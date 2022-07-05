China’s Liu Discusses Tariffs With Yellen as US Looks to Ease

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Janet Yellen
    Janet Yellen
    Economist
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021

(Bloomberg) -- China’s Vice Premier Liu He discussed US economic sanctions and tariffs in a call with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen amid reports the Biden administration is close to rolling back some trade levies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The lifting of tariffs and sanctions and the fair treatment of Chinese enterprises are areas of great interest to China, Liu said in the video call with Yellen on Tuesday, according to a statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce.

The two sides discussed economic policy and stabilizing global supply chains, agreeing that it’s significant for the US and China to strengthen communication and coordination in those areas for the benefit of both countries and the rest of the world, according to the statement. The talks were pragmatic and constructive, it said.

Read More: Biden Close to Rollback of China Tariffs to Fight Inflation

The comments came alongside reports that President Joe Biden may announce as soon as this week a rollback of some of US tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods. Expectations on the Biden administration to ease some of the taxes to help lower the costs of everyday merchandise have increased as inflation in US soared this year.

Tensions between the world’s two biggest economies have continued since former President Donald Trump hit China with the tariffs starting in July 2018 after an investigation concluded China stole intellectual property from American companies and forced them to transfer technology.

While China’s economy has been hemmed in by Covid-related shutdowns, Chinese exports to the US in the first five months of 2022 in dollar terms grew 15.1% on the year while imports rose 4%, according to official data.

(Updates with background.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Holds Above $110 as Tight Supply Balanced by Recession Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains as investors assessed still-strong underlying market signals against concerns a recession will eventually sap demand.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsWest Texas

  • Stocks Up on China Tariff Speculation; Bonds Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose with US equity futures Tuesday amid speculation the Biden administration could scrap some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese consumer goods. Treasuries slid after reopening from a holiday.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS

  • Xi Jinping’s Suppression of Hong Kong Democracy Pushes Taiwan Further From China

    (Bloomberg) -- A year before Britain handed Hong Kong to China, then-President Jiang Zemin hailed the “one country, two systems” plan for the city as a model for the country to one day unify with Taiwan.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling

  • Brent up as strike in Norway threatens to disrupt oil, gas output

    Brent crude futures extended gains on Tuesday as a strike in Norway is expected to disrupt oil and gas output, fanning tight supply worries. Brent crude futures rose 82 cents, or 0.7%, to $114.32 a barrel by 0105 GMT after a 2.4% gain on Monday. On Tuesday, Norwegian offshore workers began a strike that will reduce oil and gas output, the union leading the industrial action told Reuters.

  • Taiwan's Foxconn raises full-year outlook on strong tech demand

    Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, raised its full-year business outlook on Monday thanks to strong sales of smartphones and servers despite concerns of slowing demand due to rising inflation. Like other global manufacturers, the Taiwanese firm has grappled with a severe shortage of chips, which has hurt smartphone production including for its major client Apple, partly due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China. But the company said in a statement late on Monday that June sales jumped 31% from a year earlier to a record high for the month, thanks to appropriate supply chain management and rising sales of consumer electronics.

  • Pro-Choice Hollywood Amps Up Abortion-Rights Giving Led by Lizzo and Live Nation $1M Donation

    Hollywood has mobilized to raise money for reproductive healthcare in the wake of the Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade.

  • Brittney Griner sends letter to President Biden: ‘I’m terrified I might be here forever’

    Brittney Griner has made an appeal to President Joe Biden in a letter, asking that the White House not “ forget about me and the other American Detainees.”

  • Kudos, California lawmakers, you did right by taxpayers by giving rebates

    Thanks to a $97 billion budget surplus, the largest in state history, Golden State lawmakers voted last week to send about $9.5 billion back to Californians.

  • Argentina’s New Economy Minister Vows Continuity Amid Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s new Economy Minister Silvina Batakis vowed to continue the government’s economic plans, in a bid to stem a market plunge following a weekend filled with political turmoil in the crisis-prone nation.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Lo

  • Senate Democrat Urges Biden to Repeal Tariffs to Fight Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- A Senate Democrat called on President Joe Biden to repeal tariffs put in place by the Trump administration, saying they haven’t significantly changed China’s trade practices and are contributing to high prices for Americans.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Re

  • Marcos vows to boost Philippines' grains output to avert food crisis

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr vowed on Monday to do what it takes to boost his country's rice and corn production, seeking to reduce reliance on imports and avoid being hit hard by a food crisis now looming across the world. Marcos, who was sworn in as president last week and has appointed himself agriculture minister, said the Philippines - the world's second-biggest rice importer - was now at a disadvantageous position over its food supply. "When we look around the world, everyone is preparing for it," Marcos said during a meeting with senior agriculture officials, referring to the food crisis.

  • Lukashenko says he decided Belarus should take part in attack on Ukraine ‘long ago’

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has said he decided that Belarus should participate in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine “some time ago.”

  • Russia says it holds all of Ukraine's Luhansk with capture of last city

    There was no immediate response from Ukraine on the Russian claim, which, if confirmed, would mark a significant milestone for Moscow on day 130 of the war. After being repelled in its initial attempt to capture the capital Kyiv, Russia has focused on driving Ukrainian forces out of the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Kyiv since Russia's first military intervention in Ukraine in 2014.

  • Aussie ascendant before RBA; yen pressured by rising U.S. yields

    The Australian dollar ticked higher on Tuesday ahead of an expected half-point increase in the Reserve Bank's policy rate, while the yen slid against the greenback amid a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Australia's currency climbed 0.29% to $0.6888, while New Zealand's kiwi rose 0.21% to $0.6222. At the same time, the U.S. dollar was up 0.35% at 136.165 yen, gaining support from a strong rebound in the 10-year Treasury yield, which jumped to 2.9780% in Tokyo on Tuesday from the lowest since May at 2.7910% on Friday.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues Consolidating Against Yen

    The US dollar dipped initially during the early hours in Asian trading on Monday, but then stabilize throughout Europe. It looks as if the market is trying to bounce a bit from here, continuing the overall consolidation.

  • Part of Russian anti-aircraft missile found at damaged residential building in Belgorod

    Following a series of explosions in the Russian city of Belgorod overnight, part of a Russian anti-aircraft missile was discovered at a residential building in the city hit by a blast, investigative news website The Insider reported on July 3.

  • China conducts dramatic rescues after Typhoon Chaba breaks ship in half

    Chinese search and rescue officials recovered 12 bodies and rescued a sailor Monday after Typhoon Chaba snapped an engineering vessel in two over the weekend, authorities reported. The ship, Fujing001, and its crew of 30 had been at an anti-typhoon anchorage near Yangjiang in South China's coastal providence of Guangdong when the anchor chain snapped, Reuters reported. The bodies were found in the waters southwest of Hong Kong, about 50 nautical miles from where the ship sank, according to the n

  • What the star-studded cast of 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' looks like in real life

    The new "Minions" movie brings back stars such as Steve Carell and Julie Andrews as well as introduces new characters to the franchise.

  • Palestinian Authority Rejects US Conclusion on Reporter’s Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The Palestinian Authority rejected the inconclusive findings of a US investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, S

  • Former DC cop who was assaulted by Capitol rioters said there's 'ample probable cause' for Trump to be indicted for his role in the insurrection

    Former Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone had been dragged down a set of stairs and beaten with a flagpole during the Jan. 6 riot.