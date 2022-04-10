China makes delivery of missiles to Serbia

Serbia received the delivery of a sophisticated Chinese anti-aircraft system in a veiled operation this weekend. Western nations are concerned about an arms buildup in the Balkans in the midst of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    Investigators have already begun compiling masses of evidence of war crimes committed against Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Ambassador Beth Van Schaack, and with Richard Goldstone (chief prosecutor for the international tribunal that convicted Serbian leaders for ethnic cleansing in Bosnia in the 1990s), about the pursuit of justice, and whether Russian President Vladimir Putin himself might face indictment and arrest for war crimes.

    Pope Francis opened Holy Week Sunday with a call for an Easter truce in Ukraine to make room for a negotiated peace, highlighting the need for leaders to “make some sacrifices for the good of the people.” Francis did not refer directly to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the reference was clear, and he has repeatedly denounced the war and the suffering brought to innocent civilians. During the traditional Sunday blessing following Palm Sunday Mass, the pontiff said leaders should be “willing to make some sacrifices for the good of the people.”

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is committed to providing Ukraine with “the weapons it needs” to defend itself against Russia, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday as Ukraine seeks more military aid from the West. Sullivan said the Biden administration will send more weapons to Ukraine to prevent Russia from seizing more territory and targeting civilians, attacks that Washington has labeled war crimes.

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter truce in Ukraine, and in an apparent reference to Russia, questioned the value of planting a victory flag "on a heap of rubble". Francis spoke at the end of a Palm Sunday service for about 50,000 people in St. Peter's Square, the first time since 2019 that the public was allowed to attend following two years of scaled back services because of COVID-19 restrictions. Let An Easter truce start.

    Karla Finocchio's slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin. Finocchio is one face of America’s graying homeless population, a rapidly expanding group of destitute and desperate people 50 and older suddenly without a permanent home after a job loss, divorce, family death or health crisis during a pandemic. “We’re seeing a huge boom in senior homelessness,” said Kendra Hendry, a caseworker at Arizona's largest shelter, where older people make up about 30% of those staying there.

    John Heilemann talks with his pal Nicolle Wallace, host of Deadline: White House on MSNBC, about the January 6th committee and Liz Cheney’s battle against authoritarianism in the Republican Party, assesses whether the threats to American democracy posed by the far right are worse than those of Al-Qaeda, weighs in on the missing seven and a half hour gap in the White House phone logs on 1/6 and the incompetence of the Trump administration, and explains why the Department of Justice may be more wi

    The little welder that could...save you big bucks.

    Ukrainian forces dug in while Russia lined up more firepower Sunday and tapped a decorated general as war commander ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that experts said could start within days with a full-scale offensive. Questions remain about the ability of Russia's depleted and demoralized forces to conquer much ground after their advance on the capital, Kyiv, was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders. Britain’s Defense Ministry reported Sunday that Russia’s armed forces were trying to compensate for mounting casualties by recalling veterans discharged in the past decade.

    Jen Psaki noted the arrival of a Russian general who led the nation's deployment in Syria.

    National security advisor Jake Sullivan said U.S. intelligence discovered that “there was a plan from the highest levels of the Russian government to target” civilians in Ukraine. Appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” Sullivan told host Jon Karl that the “horrifying” images of mass casualties in Ukraine were “downright shocking,” but they were “not surprising.” He…

    Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo on Sunday denied that his administration was attempting to delay the 2024 presidential elections after senior politicians including his close ally supported the idea of extending his stay in office beyond the two-term legal mandate. Student protests in Indonesia often turn violent. During a Cabinet meeting to discuss the preparations for the 2024 elections, Widodo ordered his ministers to publicly explain that all stages and schedules for the polls had been determined.

    Limited data suggests that another vaccine dose can provide extra protection, but it's unclear how substantial the difference really is or how long it lasts.

    A CDC report found that more than a third of high school students experienced sadness or hopelessness during the pandemic

    "We are not resting until we have given them everything that they need to be able to succeed in their aims," Jake Sullivan said.

    The Biden administration faces mounting pressure from both sides of the political spectrum to stave off an even bigger surge of immigrants as it plans to lift a pandemic-era public health order at the border.

    CHERNOBYL, Ukraine — As the staging ground for an assault on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, one of the most toxic places on Earth, was probably not the best choice. But that did not seem to bother the Russian generals who took over the site in the early stages of the war. “We told them not to do it, that it was dangerous, but they ignored us,” Valeriy Simyonov, chief safety engineer for the Chernobyl nuclear site, said in an interview. Apparently undeterred by safet

    Ukrainian rappers Kalush Orchestra will showcase national pride and resilience when they compete for their country at the Eurovision Song Contest.

    President Putin's former chief economic advisor tells the BBC Western countries could stop the war.

    Multiple reports say that Arsenal is considering a purchase of Hazard. He's done almost nothing since leaving Chelsea three seasons ago.

    For instance, an investment of $5,000 in Nvidia or Netflix a decade ago would be worth $341,500 and $108,500, respectively, right now as these tech stocks have shot up 6,830% and 2,170%, respectively, in the past 10 years. Similarly, the likes of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) have delivered terrific returns to investors in the past decade, tapping the growth of the cybersecurity and semiconductor markets, respectively. Let's look at the reasons why investors might want to consider putting $5,000 into stock from either Applied Materials or Palo Alto Networks for the long run.