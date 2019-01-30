China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (HKG:1268) Has Attractive Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (HKG:1268) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 1268 is a financially-sound company with a strong track record and a buoyant growth outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on China MeiDong Auto Holdings here.

Outstanding track record with exceptional growth potential

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than 1268, with its expected earnings growth of 23%. The optimistic bottom-line growth is supported by an outstanding revenue growth of 54% over the same time period, which indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. In the previous year, 1268 has ramped up its bottom line by 65%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 26% return to shareholders, which is an optimistic signal for the future.

SEHK:1268 Future Profit January 30th 19 More

1268’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. 1268 appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.33x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

SEHK:1268 Historical Debt January 30th 19 More

Next Steps:

For China MeiDong Auto Holdings, I’ve put together three important aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is 1268 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 1268 is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does 1268 return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from 1268 as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of 1268? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



