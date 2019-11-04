China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (HKG:1317) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (HKG:1317).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Founder Shu Liang Jen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$15m worth of shares at a price of HK$3.19 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of HK$2.50. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. We note that Shu Liang Jen was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid HK$97m for 31034000 shares. But they sold 593000 for HK$1.6m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by China Maple Leaf Educational Systems insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Have Bought Stock Recently

At China Maple Leaf Educational Systems,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. In total, two insiders bought CN¥3.2m worth of shares in that time. But VP, Superintendent of Global Education & Executive Director James William Beeke sold shares worth CN¥456k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems insiders own about HK$3.9b worth of shares (which is 52% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.