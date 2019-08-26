China Machinery Engineering Corporation (HKG:1829): Poised For Long Term Success?

Based on China Machinery Engineering Corporation's (HKG:1829) earnings update in December 2018, analysts seem fairly confident, with earnings expected to grow by 1.5% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of -0.9%. By 2020, we can expect China Machinery Engineering’s bottom line to reach CN¥2.2b, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of CN¥2.1b. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from China Machinery Engineering in the longer term?

The 6 analysts covering 1829 view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

By 2022, 1829's earnings should reach CN¥2.8b, from current levels of CN¥2.1b, resulting in an annual growth rate of 9.6%. This leads to an EPS of CN¥0.68 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of CN¥0.52. In 2022, 1829's profit margin will have expanded from 7.4% to 7.6%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For China Machinery Engineering, I've compiled three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

