China maps moves toward two-state solution for UN

STORY: "The Palestinian question is the core of the Middle East issue, and it must be prioritized, not marginalized on the international agenda. Only when the two-state solution is fully implemented can the Middle East enjoy genuine peace and Israel enjoy lasting security," Wang said to reporters after the council meeting.

He added, "China calls for the convening of a more broad-based, authoritative and more effective International Peace Conference to further build consensus for peace and to work out a concrete timetable and a roadmap to push for a comprehensive just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian question."

The proposals were laid out in a position paper on the Gaza conflict released by the Chinese foreign ministry, coming as China wrapped up its rotating presidency of the Security Council for November.