China limits construction of 'super high-rise buildings'

·2 min read
Shanghai cityscape
China is home to some of the world's tallest buildings

China has restricted smaller cities in the country from building "super high-rise buildings", as part of a larger bid to crackdown on vanity projects.

Cities with populations of less than three million people will be restricted from building skyscrapers taller than 150 metres (492 ft).

Those with populations larger than that will be restricted from buildings taller than 250 metres.

There is already an existing ban on buildings taller than 500 metres.

China is home to some of the world's highest buildings - including the 632m Shanghai Tower and the 599.1m Ping An Finance Centre in Shenzhen.

Local reports say that while skyscrapers may be needed in crowded cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen, there is no shortage of land in other cities, adding that those had been built mostly for vanity reasons.

Earlier this year, hundreds of people were showing fleeing when a 350 metre landmark skyscraper - the SEG Plaza in the city of Shenzhen - began swaying.

China has increasingly been cracking down on costly vanity projects, criticising local developers obsession with constructing eye-catching buildings.

Earlier this year the country issued a ban on "ugly architecture".

"We're in a stage where people are too impetuous and anxious to produce something that can actually go down in history," Zhang Shangwu, deputy head of Tongji University's College of Architecture and Urban Planning had earlier told the South China Morning Post.

"Every building aims to be a landmark, and the developers and city planners try to achieve this goal by going extreme in novelty and strangeness."

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural development and the Ministry of Emergency Management clarified that special exemptions would have to be sought if a city with an urban population of less than three million wanted to build a skyscraper higher than 150 metres.

However, they would not under any circumstances be able to build a building higher than 250 metres.

Similarly, cities with an urban population of over three million could under certain circumstances apply to build a skyscraper taller than 250 metres, but with a hard ban on buildings over 500m.

Those who approve projects that violate these new rules will held to "lifelong accountability" the statement added.

The announcement was mostly met with approval on Chinese social media site Weibo, with many stating that the super-high skyscrapers were "not needed... they're just gimmicky".

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's growing COVID-19 outbreak tests vulnerable border towns

    China has reported nearly 250 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 since the start of the current outbreak 10 days ago, with many infections in remote towns along porous international borders in the country's northwest. China had 50 new local cases for Oct. 26, the highest daily count since Sept. 16, official data showed on Wednesday. It is also modest compared with more than 1,200 local cases reported during China's July-August outbreak and the more than 2,000 cases in January during the last winter.

  • War scars on Taiwan’s front line with China

    On the windswept Taiwanese island of Kinmen, 50 year-old Chen Ing-wen is remembering his time as a soldier shooting flares at Chinese trawlers that got too close.He is one of a group of veterans who returned to the island this month.Kinmen sits on the front line between China and Taiwan - just a short ferry ride from the mainland and an hour's flight from Taipei.It's the last place where the two engaged in major fighting in 1958 at the height of the Cold War.Decades later, Chen did his military service on Kinmen - from 1991 to 1993 - and remembers his encounters with the Chinese ships. "At night you could hear the sound of the machines turning, louder and louder, then our cannons down there in the plains that we just passed would start to fire off flares. Once the flares lit up we would see, oh my god, a bunch of ships have already approached."Kinmen, along with the Matsu islands, has been held by the government in Taipei since the defeated Republic of China forces fled to Taiwan in 1949.Regular shelling of Kinmen did not end until 1978, when Washington formally recognised Beijing over Taipei.China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has never ruled out the use of force to achieve unification.Earlier this month, China's air force carried out four days of mass incursions into Taiwan's air defense zone. The recent spike in tensions has sparked alarm in Western capitals, Taipei, and has got the locals of Kinmen worried.Jessica Chen runs a local tea shop:"Of course everyone is afraid of war, but I hope there can be peace in the Taiwan Strait, I hope that we can join hands and get along. If there are any problems, we can sit down and talk it out, we should not ignite the fuse of war. If we can pave the road for this, then coming generations will have no worries in their lives."Kinmen's government is working hard to promote the island as more than just a war monument.But the remnants of war are everywhere - from bunkers on the beach to anti-landing fortifications line the shore and tanks rumbling through the back streets.

  • Delta variant likely slammed brakes on U.S. economic growth in third quarter

    The U.S. economy likely grew at its slowest pace in more than a year in the third quarter as COVID-19 infections flared up, further straining global supply chains and causing shortages of goods like automobiles that almost stifled consumer spending. The Commerce Department's advance gross domestic product report on Thursday is also expected to show strong inflation, fueled by the economy-wide shortages and pandemic relief money from the government, cutting into growth. Ebbing fiscal stimulus and Hurricane Ida, which devastated U.S. offshore energy production at the end of August, also weighed on the economy.

  • Belgium warns Poland "not to play with fire" over EU dispute

    European Union founding member Belgium warned Poland on Wednesday not to treat the EU like “a cash machine” to boost its economic fortunes while disregarding its democratic and rule of law principles at will. “You cannot pocket all the money but refuse the values,” said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at the opening of the College of Bruges, an academic well of European thinkers. De Croo targeted Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki who accused the EU of threatening “World War III” for insisting that Poland should respect the independence of the judiciary and the primacy of EU law.

  • US revokes licence of top Chinese telecoms company

    Washington has banned China Telecom from operating in America, citing "national security concerns".

  • District attorney not out ruling criminal charges in fatal movie set shooting

    The district attorney said criminal charges are on the table following the deadly shooting on the movie set of "Rust" involving actor Alec Baldwin.

  • China regulator says will step up efforts to build 'civilised internet'

    China will strengthen its efforts to build a "civilised" internet with an eye on reshaping online behaviour and use it as a platform to disseminate new party theories and promote socialist values, the country's cyberspace regulator said. The head of Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) Zhuang Rongwen said such efforts were crucial to build a "modern socialist country", given that China had over 1 billion netizens and was the world's largest digital society, according to an article published on the front page of the Study Times newspaper on Wednesday. The Study Times is published by the Central Party School, which trains rising officials in the ruling Communist Party.

  • India's gold demand could jump in Q4 on festivals, pent-up purchases - WGC

    India's gold demand could strengthen significantly in the fourth quarter, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday, with a drop in global prices and the release of pent-up demand expected to lift jewellery sales during the peak festive season. Higher demand from the world's second-biggest gold consumer could help support spot prices after a near 5% correction so far this year, but a rise in imports of the metal would widen India's trade deficit and weigh on the rupee.

  • The new US travel rules exclude recipients of two popular vaccines

    The Biden administration announced it will ease restrictions for vaccinated travelers from outside the US, but only those with certain doses.

  • These Carbon Fiber Wheels Might Be the Coolest Part of the C8 Corvette Z06

    Produced by Carbon Revolution, these wheels weigh 41 pounds less than the standard Z06 wheelset. And look one million times better. Here's how they're made.

  • Chinese missile launch very concerning, says top US general

    Gen Milley's comments were the first US acknowledgment of claims China tested a hypersonic missile.

  • R.I.P. Land Cruiser and VW Golf: 10 car models headed to the graveyard

    The annual dead list for models that won't be coming back to the U.S. market for 2022 includes everything from an electric hatchback to a rugged SUV.

  • World Siri: Rookie propels Astros past Braves to tie Series

    Jose Siri launched himself headfirst into home plate, popped up with arms flexed and screamed with all his might. The career minor leaguer sparked a team whose biggest stars took a while to shine, sending the Houston Astros to a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night that evened the Fall Classic at one game apiece. “It’s a long ways from waiver wire and Triple-A to the World Series," Houston manager Dusty Baker said.

  • Mapped: More urban deer in NWA means more car accidents

    Data: Statefarm; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Just like people, more deer are moving to NWA. What's happening: Deer have fewer natural predators than they used to and, ironically thanks to urban development, feel safer closer to town. There is usually plenty of food, and they begin having fawns, so the population grows over time. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: More deer means more human-animal interactions and as t

  • Behold, Black ‘Superionic Ice’ Is the Latest Phase of Matter

    A team of scientists has discovered evidence of a novel, black "superionic" water ice that represents a wholly new phase of matter. The post Behold, Black ‘Superionic Ice’ Is the Latest Phase of Matter appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Why aren't leaves changing color in Ohio yet?

    While foresters had predicted this week would be the perfect time to take a peek at peak fall foliage, most of central Ohio's trees are still green. Driving the news: Our unseasonably warm October has unfortunately come at a price. That stretch of high temperatures has many trees behaving as if it's still summer.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTrees sense winter is coming as days get shorter and temperatures drop and stop produc

  • Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope

    The Harvard University scientist who has called for setting aside half the planet as a nature preserve says the slope of human history will always be downward unless there is global cooperation to save existing species. Edward O. Wilson, a 92-year old naturalist hailed as the Darwin of the 21st century, said humankind is not too polarized to save the planet, even as some of the world's biggest polluters drag their feet on cutting carbon emissions and arresting global warming. He sees preventing catastrophic climate change -- the aim of U.N. climate talks starting in Scotland on Sunday -- and saving biodiversity, or the variety of plant and animal species in the world, as two initiatives that must happen together.

  • The dirty dozen: meet America’s top climate villains

    Few are household names, yet these 12 enablers and profiteers have an unimaginable sway over the fate of humanity ‘The nation’s worst polluters managed to evade accountability and scrutiny for decades as they helped the fossil fuel industry destroy our planet.’ Illustration: Jason Goad/The Guardian For too long, Americans were fed a false narrative that they should feel individually guilty about the climate crisis. The reality is that only a handful of powerful individuals bear the personal resp

  • Hurricane center tracks Atlantic disturbance that could become tropical depression

    ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center has got its eye on an area of disturbance with a 40% chance of becoming the 21st named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. A nontropical low pressure system emerged overnight 150 miles east-southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, with gale-force winds, the NHC said in its 8 p.m. Eastern time update. Meteorologists are expecting the gale area ...

  • Sacramento man saves kitten caught in floodwater

    A Sacramento man waded through a flooded creek to save a stray kitten after heavy weekend rain.