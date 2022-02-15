China Market Watchers See PBOC Cutting Rates in Coming Months

(Bloomberg) -- China’s market watchers took the central bank’s decision to keep a policy-loan rate steady in stride, continuing to forecast further reductions in the coming months amid a challenging economic outlook.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China added a net 100 billion yuan ($15.7 billion) of one-year funding via the medium-term lending facility on Tuesday, a move that analysts saw as reaffirming its easing stance. The interest rate on its one-year policy loans was kept at 2.85% following a 10 basis-point reduction in January.

China stocks led gains in Asia, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index climbing as much as 1.1% in the morning session. The onshore yuan advanced 0.1% as of 11:25 a.m. in Beijing.

Some analysts said the PBOC likely held off from a back-to-back policy loan rate cut as authorities wait to check China’s inflation data later this week. The country’s consumer price gains have been muted compared with the rest of the world, where decades-high inflation readings have prompted monetary tightening.

A jump in Chinese banks’ lending last month, which showed stimulus measures are feeding through the economy, likely also caused a hold in rates.

Here are more market views:

More Cuts Ahead

“While there is scope for a further 10bp cut in the MLF rate over the coming months, the exact timing is uncertain,” said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “The somewhat balanced tone at the Q4 monetary policy report and the upside surprise from the January credit data have probably pointed to no urgency to cut.”

“The PBOC may adopt a wait-and-see approach to see the impact of earlier easing policies,” said Peiqian Liu, economist at NatWest Markets. “There is still more room to cut benchmark rates by another 20bps this year and we think it will more likely be made when growth momentum slows or when loan demand weakens.”

Story continues

“Despite today’s MLF decision, I expect China to further ease monetary policies, e.g. lower RRR, LPR and MLF rates, in the first half of 2022,” said Lloyd Chan, senior investment strategist of wealth management at Citibank. “That’s why the performance of Chinese equities can be better this year and there may be double-digit potential upside. Amid the higher rate environment, investors may focus on value play in near term, and financial stocks, especially for the banking sector.”

Liquidity Boost

“The operation will inject 100 billion yuan of liquidity into the market, buoying equity prices against the overseas headwinds such as Ukraine crisis and the Fed’s tightening policy,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX. “The amount of 1-year MLF offered is larger than expected, underscoring the PBOC’s easing stance.”

Awaiting Inflation Data

“Following the strong credit growth data last week, there was less urgency for more monetary easing,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging market strategist for TD Securities. “Also the PBOC has been withdrawing liquidity over recent days and a cut would have contrasted with this approach. Finally, the PBOC may also have wanted to wait for the release of inflation data this week to determine its next steps on policy.”

Underwhelming Outcome

“Some investors were expecting a bigger easing, so the net injection looks a little bit small to me,” said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian. “That may not be enough to lift the fragile sentiment in the Chinese stock market and naturally investors might need more stimulus to be convinced. I think it’s just a start and more easing measures should come afterwards.”

“I don’t think anyone should be surprised by the decision, even though consensus was split between 10 bps cut or not,” said Hao Hong, chief strategist at Bocom International in Hong Kong. “After record lending, it pays to be patient to see how the economy responds to loan growth. The cuts used to be 27 bps in one go, now 10 bps each cut, you can see why the market is not excited by such small dose of liquidity drizzle.”

(Updates with more comments.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.