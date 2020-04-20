Is China Lilang Limited (HKG:1234) Overpaying Its CEO?

The CEO of China Lilang Limited (HKG:1234) is Liang Xing Wang. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

Check out our latest analysis for China Lilang

How Does Liang Xing Wang's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, China Lilang Limited has a market capitalization of HK$5.6b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CN¥1.3m over the year to December 2019. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth CN¥1.3m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of CN¥2.8b to CN¥11b. The median total CEO compensation was CN¥3.6m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where China Lilang stands. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 87% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 13% of the pie. Investors will find it interesting that China Lilang pays the bulk of its rewards through a traditional salary, instead of non-salary benefits.

At first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Liang Xing Wang is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at China Lilang has changed from year to year.

SEHK:1234 CEO Compensation April 20th 2020 More

Is China Lilang Limited Growing?

China Lilang Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 16% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 15% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has China Lilang Limited Been A Good Investment?

China Lilang Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 9.4% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

It appears that China Lilang Limited remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. While returns over the last few years haven't been top notch, there is nothing to suggest to us that Liang Xing Wang is overcompensated. It's great to see a company that pays its CEO reasonably, even while growing. But for me, it's even better if insiders are also buying shares with their own cold, hard, cash. On another note, we've spotted 2 warning signs for China Lilang that investors should look into moving forward.

Important note: China Lilang may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.