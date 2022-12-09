As China loosens COVID restrictions, protesters fear retribution

1
Yew Lun Tian and Jessie Pang
·5 min read

By Yew Lun Tian and Jessie Pang

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Late last month, Shanghai resident Pei was one of many people who came out in support of historic protests against China's COVID-19 curbs, including filming several seconds of footage of a man being arrested on a street corner.

Almost immediately, Pei said, five or six plainclothes police grabbed him. He was taken to a police station and held for 20 hours, at times with his arms and legs tied to a chair, he told Reuters.

"The policeman who shoved me into the car tried to intimidate me by saying I should be worried if other people find out what I did. Feeling defiant, I told him, I will let the world know what you police are doing," said Pei, 27. He asked to be identified only by part of his name for fear of repercussions.

Now, as many Chinese residents welcome a relaxation of lockdown measures that have crippled businesses and stoked unemployment, some protesters scooped up by China's security apparatus face an anxious wait about their fate.

While Pei and other protesters were released with a warning, some rights lawyers and academics note President Xi Jinping's hard line on dissent over the past decade, and say risks remain of further harassment and prosecution.

"'Squaring the accounts after the autumn harvests' is the Party's way of dealing with people who have betrayed it," said Lynette Ong, a University of Toronto professor, referring to the practice of delaying score settling until the time is ripe.

China's Ministry of Public Security did not respond to a request for comment on the laws they might use against protesters. The Shanghai police also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pei's description of how he was arrested or on what further actions they might take.

Last week, in a statement that did not refer to the protests, the Communist Party's top body in charge of law enforcement agencies said China would crack down on "the infiltration and sabotage activities of hostile forces" and would not tolerate any "illegal and criminal acts that disrupt social order".

Asked about the protests, China's foreign ministry has said rights and freedoms must be exercised lawfully.

FINES AND JAIL TIME?

Reuters was unable to establish how many protesters are still in police custody. Social media appeals for details on the whereabouts of a handful of missing protesters remain online.

The protests, widely seen as a tipping point to an easing in tight COVID restrictions, largely petered out in several cities after police mounted a heavy presence on streets.

The repercussions of protesting in China have grown in recent years under Xi's tenure, with the Ministry of Public Security introducing guidelines two years ago that have been used by local authorities to ban protesters from taking up jobs such as tour guides or insurance agents, and also make it harder for their family members to obtain government-related jobs.

Zhang Dongshuo, a Beijing-based lawyer who has handled rights cases in the past, said the levels of punishment for protesting in China vary widely.

Those deemed to be bystanders could be let off with a small fine and up to 15 days' detention, while physical altercations with police could lead to jail terms for disrupting public order or "picking quarrels" and provoking trouble.

Those who shouted slogans calling for the ouster of Xi or the Communist Party - as seen in a number of protests across China - potentially face heavier charges of inciting or engaging in subversion of the state, Zhang said, which in the most extreme cases carry punishment of up to life in prison.

Eiro, another Shanghai protester who was detained after trying to stop police from taking away a fellow protestor, said that during her interrogation, police particularly wanted to know if anyone had distributed blank A4 sheets of paper that were a defining symbol of these protests, as well as the identities of protest organisers.

"The police said there'll be no punishment for all of us this time, but may call us back after further investigation," she told Reuters on an encrypted messaging app.

Pei, Eiro and other protesters Reuters spoke to said they were asked by police to sign letters of repentance, with some of them asked to read the letters aloud while being filmed.

During Hong Kong's protracted anti-China, pro-democracy protests in 2019, thousands were arrested but only charged much later with offences such as rioting and subversion, and many are still in legal proceedings.

"I probably won't go (protesting) again in the short term," Eiro said. "Everyone was impulsive this time and had no experience. We hadn't prepared well and there wasn't any mature organisation and communication platform that could unite and organise everyone."

"WORTH IT"

During a meeting in Beijing last week with European Council President Charles Michel, Xi attributed the dissent in part on youths frustrated by the pandemic, according to one senior EU official.

Alfred Wu, assistant professor at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, said a harsher crackdown was only more likely if authorities believed the protests to be organised and political in nature, rather than leaderless and spontaneous.

"They just sprang up organically because people were driven by a sense of hopelessness and desperation about the never-ending COVID restrictions," Wu said.

For some, however, the desire for broader political freedoms remains undiminished even with the COVID relaxation measures.

"I don't think this is good news or a victory in our struggle because what we are asking for is liberty," said Eiro.

Despite the looming shadow of future reprisals by authorities, Pei said he had no regrets.

"It was worth it. It allowed me to personally see the Communist Party's control over our speech, and to see how the freedom of the people under its rule is deeply restricted."

(Editing by Brenda Goh, James Pomfret and Lincoln Feast)

Recommended Stories

  • A Plea From Experts to Pregnant Women: Get Vaccinated Against COVID

    Of all the groups still threatened by COVID-19 — including the elderly and the immunocompromised — it is pregnant women who seem the most unaware of the risks. COVID can kill pregnant women and can result in miscarriage, preterm births and stillbirths even when the women have asymptomatic or mild illness. The infection may also affect the baby’s brain development. Dozens of studies have shown that the COVID vaccine is safe for pregnant women. Immunization of the mother also passes along protecti

  • China's looser anti-COVID measures met with relief, caution

    People across China reacted with relief and caution Thursday to the dramatic government decision to loosen some of the world’s most severe COVID-19 restrictions. For the first time in months, Jenny Jian hit the gym in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou without being required to scan the “health code” on her smartphone, part of a nationwide system that tracks where hundreds of millions of people go. Elsewhere, virus tests no longer were required to enter many public places under changes announced Wednesday that followed nationwide protests against restrictions that have confined millions of families to their homes.

  • House passes defense bill scrapping COVID vaccine mandate

    The bill provides about $45 billion more for defense programs than Biden requested, the second year in a row Congress notably exceeded his request.

  • Author at MU gets pushback from audience, claiming he's spreading Russian propaganda

    Author Nicholas Davies' presentation at MU on Tuesday upset many in his audience, including Ukrainian students.

  • Bernie Sanders adviser on a possible 2024 run and changes to the Democrats' primary calendar

    A senior adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders is critical of the Democratic National Committee's proposed plan to move South Carolina to the top of the primary calendar in 2024. Faiz Shakir joins "Red and Blue" to discuss this as well as Sanders' future plans and the possible 2024 Democratic presidential field.

  • UN Adopts Resolution Against Anti-Satellite Tests to Prevent More Space Debris

    Yesterday, an overwhelming majority of countries voted in favor of a United Nations resolution against tests of anti-satellite (ASAT) missile systems, with Russia and China voting against its adoption.

  • Chinese businesses guard against wave of infections feared after COVID easing

    BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Manufacturers and eateries keen to stay open in China are preferring to err on the side of caution, by retaining COVID-19 curbs until they get a clearer picture of just how workplaces will be affected by the easing of stringent measures. The world's second largest economy is bracing for a wave of infections as it relaxes a "zero-COVID" policy, winding down a campaign of hunting out and isolating infections as it hands back to individuals most of the task of detection and treatment. "We are still under closed loop management with workers not allowed to leave the factory," said a manager at a leading stainless steel mill in eastern China, who gave his surname as Dai.

  • U.N. expects Haiti sanctions regime to be running by January

    Speaking at a news briefing, Ulrika Richardson said the U.N. Security Council is still discussing possible international intervention in Haiti, two months after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres proposed several countries send in a "rapid action strike force." Richardson said people are being confronted with violence on a daily basis in capital city Port-au-Prince, saying "it can't continue."

  • Ukraine: Russia put rocket launchers at nuclear power plant

    Russian forces have installed multiple rocket launchers at Ukraine's shut-down Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials claimed Thursday, raising fears Europe's largest atomic power station could be used as a base to fire on Ukrainian territory and heightening radiation dangers. Ukraine's nuclear company Energoatom said in a statement that Russian forces occupying the plant have placed several Grad multiple rocket launchers near one of its six nuclear reactors.

  • UK intel explains why Russia digging trenches and strengthening fortifications near Belgorod

    Russia has recently begun to expand defensive positions along its border with Ukraine and deep in the Belgorod region, the UK’s Defense Intelligence reported on Twitter on Dec. 7.

  • Jordan Clarkson ejected from game just days after $15,000 fine

    NBA star Jordan Clarkson, whose stellar performance in the current season has helped propel the Utah Jazz to among the top teams in the Western Conference, has found himself involved in heated incidents in his last two games. Just days after getting slapped with a $15,000 fine for what officials have deemed an untoward incident in the Jazz's match on Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers, Clarkson was ejected in the final minute of his team's game against the Golden State Warriors. The Filipino American player was handed a $15,000 fine by NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars for hurling his headband to the stands during their 116-111 loss to the Blazers.

  • China's COVID easing seen knocking growth early next year before recovery kicks in

    BEIJING/NEW YORK (Reuters) -China's shift from tough COVID policies, with its promise of driving an economic recovery next year, will instead likely depress growth over the next few months as infections surge, bringing a rebound only later in the year, economists said. There are already signs of revived demand for travel and other services, but China's fragile healthcare system and low vaccination rates have left it ill-prepared for a big wave of infections, which could spark labour shortages and make wary consumers even more skittish. Some economists have lowered growth forecasts for early next year for the world's second-largest economy, continuing the grim growth numbers this year that were among the worst of the past half-century.

  • China’s Economic Difficulties Set the Stage for Unrest

    The dismal state of China’s economy is a factor weighing on many minds as protesters decided to take to the streets, writes William Hurst.

  • Op-Ed: China can't quell protests until it gets realistic about 'zero COVID'

    An orderly end to the nation's ostensible lockdown is China's only path toward health or civil obedience.

  • China may have surpassed US in number of nuclear warheads on ICBMs

    Republicans are spotlighting a classified STRATCOM assessment that suggests China may have more nuclear warheads on its 300 ICBMs than the U.S.

  • GOP smells blood with wounded Trump

    Senate Republicans who want to move on from Donald Trump are smelling blood after a series of self-destructive errors by the former president that they think is opening the door for GOP rivals to challenge and defeat him in a 2024 presidential primary. The GOP lawmakers say Trump looks increasingly vulnerable in a primary…

  • Kremlin: gas union with Uzbekistan not about political conditions

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that a Reuters report about Uzbekistan's energy minister pouring cold water on the "gas union" idea had drawn incorrect conclusions. Russia said last month it was discussing a "gas union" with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to support transit between the three countries and to other buyers including China.

  • New guy Baker Mayfield leads Rams on 98-yard game-winning drive

    Baker Mayfield led the Rams on a 98-yard, game-winning drive, with two days of prep with his new team. What a finish!

  • Trevor Noah Doubts Consequences for Trump After Company’s Tax Fraud Conviction: ‘We All Know That’s How That Works’ (Video)

    "All the successes in Trump's organization, they're due to the genius of Donald Trump. All the crimes, he had no idea," Noah said

  • Police resources shift as investigation into U of I killings extends to fourth week

    “Assigned resources vary based on the current needs of the investigation,” the Moscow Police Department said in a news release.