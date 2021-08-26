China Livzon Pharma affiliate's COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters phase III trial

BEIJING (Reuters) -A potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by a biotech firm affiliated with China's Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc (Livzon) has entered a late-stage trial, Livzon said late on Thursday.

A Phase III trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the candidate, named V-01, in people aged 18 and over has started recruiting participants in the Philippines, Livzon said in a filing.

Livzon's affiliate has submitted applications for Phase III clinical trial approval in more than 10 countries, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alex Richardson, Kirsten Donovan)