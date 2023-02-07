China is mad at the US for blasting its suspected spy balloon, but a few years ago, state TV bragged its fighter pilots could shoot one down

A screen grab of the China Central Television clip. China Central Television

A 2020 Chinese state TV clip showed off how fighter pilots could shoot down surveillance balloons.

The video shows a pilot tracking and shooting a balloon during an apparent training exercise.

China said Monday that the US shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon was "unacceptable."

China is upset that the US shot down its balloon, a suspected surveillance asset, on Saturday, but a state TV video clip from 2020 features a segment bragging about how Chinese fighter pilots can locate and shoot down spy balloons.

The video from China Central Television (CCTV), translated by Insider, follows an apparent training exercise involving surveillance balloons.

In the video, an alarm bell prompts a fighter pilot to prepare and board a fighter jet that appears to be the Chinese J-10, a multi-role aircraft built for air-to-air combat and strike missions.

A CCTV narrator describes the action, saying that "loading missiles, powering up, checking the fuselage, and other procedures were all completed in seconds."

As the jets take off, a command gives a pilot their simulated mission, explaining that 60 kilometers out at a heading of 220 degrees, an unidentified aerial situation has been discovered and ordering the pilot to "conduct identification and verification."

In the video, pilots quickly locate the object and monitor it.

The CCTV narrator identifies the object first as a white sphere-shaped object. Closer observation found it to be an unmanned balloon. "The supervising command organization judged that it was possibly a super high-altitude surveillance balloon that threatened air defense security," the narrator says.

A pilot is then ordered to shoot it down with a missile.

The CCTV documentary says "the white balloon exploded with the launch of the missile from the fighter jet's left wing," adding that it only took about 30 seconds for the pilot to lock onto and then destroy the target.

The segment concludes with a shot of balloon debris scattered in a forest. It also features other shots of Chinese fighter jets and interviews with military personnel and pilots.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday that the US shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday was "unacceptable and irresponsible."

Photos published Tuesday captured the moment US Navy sailors pulled the down Chinese balloon out of waters near South Carolina.

The balloon was first spotted in the sky over the US last week. A second balloon, which China admitted it also owns, was spotted over Latin America also last week.

China said both balloons were "of civilian nature and used for flight test." Pentagon officials, however, have said both balloons are likely surveillance devices.

