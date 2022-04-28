China megacity mass-tests, cancels flights after suspected Covid case
China's latest outbreak of Covid has centred on the economic hub of Shanghai, but cases now appear to be spreading to other major cities
China's latest outbreak of Covid has centred on the economic hub of Shanghai, but cases now appear to be spreading to other major cities
Beijing shifted more classes online Thursday in a further tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, as China’s capital seeks to prevent a wider outbreak. The city of 21 million has already ordered three rounds of mass testing this week for the virus, with the third due to take place on Friday, and closed down some communities where cases were found. On Thursday, it moved most students in the sprawling Chaoyang district to online learning, with exceptions for middle and high school students who are preparing to take crucial exams that could determine their academic futures.
Alyona Mazurenko - Thursday, 28 April 2022, 01:05 Russian Krasnoyarsk Krai (administrative unit, federal subject of Russia) has decided to replenish its own fund of agricultural products through illegal supplies from the occupied territories of Ukraine.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday blamed the war in Ukraine and COVID-related supply chain disruptions for a record rise in living costs which could jeopardise his chances of winning a national election to be held within weeks. Australian consumer prices surged at the fastest annual pace in two decades last quarter, data out on Wednesday showed, as petrol, home-building and food costs rose, fueling speculation interest rates could rise from record lows as soon as next week. "We are still feeling the effects of the rather extraordinary economic times that we are living in," Morrison said during a media briefing, adding the COVID-19 lockdown in China had strained supply chains along with the Ukraine conflict.
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. merchandise-trade deficit widened unexpectedly to a new record in March as the value of imports dwarfed that of outbound shipments, reflecting a surge in inflation.The shortfall grew almost 18% to $125.3 billion last month, Commerce Department data showed Wednesday. The figures, which aren’t adjusted for inflation, far exceeded all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.The data will be used to fine-tune forecasts of first quarter gross domestic product before the
Unicoin is unique amongst cryptocurrencies as it is the first equity-backed digital coin and one that has piqued the interest of Steve Wosniak and other business experts.
"I think that they have this magnetic pull toward each other, and they have that kind of love at first sight thing that's never left either of them," Breckenridge tells PEOPLE of Sophie and Kevin
STORY: About three-quarters of Beijing's population lined up for COVID-19 tests on Tuesday (April 26) as authorities in the Chinese capital raced to stamp out the latest outbreak.And avert the debilitating city-wide lockdown that has shrouded Shanghai for over a month. People in Beijing were stocking up on food supplies after seeing residents in Shanghai struggling to meet their basic needs. Mr. Zhao is a retired editor living in the capital: "When I went to the supermarket last night, vegetables and eggs were all sold out. It was not that there was no supply, but that the transportation could not keep up. I went to the supermarket again this morning, and the shelves were full of all kinds of vegetables, eggs, and everything. So, you don't need to worry about supply, but you don't know when the epidemic will happen in your community area. Once there are cases, it will be closed. So every family needs to have a little stock for urgent use."Concerns about the economy echoed among residents, businesses and financial markets, with Chinese stocks lingering near two-year lows."I feel that there must be an impact, whether it is on the economy or on personal employment and development but I think this impact is still a temporary difficulty."And officials have urged residents to refrain from leaving the capital and avoid gatherings for the upcoming Labor Day holidays.The mandatory testing orders cover 20 million people, days after dozens of infections were found. Shanghai waited for about a month and more than 1,000 reported cases before launching city-wide testing in early April. The prolonged lockdown there has fueled frustration over lost wages, family separation and quarantine conditions, as well as access to medical care and food.The Shanghai government did not immediately comment on signs of growing discontent.Beijing recorded 33 new COVID cases for Monday (April 25), up from 19 the day before with no deaths reported so far in the outbreak. The total case load is miniscule compared with the numbers in Shanghai.
Plus, doctors are treating Kamala Harris with an antiviral drug, and Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as secretary of state, will be honored at a funeral service.
Inflation hasn’t stopped consumers from treating themselves to Toblerone chocolates and San Pellegrino water. Mondelez, maker of snacks including Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates, reported yesterday that revenue is up over 7% for the first three months ending in March, versus the year before. Similarly, Starbucks recently posted higher sales.
Credit card companies are raising fees for retailers, but consumers will end up paying them in the shape of higher prices for what they buy.
The city-state's high-rise commercial heart of global banks, malls and tech firms was in full swing again, with swarms of people headed to work and queues outside restaurants and crowded coffee shops after authorities lowered the pandemic alert level for the first time. "Almost full office today, first time in quite a while," said Slava Nikitin, 34, a product manager. "There were queues for elevators this morning, even though we have six elevators."
Nuclear engineer Liudmyla Kozak was part-way through a 12-hour overnight shift at the defunct Chornobyl plant when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and workers heard loud explosions from the edge of the so-called exclusion zone around the site. As military planes zipped overhead and the sound of fighting grew nearer, Kozak and her colleagues realised that the next shift of workers would not arrive to relieve them as scheduled that morning. By mid-afternoon, "we saw on our monitors that some uninvited guests were creeping in," Kozak, 45, told Reuters in Slavutych, a town near the Belarusian border where Chornobyl staff live.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy said on Wednesday that he had been invited to the Group of 20 (G-20) summit, which is set to take place in November. “Had talks with [Indonesian President Joko Widodo]. Thanked for the support of [Ukrainian] sovereignty and territorial integrity, in particular for a clear position in the UN. Food security…
Story at a glance Schools have traditionally shortened weeks to save costs. The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the education landscape and forced schools to think outside the box to retain teachers and salvage student achievement. Although the teacher shortage pre-dates the pandemic by decades, the burnout felt by front line educators has led some districts to…
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is leading the coronavirus vaccine market today -- but this isn't a short-term story. Moderna already has its plan in the works. Moderna is working on a combined coronavirus and flu vaccine candidate too.
The majority of Americans, 60% to be exact, have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to data […] The post After Harris diagnosis, what if President Biden gets seriously ill with COVID-19? appeared first on TheGrio.
Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang, known in Hollywood for his roles in the blockbuster “Rush Hour” and James Bond franchises, was found dead at the age of 87 in his hotel room on Wednesday. Having just returned from Singapore two days prior, Tsang was adhering to the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine regulation at the Kowloon Hotel in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui district. Workers from the Department of Health were performing routine checks at the hotel when they failed to get a response from his room, a government source told South China Morning Post.
The retired Olympic alpine ski racer didn't take the fashion task lightly, dressing in a striking and enviable oversized suit for the prestigious occasion.
In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the UN General Assembly voted on Tuesday to subject Security Council members that veto resolutions to an assembly debate on their decision within 10 days - a move as likely to affect China as it does Russia. Passed by consensus by the 193-member assembly, the resolution was greeted with applause and comes amid widespread criticism that the United Nations has failed in its mission to prevent the Ukraine invasion, regarded by some analysts as the greate
China confirmed the signing of a security agreement with the Solomon Islands last week, sparking a strong backlash from the United States and its South Pacific allies, Australia and New Zealand. The US, which immediately sent a delegation to Honiara to speak directly to Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, has declared its concern at the "lack of transparency" in the agreement and that it appeared to leave the door open for China to send military forces to the islands. Kurt Campbell, the US Nationa