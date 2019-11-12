China Lilang Limited (HKG:1234) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we are going to look at China Lilang Limited (HKG:1234) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for China Lilang:

0.28 = CN¥965m ÷ (CN¥4.5b - CN¥1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, China Lilang has an ROCE of 28%.

See our latest analysis for China Lilang

Does China Lilang Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that China Lilang's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.5% average in the Luxury industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, China Lilang's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how China Lilang's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:1234 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 12th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How China Lilang's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

China Lilang has total assets of CN¥4.5b and current liabilities of CN¥1.0b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 22% of its total assets. The fairly low level of current liabilities won't have much impact on the already great ROCE.

What We Can Learn From China Lilang's ROCE

With low current liabilities and a high ROCE, China Lilang could be worthy of further investigation. China Lilang looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.