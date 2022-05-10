China medical experts say zero-COVID strategy buys time to vaccinate more people

COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's tough zero-COVID measures remain essential to defeat the pandemic and buy time to improve vaccination rates and develop new treatments, senior health advisers wrote in recently published reports.

Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, has been locked down for nearly six weeks as it battles China's biggest coronavirus outbreak, but the government have shrugged off criticism of its zero-COVID strategy, saying it remains the best option.

In correspondence published by the peer-reviewed medical journal the Lancet last Friday, a team of city medical experts said Shanghai's vital role in the national economy made lockdown unavoidable.

"As a leading economic centre and an open city in China, Shanghai has huge exchanges with other cities and regions in the country, so the spill-out of virus to other places... could have unimaginably severe consequences," said the team, which includes Zhang Wenhong, an adviser to authorities in Shanghai on treatment for COVID-19.

Shanghai's "dynamic" zero-COVID policies would "overcome weak links in the immunological barrier in populations across the country", they said, pointing out that around 49 million people aged 60 and over were still unvaccinated.

New vaccines specifically targeting Omicron variants could be available soon, but China also needed to overcome vaccine hesitancy, especially among old and vulnerable people, they added.

Dynamic zero-COVID was still required to prevent a "run" on China's health resources, according to a separate commentary published in the official journal of China's Disease Prevention and Control Center and cowritten by senior government health advisor Liang Wannian.

"The dynamic COVID-zero strategies adopted by China have won a precious time window for the future," it said, adding that the country must "seize the opportunity" to develop more drugs and vaccines.

(Reporting by David Stanway)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese unmanned cargo spacecraft docks with space station module

    An unmanned Chinese cargo spacecraft successfully docked with an orbiting space station module on Tuesday in the sixth of 11 missions needed to finish building China's first space station by the end of the year. A Long March-7 rocket carrying the Tianzhou-4 spacecraft blasted off at 1:56 a.m. Beijing time (1756 GMT Monday) from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern Hainan province. Tianzhou-4 docked with Tianhe, the core module of the space station, at 8:54 a.m. Beijing time (0054 GMT), China Manned Space Agency said on Tuesday.

  • China's "zero-COVID" policy and strict lockdowns slow economy

    China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns in cities including the financial hub of Shanghai have led to a sharp decrease in economic activity and a slowdown in exports. Jörg Wuttke, president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the impact across Europe.

  • Lufthansa places order for Boeing cargo and Dreamliner jets

    The German airline will purchase seven 777X jets, which are expected to begin deliveries in 2027, with an interim order two new standard 777 freighters.

  • California revisits proposal on reforming rooftop solar policy

    The California Public Utilities Commission is seeking additional input into a proposal issued last year that was vilified by the solar panel installation sector as a jobs and industry-killer. Specifically, the agency is asking for feedback on whether solar panel owners should help fund low-income assistance and energy efficiency programs and whether they should qualify for an additional bill credit, which would be phased out gradually, on top of the credits they receive for exporting power they do not use to the grid.

  • Travel nurses raced to Covid hot spots. Now they're facing canceled contracts.

    How much does a travel nurse make a month? What exactly does a travel nurse do? As Covid funding dries up, travel nurses face canceled contracts.

  • How do higher mortgage rates help shrink inflation? Here’s an explainer.

    You might consider raising homebuying costs an odd way to wrangle control over runaway price increases, but here's how it works.

  • South Korea’s new leader offers economic support if North Korea denuclearizes

    South Korea’s new president says he’ll present “an audacious plan” to improve North Korea’s economy if it denuclearizes.

  • Red-Hot Inflation Is Cooling Off. Here Are 3 Signs.

    Good news is bubbling up even as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates and stocks plunge. Expectations for inflation may have hit a peak.

  • White House says Larry Summers wasn't right about inflation

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday pushed back after a reporter asked if economists such as Larry Summers were right last year to warn that some government policies were going to lead to inflation. "I wouldn't say we agreed with them then and we don't agree with them now," Psaki told reporters during a briefing. She added that last year's $2 trillion COVID-19 aid package prevented the U.S. economy from "continuing to spiral," and it helped with keeping schools open and other matters

  • Analysis-Shanghai COVID crisis puts political spotlight on key Xi ally

    If Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang has been politically bruised by the city's struggle to tame a COVID-19 outbreak that has infuriated residents and caused severe economic damage, there is little sign of it. A close ally of President Xi Jinping for decades, Li has long been seen as destined for the powerful Politburo Standing Committee this year, tracking a well-worn path from Shanghai's top spot that many analysts say appears safe despite the city's COVID crisis. And while Xi may be China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, he needs a core of staunch loyalists on the seven-member Standing Committee.

  • There's nowhere to hide in markets right now with stocks, bonds, and crypto all getting crushed

    Diversification has failed to protect portfolios from myriad macroeconomic risks, including inflation and rising interest rates.

  • NYC traffic violence

    New York City leaders say traffic accidents are rising at an alarming rate. The commissioner of the city Department of Transportation wants more speed cameras put in school zones and more red-light cameras at dangerous intersections.

  • Rapper Young Thug arrested on gang-related charges

    Atlanta rapper Young Thug was booked into jail Monday in Georgia and accused of criminal gang activity.

  • Putin tells experts to work on trade payments with allies and 'unfriendly' states

    Putin said in March that Russia, the world's largest natural gas producer, would require countries it deems hostile to pay for fuel in roubles by opening accounts at Gazprombank and making payments in euros or dollars, to be converted into Russian currency. The Kremlin has said the same will happen to anyone else who rejects the new payment terms. The working group will come up with "an infrastructure for international payments, including in Russian roubles, with trading partners from foreign states and territories that carry out unfriendly actions against Russia," the order said.

  • The Biden Administration Is Moving to Convert Seized Russian Superyachts Into Cash Aid for Ukraine

    The White House is developing faster procedures for asset seizures, as superyachts "Scheherazade" and "Amadea" are officially impounded.

  • Gates says global economic slowdown coming sooner or later

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates said rising inflation and interest rates in Western economies would drive the world toward an economic slowdown “eventually.” CNN’s Fareed Zakaria asked Gates how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the resulting rise in energy and food prices, would impact the global economic outlook. “It comes on top of the pandemic where…

  • 1 in 3 fears immigrants influence US elections: AP-NORC poll

    With anti-immigrant rhetoric bubbling over in the leadup to this year's critical midterm elections, about 1 in 3 U.S. adults believes an effort is underway to replace U.S.-born Americans with immigrants for electoral gains. About 3 in 10 also worry that more immigration is causing U.S.-born Americans to lose their economic, political and cultural influence, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to fear a loss of influence because of immigration, 36% to 27%.

  • Total U.S. cases of COVID could more than double late this year, White House warns

    The U.S. could see 100 million COVID infections this fall and winter—and potentially a sizable wave of deaths, the White House said this past week. What the model didn’t take into account and why it matters.

  • U.S. Companies in China Caution About Covid. How the Economy Could Be Hit.

    The results of a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China show the widespread effects of Beijing's zero-coronavirus policy.

  • Ventura agrees to 20-year deal to lease its state water supply. Here's why

    The city of Ventura agrees to multi-year deal to sell its share of State Water Project supplies to a Riverside County agency. Here's why.