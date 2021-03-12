China market regulator fines 12 firms over illegal monopolistic behaviour

  • FILE PHOTO: A logo of Baidu is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen
  • FILE PHOTO: A station for Didi Chuxing's autonomous driving taxi is seen in Shanghai
  • FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo
1 / 3

China market regulator fines 12 firms over illegal monopolistic behaviour

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Baidu is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Friday it has fined 12 companies related to 10 deals that demonstrated illegal monopolistic behaviours.

The companies included Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, Didi Chuxing, SoftBank and a ByteDance-backed firm, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement on Friday.

The companies were fined 500,000 yuan ($77,000) each for behaviour that caused market concentration but did not exclude all competition from other companies, SAMR said.

Tencent said in a statement it would actively rectify operations and report timely to the regulator in future cases.

ByteDance said a joint venture between its affiliated firm and Shanghai Dongfang Newspaper Co Ltd, which were both fined, was never in operation and the JV was disbanded in January.

Baidu, Didi and SoftBank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China has stepped up scrutiny of its internet giants in recent months, citing concerns over monopolistic behaviour and potential infringement of consumer rights.

The regulator has fined Alibaba, Tencent-backed China Literature and other firms for not reporting deals properly for anti-trust reviews. It also fined company involved in an auto-related deal on Thursday.

($1=6.49 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Cheng Leng, Pei Li, Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Karishma Singh and Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent and Baidu Fined by Antitrust Regulator For Previous Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s antitrust regulator fined some of its largest tech giants including Tencent Holdings Ltd., Baidu Inc., ByteDance Ltd. and Didi Chuxing for past acquisitions and investments as it stepped up its crackdown on the sector.Pony Ma’s Tencent is being fined 500,000 yuan ($77,000) for its 2018 investment in online education app Yuanfudao, according to a statement by the State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday. Baidu was fined the same amount for its 2014 takeover of Ainemo Inc., a maker of consumer electronics including voice-controlled speakers. The firms are being censured for not seeking prior approvals for the deals -- a violation of country’s anti-monopoly laws -- though the regulator had determined the deals themselves aren’t anti-competitive.Tencent and Baidu join fellow behemoth Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in coming under fire from the country’s powerful antitrust regulator, as Beijing steps up efforts to rein in its once free-wheeling technology industry. The regulator had last year issued fines against Alibaba as well as Tencent unit China Literature Ltd. for similar violations.“The message is clear that seeking government approvals in deals like these are a must.” said Ye Han, a partner at Beijing-based law firm Merits & Tree, who specializes in antitrust and M&A. “While we haven’t seen cases where companies got broke up or mergers got unwinded, such evaluations are likely going on behind the scene.”Didi Mobility Pte, a unit of ridehailing giant Didi Chuxing, and Japan’s SoftBank Corp. were also issued fines of 500,000 yuan each -- the maximum penalty possible -- for setting up a joint venture without permission. A ByteDance unit and its partner Shanghai Dongfang Newspaper Co. were also penalized the same amounts for a 2019 partnership that created a video-copyright venture. ByteDance said the joint venture has since been canceled.Technology companies like Tencent had previously carried out mega mergers and acquisitions through so-called Variable Interest Entity structures, which operate on shaky legal grounds. The new antitrust rules, accompanied by the fines handed down by the regulators, are a signal VIEs are now under their oversight.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysTencent’s ability to strengthen its domestic ecosystem through M&A may be significantly weakened on rising anti-monopoly scrutiny, underlined by a 500,000 yuan fine by the State Administration for Market Regulation on March 12 for failing to seek approval for its investment in online education platform Yuanfudao in 2018. While the amount is immaterial to Tencent, retroactive application of new anti-competitive rules announced in November may be a stern warning to toe the line in future.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the research.Other companies that were penalized in the latest round include TAL Education Group and Intime Retail Group Co.(Updates with details on ByteDance in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rakuten to Raise $2.2 Billion as Japan Post, Tencent Buy Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- Rakuten Inc. plans to raise 242 billion yen ($2.2 billion) by selling shares to investors including Tencent Holdings Ltd., Walmart Inc. and Japan Post Holdings Co., bankrolling expansions into AI, finance and mobile.Japan Post will buy a stake of 8.32% via new and existing shares in Rakuten while China’s social media leader and the U.S. retail giant will take smaller slices, a filing showed Friday. Shares of Rakuten and Japan Post surged as the agreement builds on an existing alliance on logistics forged by the two last year.The Japanese e-commerce pioneer has benefited from a boom in online shopping during the pandemic, but faces stiff competition from Amazon.com Inc. Last year, the company scaled back plans to offer free shipping after pushback from sellers using its platform prompted regulatory scrutiny. Rakuten is also expanding rapidly into wireless mobile, hoping to disrupt the staid industry.“The alliance will focus on e-commerce first, where having access to Japan Post’s network will be a crucial advantage,” Rakuten Chief Executive Officer Hiroshi Mikitani said at a briefing in Tokyo. “We will also look into partnership in mobile and other businesses.”Rakuten surged 8.6% to close at 1,245 yen in Tokyo. The shares will be bought for 1,145 yen apiece, according to the filing. Japan Post climbed 4.9%.Rakuten will invest the proceeds into logistics, artificial intelligence and its mobile network. The loss at the company’s wireless unit nearly tripled to 227 billion yen last fiscal year as it spent money to build out its network while offering free service to lure users.The deal brings together Rakuten’s more than 100 million members and Japan Post’s last-mile access to every household and a network of 24,000 post offices, the two companies said in a presentation. The postal group also operates a life insurance business and a bank with about 120 million savings accounts.“If Japan Post integrates some of Rakuten’s online services to its huge nationwide network, this can be a reasonably big win for both,” Amir Anvarzadeh, a market strategist at Asymmetric Advisors in Singapore, wrote in a note to clients. “It adds one more reason to own” Rakuten shares, he said. The pair plan to create joint logistics centers and shared delivery and pick-up systems and will also share data to improve efficiency. Post offices will form counters where people will be able to sign up for Rakuten’s mobile service and make use of other services. They will also collaborate on cashless payments and insurance. Further details of the partnership will be unveiled in April.“We thought long and hard about risk and return before deciding on this investment,” Japan Post CEO Hiroya Masuda said at the briefing. “We believe that going beyond a business arrangement to a capital tie-up will take this partnership to a new level.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia Stocks Pare Gain, Futures Slip as Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks pared gains and U.S. equity futures slipped on Friday after a spike in U.S. Treasury yields sent ripples through markets. The dollar jumped.MSCI Inc.’s regional gauge erased most of an earlier gain and S&P 500 contracts turned lower after the 10-year Treasury yield briefly topped 1.6%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 1% after Bloomberg reported that Beijing is expanding a crackdown to Tencent Holdings Ltd.Earlier, Chinese shares posted modest gains amid a renewed focus on U.S.-China relations. The Biden administration informed some suppliers to Huawei Technologies Co. of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with 5G devices.The focus turns to Friday’s U.S. producer price data and the Federal Reserve decision next week. On Thursday, the European Central Bank pledged to step up the pace of bond purchases to keep rising yields from derailing the recovery.Elsewhere, oil slipped below $66 a barrel, and Bitcoin traded at around $57,000 after climbing within reach of an another all-time high.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian markets advance after stimulus lifts Dow, S&P to records

    Stocks were mixed in Asia on Friday after broad gains lifted several major indexes to all-time highs on Wall Street.

  • Despite transatlantic 'love fest', EU charts third way in ties with US and China

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's first videoconference with European Union foreign ministers last month was so good humoured that some diplomats in Europe described it as a "love fest". But two senior envoys who attended said there was no direct response from the ministers gathered in Brussels when Blinken said: "We must push back on China together and show strength in unity." Their reticence is partly due to an unwillingness to commit to anything until Washington spells out more fully its China policy under President Joe Biden.

  • Here’s Why Saturna Capital is Bullish in Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

    Saturna Capital Corporation, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2020 ‘Amana Mutual Funds Trust’ Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the past year, a return of 13.95% was recorded by Amana Income Fund, 32.86% by Amana Growth Fund, 21.26% by Amana Developing World Fund, and 5.35% by Amana […]

  • Why it would be ‘surprising’ for Facebook to get antitrust suits dismissed

    Facebook is calling on a federal judge to toss out a pair of antitrust suits filed by the FTC and 48 attorneys general. But legal experts say it's not going to happen.

  • Bilibili Wins Nod for $3 Billion Hong Kong Second Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese video streaming platform Bilibili Inc. has received the green light from the Hong Kong stock exchange for its proposed second listing, people familiar with the matter said.The U.S.-listed technology firm could raise about $3 billion from the share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.Details of the offering are not final and could change, the people said. A representative for Bilibili didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The approval was previously reported by IFR, which said the share sale could launch as soon as next week.Bilibili would join a rapidly expanding group of Chinese companies seeking a trading foothold in Hong Kong, pressured by tensions between China and the U.S. and beckoned by the Asian financial center’s increasingly hot market for new listings.Prospective entrants include online car-sales website Autohome Inc. and search giant Baidu Inc. after a wave of such share sales in 2020 which saw some $17 billion raised. Tencent Music Entertainment Group. is also looking at selling shares in the city.Bilibili, whose backers include Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sony Corp., started in 2009 as a website serving up Japanese animation to eager young viewers in China. It has broadened its offering to become a platform incorporating anime as well as comics and mobile videogames, generating revenue from advertising, live-streaming and premium memberships.Companies like Bilibili benefited in 2020 from consumers trapped in their homes by the coronavirus pandemic. The entertainment platform had 202 million average monthly active users in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 55% increase over the same period in 2019. Mobile device users accounted for over 90% of monthly active users in 2020, Bilibili’s latest annual report shows.Read More: Chinese Video Site Serves Teens Anime With Side of NationalismBilibili’s 2018 initial public offering in New York raised $483 million and made chief executive officer Chen Rui a billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Its American depositary shares have risen more than ninefold from their original offer price of $11.50, closing at $110.44 each on Thursday and giving the firm a market value of $39 billion.In the last quarter of 2020, the company posted a net loss of 827.8 million yuan ($127.6 million), widening from 382.8 million yuan in the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile its sales jumped 91% to 3.8 billion yuan.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG are leading the deal.(Updates with mobile device figures in eighth paragraph. A previous version of this article corrected the year the website was started in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Netflix Looks To Root Out Password Borrowers With New Feature: What You Should Know

    Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is testing a new feature that asks customers to verify if they share a household with the account owner, according to a report by Reuters. The new test indicates the company is preparing for a crackdown on password sharing. What Happened: The streaming service is trying out the new policy with a small number of Netflix users, asking them to sign up for a separate account if they are not living with the subscriber. In order to continue watching, users are being asked to confirm if they live with the account owner by entering details from a text message or email sent to the account owner, as per the report. A Netflix spokesperson was quoted by Reuters as saying that the test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so. However, the company did not specify whether the verification requirement would be expanded. Why It Matters: The Netflix terms of service require users of an account to live in the same household. The new feature indicates that Netflix could be trying to crack down on password sharing. Netflix’s standard plan, which costs $13.99 per month, enables users to watch the streaming service on two screens at a time. See Also: Netflix Introduces New TikTok-like Mobile App Called Fast Laughs Netflix, which added 8.8 million paid net subscribers in the latest quarter, is also facing increasing competition from new streaming services including Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ and AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE: T) HBO Max. Price Action: Netflix closed 3.7% higher on Thursday at $523.06 and further added 0.4% in the after-hours session. Read Next: 'The Last Blockbuster' Documentary Is Coming To Netflix: Cause, Meet Effect See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The HorizonWhich Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wall Street Best Analysts Sing the Praises of These 2 Stocks

    It was a solid day for US equity markets, with all three major indices gaining throughout US trading hours. Optimism once again seems to be the prevailing sentiment on Wall Street. Nevertheless, these have been confusing times, with the markets repeatedly pulling in different directions. So what should investors do? One strategy is to follow the experts. The very best of Wall Street’s professional stock analysts have built their reputations on consistent records of accurate stock calls and strong returns. They are not shy about publishing their opinions, and their stock reports bring valuable insights to the table. With this in mind, we’ve turned to the highest-ranked analysts in the TipRanks database, the Wall Street pros who stand out from their peers based on measurable success, to find out which stocks they like for the coming months. Specifically, we’re looking at calls from the top 2 analysts, whose success rates exceed 77% and whose calls have brought returns of 38% or better. SiTime Corporation (SITM) We’ll start with SiTime Corporation, a company that inhabits a highly specific – but utterly necessary – niche in the high tech field. SiTime develops and builds MEMS timing tech for electronic systems. The company’s products include clock generators, oscillators, and resonators, devices essential in maintaining stable signals in network systems. SiTime’s niche – and its products – have been in higher demand in recent years due to the expansion of 5G networking technology. Finishing up 2020, SITM showed strong results. In 4Q20, revenue gained 43% year-over-year, to reach $40.3 million, while the full-year top line hit $116.2 million, a 38% yoy gain. Earnings came in at 10 cents per share, and while the figure came in below the estimates, the profit came as a welcome turnaround from the net losses of the three previous quarters. Turning to the analyst community, SITM has caught the notice of Needham analyst Quinn Bolton, who holds the #1 spot in TipRanks’ analyst rankings. “We continue to believe SiTime is a unique, high growth company with a deep competitive moat as the only supplier of internally designed, silicon-based solutions for all three segments of the $8bn+ timing market…. As the industry's leading supplier of MEMS-based timing solutions and the only company with a complete portfolio of all-silicon timing devices, we believe SiTime will be the primary beneficiary of increasing adoption of MEMS-based timing solutions,” Bolton wrote. In line with his comments, Bolton rates the stock a Buy and his $150 price target suggests a 38% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Bolton’s track record, click here) As far as numbers can show, it appears that Wall Street agrees with Bolton. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on a unanimous 5 Buy-side reviews, and the $151.20 average price target, implying a 39% one-year upside, is congruent with Bolton’s. (See SITM stock analysis on TipRanks) PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) We all love our pets, so that’s where we’ll head for the next stock. PetIQ is an online distributor, as well as a manufacturer, of health and wellness products for cats and dogs. The company’s products include both consumables and non-consumables, and well-known brands include Sergeant’s and Sentry. PetIQ also offers veterinary services through a network of clinics and wellness centers around the country. PetIQ has been struggling with earnings, reporting consistent losses. In Q3 of last year, that loss reached as low as $2.53 per share – but in the recent Q4 report, despite missing the estimates, the loss had moderated to 41 cents per share. Revenues, at $164 million, were consistent with the third quarter print and up 6.4% year-over-year. For the full year 2020, net sales increased by 10% over the previous year, to $780.1 million. Finally, in regard to COVID-19, PetIQ has reopened all of its clinics and wellness centers for operations. Covering this stock for Oppenheimer is Brian Nagel. Nagel holds the #2 ranking out of 7,363 analysts in the TipRanks database. “We come away from our initial review of fourth-period results increasingly encouraged with underlying trends at the company and its ability to, over time, capitalize well upon a recent COVID-19-fueled surge in pet adoptions…. As we have long indicated, in our view, the market continues to underappreciate significantly the near- and longer-term earning power of PETQ and the power of recent enhancements to its unique business model, which over time will help to support sustained sales and profit trajectories,” Nagel opined. Nagel puts a $50 price target on PETQ, along with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. His target suggests a 35% upside for the stock in the next 12 months. (To watch Nagel’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think? It turns out that they wholeheartedly agree with Nagel. With 4 Buy ratings and no Holds or Sells, the message is clear: PETQ is a Strong Buy. (See PETQ stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Doug Emhoff shared how his law school students reacted to having the second gentleman as their teacher

    Doug Emhoff's law school students found it "odd" that their professor is married to the vice president of the United States.

  • GOP Arizona lawmaker misleadingly claims that voting restrictions are needed because 'everybody shouldn't be voting'

    "Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well," Rep. John Kavanagh told CNN of why he supports voting restrictions.

  • Prince William's latest comments on Harry and Meghan's interview show he's more loyal to the monarchy than his own brother

    Prince William hasn't spoken with Prince Harry since his CBS interview. The lack of communication isn't surprising given the tension between them.

  • Guam offers Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies and a history book after she falsely claims it's a foreign country unworthy of aid

    "We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam," Greene said at CPAC.

  • ‘The system has to be torn down’: Marjorie Taylor Greene rants about ‘s***hole’ DC in interview with Steve Bannon

    Georgia representative slams fellow Republicans and conservative media for being part of Washington system

  • Prince William defends UK monarchy against racism accusation

    Prince William insisted Thursday that his family is not racist as he became the first British royal to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by Prince Harry and Meghan, his brother and sister-in-law. William made the comments in response to questions shouted at him by reporters during a visit to an East London school. While members of the royal family often ignore such queries, William used the opportunity to address the explosive allegations that have rocked the monarchy.

  • Republican leader Kevin McCarthy says voters overwhelmingly support Biden's stimulus bill because they don't understand it

    Recent Politico/Morning Consult polling found 75% of registered voters, including 59% of Republicans, support the stimulus package.

  • Sharon Osbourne broke down defending Piers Morgan in a debate with 'The Talk' cohost Sheryl Underwood

    Osbourne said she'd never heard Piers Morgan say anything racist and told Sheryl Underwood not to cry because "if anyone should cry, it should be me."

  • Report shows breakdown of school staff members who requested, received COVID-19 vaccine

    There’s a better look at how many teachers and school staff members have received the COVID-19 vaccine.