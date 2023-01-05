China Markets Start 2023 With a Bang as Policy Shift Hastens

1
Jeanny Yu and John Cheng
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares are off to a strong start in 2023, putting behind a dismal year as fears of isolationist policies give way to signs of an economic powerhouse turning friendlier to both the outside world and its own entrepreneurs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The MSCI China Index has risen 5.8% since trading resumed on Tuesday, marking the best start to any year since 2009, after losing nearly 24% in 2022. Top gainers included property developers and technology firms. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index surged 13% in the same period, making it the best start on record.

The world’s second-biggest stock market is looking like an investor darling again, as optimism about the eventual benefits of Beijing’s abrupt end to Covid curbs outweighs concerns over the short-term pain it inflicts. Adding to that is a series of policy developments signaling the return of economic pragmatism, including plans of fresh property support, discussions of ending a ban on Australian coal imports and progress toward concluding a crackdown on Jack Ma’s financial tech behemoth.

The euphoria has spread beyond equities. The offshore yuan strengthened 0.5% against the dollar, while dollar bonds of some of China’s distressed developers saw sharp gains.

“These directly remove some of the pillars of risks for China — property, geopolitical, and regulatory headwinds,” said Marvin Chen, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, referring to the slew of “active” policies.

Concerns over a further worsening of China’s property debt crisis receded further Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that authorities are weighing new measures to ease the cash crunch plaguing some systemically important developers. The resumption of approvals for private equity funds to raise money for residential housing developments also lifted sentiment.

A Bloomberg gauge tracking Chinese developers rose 5.3% Wednesday, its biggest gain in more than three weeks.

In tech, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s US shares jumped 13%, the biggest one-day gain since June, after regulators approved a plan by billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. to raise 10.5 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) for its consumer unit. The move resolved a key hurdle for Ant, whose destiny has been emblematic of a two-year-long clampdown on the tech sector, as it seeks to meet requirements to obtain a license to operate as a financial holding company.

Other conciliatory gestures from Beijing — from discussions of plans to resume some imports of Australian coal after a more than two-year ban to the rare effusive praise of Americans by China’s new foreign minister, brought relief to investors wary of years of geopolitical tensions.

Foreign investors bought a net 1.8 billion yuan of shares listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen on Wednesday, while their mainland counterparts purchased the most Hong Kong stocks in more than three weeks, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Their buying also came amid signs that Covid infections may be peaking in some of China’s major cities. Separately, Beijing has pledged to expand fiscal spending as part of efforts to boost economic growth.

“The medium-term prospects still appear quite bullish, especially if China can bounce back strongly later this year and fully transition to living with Covid, like much of the rest of the world,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note.

A rebound could hold, if history is any guide. Since 1990, when the Hang Seng Index advanced in the first week, the average return for the year was 11%. When the benchmark posted a loss in the first five days, it lost an average 7.9% for the whole year.

To be sure, other observers say it remains too early to turn outright bullish on China.

“We do need to have a little bit more clarity in the next few weeks in terms of how the Covid situation unfolds in China,” said Tai Hui, APAC chief market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, in a Bloomberg TV interview. “We’ve yet to see really convinced investors coming back in from the US, from Europe.”

(Updates prices, adds analyst quote and new 13th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung's quarterly profit set to hit 6-year low as consumers hunker down

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's quarterly profit will likely plunge 58% to its lowest in six years as a global economic downturn saps demand for electronic devices and clouds the outlook for the memory chip industry. With consumers and businesses reducing spending and investment in the face of high inflation and climbing interest rates, smartphone makers and other clients held back memory chip orders, while smartphones sold for less as demand suffered, analysts said. Samsung, as the world's biggest maker of memory chips, smartphones and TVs, is a bellwether for global consumption trends.

  • Amazon to Cut 70% More Jobs Than Previously Planned, WSJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is laying off more than 17,000 employees — a significantly bigger number than previously planned — in the latest sign that a technology slump is deepening, according to the Wall Street Journal. Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivali

  • Asia Stocks Show Muted Gains After US Shares Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia edged higher Thursday after US shares snapped a two-day losing streak as investors weighed evidence of a slowing US economy with mixed Federal Reserve commentary from its latest meeting. Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USEqu

  • Apple to sign Luxshare for iPhone production in China - FT

    Luxshare has been producing small numbers of the iPhone 14 Pro Max at its Kunshan plant, to make up for lost production at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory last year, the report added. Luxshare, which was founded in 2004, became an Apple supplier in 2011 and has steadily moved up the hardware giant's value chain, from making connector cables for the iPhone and Macbook to manufacturing Airpods.

  • Meta Fined More Than $400 Million After Regulator Rules It Violated EU User Privacy Law With Targeted Ads

    Ireland’s Data Protection Commission issued a fine against Meta totaling €390 million — about $414 million — after determining the social-media giant’s Facebook and Instagram services violated European Union data-privacy regulations. Meta said it “strongly disagree[d]” with the DPC ruling and that it planned an appeal. The regulator fined Meta Ireland €210 million for breaches […]

  • AMC adds to board as CEO calls for executive pay freeze

    The appointments bring the number of women on the nine-member AMC board to three. Here's how they will help the theater chain recover.

  • Microsoft videogame testers form company's first U.S. union

    (Reuters) -A group of about 300 videogame testers at Microsoft Corp subsidiary Zenimax Studios have voted to unionize, the Communication Workers of America union (CWA) said on Tuesday, marking a first for the tech giant in the United States. The CWA said Zenimax employees at four locations in Maryland and Texas voted overwhelmingly to join the union, but did not provide a tally. Zenimax owns major game franchises including The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

  • Salesforce Shares Plans To Downsize By 10%, Other Cost Cuts

    Salesforce, Inc (NYSE: CRM) shared a restructuring plan to reduce operating costs, improve operating margins, and advance its ongoing commitment to profitable growth. The plan includes a reduction of its current workforce by 10% and select real estate exits and office space reductions within specific markets. In the U.S., affected employees will receive a minimum of nearly five months of pay, health insurance, career resources, and other benefits to help with their transition. Those outside the

  • Impactive Capital nominates four directors to Envestnet's board

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Impactive Capital has nominated four directors to the board of Envestnet Inc, a U.S. vendor of software that helps manage investments, in a push to improve its financial performance, the hedge fund told Reuters on Wednesday. Impactive Capital, which holds a 7.5% stake in Envestnet, nominated two men and two women, including its co-founder Lauren Taylor Wolfe, to Envestnet's board. "Given the disappointing returns, margin underperformance, and questionable governance over which the current board has presided, we have concluded that change is required for all directors up for election at this year’s annual meeting," Taylor Wolfe said in a statement.

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • Down 25%, This Surefire Passive-Income Powerhouse Is a No-Brainer Buy for 2023

    A useful metric for determining the efficiency of a business relevant to its peers is the return on capital employed (ROCE). Union Pacific's ROCE of 17.8% is near a 10-year high, and it's the highest of its peer group. Considering Union Pacific invested over $35 billion in improvements over the past decade, the high ROCE shows that those investments are paying off.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Money Machines

    With this in mind, here are three stocks to buy for 2023 that are practically money machines. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) should report 2022 revenue in the ballpark of $280 billion, with its Google Search product leading the way. With those kinds of huge numbers, it's not surprising that Alphabet has amassed a ginormous cash stockpile.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    In December, shopping was on the agenda for a lot of us, including superstar investor Cathie Wood. Speaking of other programs, CRISPR recently reported positive data from a phase 1 trial of an immuno-oncology candidate.

  • My wife and I live ‘an average life’ in the Bay Area making $320K. Last year, we bought a house for $200K over asking — now we don’t want to live in it. Should we get professional help?

    Question: I was a victim of FOMO during the housing market craziness and bought a house for $200,000 over the asking price. Since it’s a rental property, if you sell at a loss, you may be able to write off some of the loss on the property sale for tax purposes.

  • If You Invested $100 in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has gained quite a reputation since legendary investor Warren Buffett took over the company in 1965. Since that takeover nearly six decades ago, Berkshire grew to become one of the largest companies in the world, earning Buffett that reputation as one of the greatest investors ever. Berkshire's stock emphatically beat the S&P 500, a broader benchmark for the market, in this time frame as well and generated some incredible returns for investors.

  • Tesla’s ugly Q4 deliveries miss is the first hard proof that Elon Musk has a growing demand problem

    Vehicle sales came in below even the lowest expectations on Wall Street, sending the stock tumbling 14% to lows unseen since August 2020.

  • Bank of America Sees at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    As 2023 starts gearing up for the long haul, Wall Street is still taking a bearish view of the markets. We’re still dealing with the same headwinds, a combination of stubbornly high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, gloomy economic indicators, the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over China’s lockdown policies, a supply chain that is only slowly unsnarling itself… the list can go on. But despite the grim outlook right now, there are still some signals that give reasons for longer-t

  • 2023 stocks: Top dividend picks from Bay Street money managers

    With more volatility on tap for 2023, the new year may be the time to add dividend stocks to your portfolio.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Warren Buffett Should Double Down On

    Among the many Warren Buffett quotes thrown around, none has caught the imagination more than his timeless, “be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful” nugget. And it looks like 2023 will be the perfect opportunity for Buffett to once again demonstrate his use of the axiom. At least that is the opinion of Elon Musk, who recently said he “suspects Warren Buffett is going to be buying a lot of stock next year." Having called Buffett a “bean counter” in the past, Musk is