bank lending and easing of mortgage curbs, have done little to boost the liquidity of distressed developers, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung.

Even if bond sales restart soon, demand for developers’ debt would be weak amid shattered investor confidence, she said.

“The key is to arrest the decline of new mortgage loans,” said Chen Wenjing, associate research director at China Index Holdings. “For local governments across China, the window of accelerating home-buying demand with local measures is getting increasingly wide.”

(Updates with additional comments from analysts)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.