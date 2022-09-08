China Megacity Chengdu Extends Lockdown as Covid Persists

China Megacity Chengdu Extends Lockdown as Covid Persists
Linda Lew
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese megacity of Chengdu extended a weeklong lockdown in most downtown areas after Covid-19 cases increased, underscoring the government’s commitment to eradicating the virus even as the economic and social costs climb.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Home to 21 million people and the capital of Sichuan province, Chengdu is the biggest city to shut since Shanghai’s bruising two-month lockdown earlier this year. It reported 116 local cases for Wednesday, compared to 121 Tuesday. Authorities said mass testing will continue and pledged to eliminate community spread of the virus within a week.

The decision to prolong the lockdown shows that even as the Covid Zero approach becomes more costly for China’s economy, the country remains committed to the policy espoused by President Xi Jinping, who has staked his power on protecting people from the level of virus fatalities seen in the US, which has recorded 1 million virus deaths compared with the 5,200 officially reported by China.

However, the costs of sticking to that strategy in the face of more contagious variants are becoming increasingly clear, as growth forecasts are slashed and factory and retail activity slumps. China recorded 1,334 Covid cases for Wednesday, marking a month of more than 1,000 infections a day. While small compared with case numbers in other parts of the world now living with Covid, it’s significant for a system that’s still hunting down every infection and trying to eliminate the pathogen.

Read more: China’s Covid Zero Could Last for Years Because It Works For Xi

More infectious virus strains are forcing China to lock down more frequently, as officials continue with a policy of wiping out Covid cases. The country has shut down more large and economically important cities in 2022 than at any time during the pandemic, with Shanghai’s prolonged lockdown providing a cautionary tale for other cities on waiting too long to act forcefully.

Chengdu locked down as China’s ruling Communist Party prepares for a twice-a-decade leadership summit, slated to take place in October, where Xi is expected to break precedent by securing a third term in office. His opening address at the event will be scrutinized for signals on whether China will shift from trying to eliminate Covid, to living with it like the rest of the world.

Read more: Xi’s Covid Zero Strategy Faces Make-or-Break Test in Chengdu

China’s CSI 300 Index eked out a gain of as much as 0.3%, but underperformed the broader region, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index extending gains to 1%. Reopening-related stocks were mixed. Consumer names such as Anta Sports Products Ltd. and Li Ning Co. fell, while airline shares and tourism service providers Trip.com Group Ltd. and UTour Group Co. posted gains.

Concerns over the impact of the Chengdu lockdowns helped to propel a sharp selloff in the oil market. West Texas Intermediate tumbled almost to settle below $82 a barrel on Wednesday, the lowest close since January, as fears over slowing demand in China added to nervousness over the stronger dollar and bearish technical signals.

Residents in locked-down areas need to remain at home and get PCR tests daily. Those living outside so-called high and medium-risk regions are allowed to go out every other day for two hours for groceries and medical needs, the city’s government said in a statement late Wednesday. People in some suburban districts which have seen no cases in recent days will be able to resume normal activities, though restrictions remain on gatherings.

Schools will remain shut with classes conducted online, while businesses other than those related to essential services -- such as grocery stores and hospitals -- will also stay closed.

The Covid measures add to hardships that residents in Chengdu, home to some manufacturing and a famed panda sanctuary, and Sichuan province have endured this summer.

The province saw record heatwaves that led to droughts and forest fires, with the government introducing rolling power cuts to conserve electricity. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake also struck western Sichuan on Monday, with tremors felt in Chengdu. Some residents complained on social media that when they went to evacuate, the fire exits in their buildings had been sealed due to the lockdown.

(Adds market reaction in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese mega city Chengdu extends lockdown of most districts as COVID spreads

    Chengdu, capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, extended the lockdown of most of its districts on Thursday, hoping to stem further transmission of COVID-19 cases in the city of 21.2 million. The lockdown was expected to be lifted on Wednesday, but local government officials took extreme caution, saying "there are still risks of social spread in some areas," according to Chengdu authorities. Residents under lockdown will be tested for the virus every day, Chengdu authorities said late on Wednesday, without giving a date on when the lockdown would be lifted.

  • Asian stocks extend rally; oil steadies at pre-invasion levels

    Asian stocks made broad gains on Thursday, extending an overnight global rally, while oil prices steadied at levels not seen since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 1.96% in early trading. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.33%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.72%.

  • Wheat Prices Surge as Putin Assails Ukraine Grain Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures climbed as much as 6.9% after Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized a recent grain deal with Ukraine, heightening attention on the sales outlook from the Black Sea region. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries

  • China Builder Logan Maps Out $6 Billion Offshore Debt Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese builder Logan Group Co. has briefed some creditors about a draft proposal to restructure more than $6 billion in offshore borrowings, as indebted developers seek solutions after a series of defaults. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Bac

  • Kim Kardashian becomes a private equity dealmaker in collab with ex-Carlyle partner

    Kim Kardashian, who passed the "baby bar" exam in preparation to become a lawyer last year, just added another job title to her lineup -- private equity investor. Kardashian is launching private equity firm SKKY Partners in conjunction with ex-Carlyle consumer head Jay Sammons to invest in business across consumer products, hospitality, luxury, digital commerce and media, The Wall Street Journal first reported. SKKY will take both control and minority stakes in its target companies, according to the Journal.

  • Lebanon's President: TotalEnergies could help Lebanon in maritime demarcation with Israel

    Aoun would make "contacts to help in this regard, will increase communications this month", the office added. Lebanon and Israel are locked in U.S.-mediated negotiations to delineate a shared maritime border that would help determine which oil and gas resources belong to which country and pave the way for more exploration.

  • Chinese Developers Are Facing a Flurry of Winding-Up Lawsuits

    (Bloomberg) -- Smaller creditors of embattled Chinese property firms are increasingly turning to court to obtain payments, highlighting the turmoil in the property sector as developers rush to craft debt-resolution plans.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back

  • China clears roads to earthquake epicentre, death toll rises to 74

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China has reopened roads leading to the epicentre of Monday's 6.8 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern province of Sichuan and traffic has resumed, state media reported on Wednesday, while the death toll has risen to 74. The strongest earthquake to hit the province since 2017 destroyed numerous buildings and caused severe damage to power and water infrastructure as well as telecommunications. Rescuers had rushed to reach stranded people, restore utilities and send emergency relief, while 11,000 people were evacuated on Tuesday from Luding county, where the quake was centred.

  • What to expect at Apple's iPhone 14 launch event

    Get ready for some major upgrades to the iPhone and Apple Watch lineup at Apple's "Far Out" event.

  • China earthquake deaths rise to 74 as lockdown anger grows

    The death toll in this week’s earthquake in western China has jumped to 74 with another 26 people still missing, the government reported Wednesday, as frustration rose with uncompromising COVID-19 lockdown measures that prevented residents from leaving their buildings after the shaking. The 6.8 magnitude quake that struct just after noon Monday in Sichuan province caused extensive damage to homes in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region and shook buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million citizens are under a strict COVID-19 lockdown. The restrictions have prompted protests online and in person, rare in China's tightly controlled society where the all-powerful Communist Party can easily sentence people to months or years in prison on loosely defined charges such as “picking quarrels and provoking trouble."

  • Attendees of Christian programs for troubled teens say they were tied to goats for days and branded with a cross as punishment

    An in-depth investigation by NBC News' Tyler Kingkade detailed claims of abuse and PTSD teens experienced at the rural Wyoming programs.

  • Who are the Miami-area school kids on the boat that crashed off the Keys? What we know

    One Miami-Dade high school student was killed and several others were injured in a Labor Day weekend boat crash off the Florida Keys.

  • Netflix looks to control cloud computing costs with AWS - WSJ

    The streaming giant is also hiring more junior staff, paring back its real-estate footprint and reducing the number of copies of data and content it stores around the world, the report https://on.wsj.com/3evJKH5 said. The company, which is struggling with lost subscribers and increased competition from companies including Walt Disney Co and Apple Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Netflix is trying to grow its subscriber base to as many as 500 million customers globally in the next three years.

  • How Bed Bath & Beyond got itself in such a deep financial hole

    Bed Bath & Beyond’s problems would be a lot less severe if the company had behaved prudently.

  • Siskiyou County sheriff: 2 women confirmed dead in Weed's Mill Fire; evacuation orders remain

    Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue said the victims of the Northern California wildfire were a 66-year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman.

  • China's ESG Funds Doubled Since 2021

    Assets in China's ESG funds have doubled since 2021, lifted by Beijing's growing emphasis on poverty alleviation, renewable power and energy security. But, billions have also been funneled into coal, defense and liquor stocks. Michelle Leung discusses the trend on Bloomberg Television.

  • Australia’s Trade Surplus Almost Halves as Coal, Iron Ore Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s trade surplus almost halved in July as key overseas shipments of coal and iron ore tumbled, while holidaymakers headed abroad to take advantage of the northern hemisphere summer.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries Ha

  • China’s Sichuan Hit by Deadly Earthquake, Search Operation Underway

    Rescue workers in southwestern China cleared roads and dug through rubble to search for survivors after Monday’s 6.8-magnitude earthquake. Sichuan province is already reeling from a heat wave, drought and Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: CNS/AFP via Getty Images

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Chengdu Extends Strict Lockdowns Under China’s Zero-Covid Policy

    Chengdu, an industrial city in China’s Sichuan province, is extending its strict Covid-19 prevention measures in 13 city districts, trying to prevent the further spread of the virus among its 21 million residents. The newest measures, as outlined by the government in its WeChat social media site, start Sept. 8 and require daily testing of workers in their towns and villages . Residents in high-risk areas must stay at home, and those in medium-risk areas are limited to their neighborhoods.