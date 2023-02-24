China has a malign grip on UK steel supplies

A steelworker watches as molten steel pours from one of the Blast Furnaces during 'tapping' at the British Steel - Scunthorpe plant in north Lincolnshire, north east England on September 29, 2016.Thursday September 29, marks 100 days since the British Steel conglomerate bought the ailing plant from Indian company Tata Steel. In a recent interview, Gareth Stace, director of UK Steel, Britain's steel trade organisation said, "I welcome that they have brought the British Steel brand back to life. I think fundamentally it's a good and viable business and should have a strong viable future." / AFP / Lindsey Parnaby (Photo credit should read LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images) - LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

It was only two weeks ago that the Government undertook the biggest Whitehall shake-up in years.

The biggest change was a new department for "Energy Security and Net Zero" – a rebrand meant to signal the Prime Minister’s priorities.

While Rishi Sunak remains committed to the UK’s 2050 deadline for reaching carbon neutrality, he is equally concerned with making sure that the UK increases its access to energy and does not leave itself more vulnerable in the process.

So it is unfortunate, to say the least, that we were this week treated with the spectacle of British officials boarding a flight to China so they could plead with the Jingye Group to reconsider its decision to scale back operations in British steelmaking.

The Chinese-owned business is the parent company to British Steel, which announced this week that up to 300 jobs were on the line in Scunthorpe as it shuts coking ovens and prepares to import the necessary materials instead.

Whithall is offering up an estimated £300m to support British Steel if the Jingye Group changes its mind. In other words: a huge influx of taxpayer money is going to prop up a Chinese-owned firm.

It’s the very opposite of Sunak's purported security strategy and shows what an uphill battle it will be to achieve.

Unfortunately, the challenge is much bigger than a mere single steel company.

The latest trends report on the UK’s import and export of fuels from the Office for National Statistics found that around half of our gas comes from the international market. The explosion in energy produced by renewables – meaning low-carbon sources now generate more electricity in the UK than fossil fuels do – does not compensate for the fact that it is a fossil fuel largely used to heat homes.

Russia’s war brought all this to the forefront, revealing the pitfalls in the UK’s supply chains and energy dependence on countries that share nothing close to our perspectives on human rights or respect for sovereignty. There is now broad agreement that things must change.

But the Government's Energy Security Strategy – published in spring last year under Boris Johnson, soon after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – reads far more like a wish list than a practical manifesto. It talks of "embracing the safe, clean, affordable new generation of nuclear reactors", none of which are expected to come online in Britain for at least a decade (if they see the light of day at all in the face of concerted local opposition).

Very little has improved since the strategy was published almost a year ago. It speaks of "making homes and businesses more efficient" so they use less energy – yet schemes launched to better insulate people’s houses have fallen by the wayside, with the Government’s Green Homes Grant initiative scrapped after just six months.

At the time, Johnson noted that energy companies were telling him "they can get an offshore wind turbine upright and generating in less than 24 hours, but that it can take as much as 10 years to secure the licences and permissions required to do so". Nothing has changed. If anything, building prospects have temporarily worsened. Nimbys who oppose building permission feel emboldened by Sunak’s decision to abandon planning reform.

The Prime Minister is hesitant to tear at the fraying fabric of the Conservative Party on such a divisive issue. This isn’t just bad news for homeowners – it sets back plans for building new and different forms of energy provision, too.

If we’re serious about improving energy security, something’s got to give. And it’s in every political party’s interest to think pragmatically: the threat of energy shortages and blackouts over the past year (thankfully largely avoided) can be chalked up as the price we pay for supporting Ukraine by cutting off Russian energy supplies.

But if those pitfalls are not addressed for the future, the public will be far less forgiving.

Unfortunately, this is going to be a costly process. The British government is estimated to have spent £100m to buy China General Nuclear out of its Sizewell C shares last November, as it dawned on ministers that allowing the business to play a role in the UK’s nuclear capacity was not going to gel with its new focus on security.

One can assume that steel will eventually join the roll call of protected industries, especially as it plays such a vital role in producing the infrastructure needed for green energy.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L), wearing a Sizewell C-branded hi-vis jacket, reacts during his visit to EDF's Sizewell B Nuclear power station in Sizewell, eastern England on September 1, 2022.

The bailouts so far suggest that a much bigger price tag will be needed to keep the industry free of potentially risky foreign influence.

The importance of nationally-produced steel was being debated long before the pandemic hit or Putin’s tanks rolled further into Ukraine. Tata Steel, another major player, seems to be in never-ending discussions with the Government about bailouts, as the industry increasingly struggles to stay afloat.

This will lead to a wider debate – not just about price tags, but about priorities. Propping up failing industries is no good for the British economy. But if bailouts and buy-offs are being done in the name of national security, is it perhaps worth formalising that?

The steel-dumping carried out by China and other countries enables the West to buy up a crucial material at cheap prices, an economic gain. But if we refuse to do that because of national security risks at play – and a refusal to become dependent on others – does that not fall into the remit of defence spending more than overall energy policy?

No doubt the defence department will reject inheriting such a significant burden, not least because it is campaigning heavily at the moment for more money to restock the weaponry given to Ukraine and to finance its current responsibilities. And energy security will always need to span across multiple departmental briefs: it will require diversity of energy sources, which means planning and building will have to be addressed.

But if it is also going to require producing (and controlling) certain materials at home, we need to stop framing this as an economic debate about the benefits of globalisation, or even as an environmental debate, and start talking about it in terms of national security, which the title ‘energy security’ already suggests.

Regardless of how this debate plays out, achieving energy security is going to take a lot of time, a lot of cash, and a lot of trade-offs. Many of them have barely been discussed.