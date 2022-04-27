China lockdowns raise earnings risk for chip firms, automakers, industrials

Joyce Lee and Victoria Waldersee
·3 min read

By Joyce Lee and Victoria Waldersee

(Reuters) -Industrial firms including GE, chipmakers such SK Hynix and automaker Mercedes Benz warned that China's strict COVID-19 curbs were intensifying supply chain disruptions and raising uncertainty about the business outlook.

China's "zero Covid" policy to combat the Omicron variant has brought fresh lockdowns, forcing factories to shut and worsening a global supply chain logjam. More than 40 cities are in total or partial lockdown, and Shanghai, the country's financial capital, has been isolated for over a month.

That has cast a pall over financial markets worried about a hit to the world economy that is only just recovering from the pandemic-led slump.

And even as companies scramble to keep up with soaring costs of everything from labor to raw materials, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and related Western sanctions have driven up energy prices.

"Collectively, supply chain issues, the Russia-Ukraine war and China COVID impacts adversely affected revenue in the quarter by about 6 percentage points," General Electric CEO Larry Culp said on Tuesday.

Culp, who does not expect GE to fully offset inflation this year, said the company was scrutinising costs and becoming more decentralised to run its business closer to its customers and improve prices.

3M, another American industrial giant, said on Tuesday that China's lockdowns and the Ukraine crisis had slowed sales in April.

The company, already struggling with chip shortages and high raw materials costs, said it would continue to increase prices to offset inflationary and supply chain costs, echoing GE that said it has already raised prices and invoked price escalation clauses in its service contracts.

Japanese beermaker Asahi Group's shares surged on on Wednesday after it announced its first price hike for canned beer in 14 years to cope with rising costs for materials, energy and transportation.

CHIP, AUTO TROUBLES

South Korea's SK Hynix, the world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, said China's lockdown was the biggest risk driving weaker chip demand in mobile and personal computers, though it expected a pick up in the second half as manufacturers launched new products launches before the year-end shopping season.

Its compatriot LG Display Co Ltd said supply chain problems caused by the lockdowns affected panel production and shipments in the March quarter.

"In the smartphone market, demand growth is slowing especially in China, and mobile memory chip shipments are expected to increase in the early single-digit percentage, which is slightly lower than expected at the beginning of the year," Kevin Noh, Chief Marketing Officer at SK Hynix, said on a conference call on Wednesday.

U.S. chipmaker Texas Instruments on Tuesday flagged disruptions at the factories of its customers and forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates.

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics, whose clients include Apple and electric car maker Tesla, on Wednesday flagged a temporary fall in production due to China's curbs.

Tesla said last week it had lost about a month of build volume out of its Shanghai factory due to the shutdowns and that production had resumed at limited levels, which would impact deliveries in the April-June quarter.

Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it expects supply chain bottlenecks and chip shortages to hurt its business throughout the year and cautioned of further uncertainty around production and market development due to China's lockdowns. The premium carmaker, like other automakers including Tesla and GM, has increased prices to offset inflationary costs.

Some European companies including EssilorLuxottica, which makes eyewear for Prada and Versace, and Gucci owner Kering have also warned that China's lockdowns were hurting sales.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang in Seoul, Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago, Abhijith Ganapavaram, Aishwarya Nair and Sonia Cheema in Bengaluru; Victoria Waldersee in Berlin, Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vladimir Putin: The president whose obsession with Russian security may cost him dear

    PROFILE: During two decades in power, Putin has had an ability to sense the popular mood, writes Mary Dejevsky. But in recent times his judgement has seemed less sure – and the Ukraine invasion may prove a step too far for his citizens

  • Howard Stern weighs in on 'disaster' Johnny Depp defamation trial against Amber Heard

    "It’s not going well for you. It’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody," Howard Stern said of the trial between the exes. "You sound like two battling children."

  • Hynix Warns Memory Chip Rebound Hinges on China Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. reported profit more than doubled in the last quarter after datacenter sales offset slowing consumer demand and memory prices fell less than was feared.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postm

  • Investors may be realizing ‘the things they’d been worried about aren’t that bad’: Strategist

    Kristina Hooper, Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist, and Horizon Investments CIO Scott Ladner sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss economic uncertainties behind China's supply chain and COVID lockdowns, outlook on market volatility, inflation, and French President Emannuel Macron.

  • Liz Truss pushes for more defence spending, vowing to ‘double down’ on military aid to Ukraine

    Liz Truss will call for an increase in defence spending on Wednesday, saying the West has overseen a “generation of underinvestment” which led to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Analysis-North Korea signals expansive mission for its nuclear weapons

    As South Korea’s new conservative president prepares to take office, North Korea is outlining an expansive, ambiguous, and potentially destabilising doctrine for using its nuclear weapons, analysts said. In a speech at a military parade on Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his nuclear force was not only tasked with preventing war through deterrence, but potentially carrying out strikes against anyone who violates the North’s “fundamental interests.” “His speech sent a message that North Korea might possibly use nukes preemptively depending on the situation, and more freely pose nuclear threats if necessary going forward,” said Cha Du-hyeogn, a senior fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul.

  • MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

    MKS Instruments (MKSI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.63% and 1.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • World Bank forecasts war in Ukraine will cause ‘largest commodity shock’ since 1970s

    The World Bank said Tuesday that the war in Ukraine will result in the “largest commodity shock” since the 1970s and will keep prices at “historically high” levels until at least 2024. In its Commodity Markets Outlook report, the World Bank said that conflict in Eastern Europe will mean that prices remain high in the medium…

  • U.S. ditches Trump-era policies for Arctic Alaska oil reserve

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Monday overturned a controversial Trump-era policy that would have opened new swathes of Arctic Alaska to oil development. The Bureau of Land Management, part of the Department of Interior, resurrected Obama-era management policies in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, a 23-million-acre (9.3 million hectare) area on the western side of Alaska's North Slope. Alaska's oil production has been declining for decades and reached a 45-year low last year.

  • Posts do not show 'Putin condemning Denmark for plundering Indonesian oil tanker'

    A video has been viewed millions of times in social media posts that claim it shows Russian President Vladimir Putin angrily condemning Danish authorities for "plundering" an Indonesian tanker after it collected oil from Russia. This is false; the footage shows a ship that was blocked off the coast of Denmark in March 2022 by Greenpeace activists who were calling for a ban on the import of fossil fuels from Russia. The clip of Putin was taken from an unrelated speech he gave in March 2021, in wh

  • Russia compared to Isis after ‘demanding money from captured soldier’s family’ in ransom video

    The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor is set to join an EU investigations team probing possible war crimes in Ukraine

  • Live updates | Polish PM decries Russian 'gas blackmail'

    Poland’s prime minister has lashed out at Russia for trying to “blackmail” his country with an abrupt cutoff of gas supplies. The sanctions announced Tuesday targeted 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom. Hours later Poland said it had received notice that Gazprom was cutting off supplies to Poland for failing to comply with new demands to pay in Russian rubles.

  • Texas Instruments Slides After China Lockdowns Hurt Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. tumbled in late trading Tuesday after China’s ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns crimped the company’s sales and profit forecasts, with the restrictions idling factories and slowing shipments. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stock

  • Nike releases NFT sneakers, GE stock plunges, Delta to pay flight attendants during boarding

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down several of the day's trending stories.

  • Texas Instruments Stock Is Tanking. Guidance Fell Short.

    investors consider the company to be an early bellwether for the technology industry, and the economy.

  • Emirates widens fleet refurbish plan amid delays to new deliveries

    Emirates will refurbish more of its existing fleet than previously planned, its chief commercial officer said on Tuesday, as the airline faces delays to deliveries of new Boeing jets and seeks assurances over concerns with the Airbus A350s it ordered. Adnan Kazim told reporters in Dubai that Emirates would now refurbish 120 aircraft from its existing fleet of A380 and 777s, up from the 105 that the airline had previously announced. Kazim said Emirates had always planned to refurbish some of its older jets, but that the airline would now operate more older aircraft for longer as a "stop gap" to delivery delays.

  • Buy the Rumor, Sell the News? Dogecoin Erases Recent Gains

    On Monday, speculation over Elon Musk's Twitter takeover drove Dogecoin (DOGE) to some of the highest prices it's seen this year. According to CoinGecko data, at around 5 a.m. on April 25, Dogecoin's price was at $0.126, the lowest it's been all month.

  • Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

    The older you are, the less you fret about aging in place. The poll also documented greater insecurity around aging in place for older Black and Latino Americans, the likely result of a deep-rooted wealth gap that markedly favors whites. Aging in one's own home, or with family or a close friend, is a widely held aspiration, with 88% of adults 50 and older saying it's their goal in an earlier AP-NORC poll.

  • GE Slumps as Supply Woes Weigh on 2022 Profit Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. tumbled the most in the S&P 500 Index after saying it was trending toward the low end of its 2022 financial forecast, the latest setback in its struggles with supply-chain turmoil and spiking raw-material costs.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One Day

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.