China’s Meituan beats revenue estimates, swings to profit

2022 World Robot Conference in Beijing
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese food delivery giant Meituan reported better than expected quarterly revenue growth of 28.2% on Friday and swung back to profit as the company recovered from COVID-19 curbs.

Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike-sharing, said total revenue rose to 62.62 billion yuan ($8.74 billion) in the three months ended September, compared with analysts' average estimate of 61.79 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

The company swung to a quarterly profit of 1.22 billion yuan from a loss of 9.99 billion yuan a year earlier, as it pulled the brakes on heavily funding its new initiatives.

Sales from new initiatives, including its community e-commerce business Meituan Select, grew by 39.7% year-on-year to 16.29 billion yuan.

Revenue from core local commerce, which includes food delivery and in-store, hotel and travel businesses, rose 24.6% to 46.33 billion yuan.

Investor Tencent Holdings, China’s social media and gaming giant which owns 17% of Meituan, said last week it would return capital to shareholders through a dividend distribution of its $20 billion stake which represents roughly 15.5% of the total shares issued.

Meituan said at the time it would maintain its mutually beneficial business relationship with Tencent after the divestment.

Meituan’s Hong Kong-listed shares have lost nearly half their value in the last 12 months.

As several major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Guangzhou and Chongqing, have significantly tightened pandemic controls amid new waves of outbreaks, analysts warned of a bigger negative impact on consumer demand for Meituan's businesses over the fourth quarter.

($1 = 7.1615 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh;Editing by Mark Potter and Elaine Hardcastle)

Recommended Stories

  • BlackRock Wary of China Stocks Beyond Potential Near-Term Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, says it’s cautious on the longer-term outlook for Chinese stocks even as sentiment toward the market is turning more positive.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai Outbreak“Geopolitics remain

  • Malaysia Stocks Advance Most Since March 2020 After Leader Named

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysian stocks surged the most in over two years after veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was appointed the new prime minister, ending a political impasse that’s weighed on markets this week.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai Outbre

  • Twitter to Restore Suspended Accounts From Next Week, Musk Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Twitter Inc. will vastly expand the reinstatement of banned users from next week in a major reversal of the site’s content-moderation policies. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakIn response to a poll conducted by Mu

  • Jihan Wu's Crypto Lender Matrixport Looks to Raise $100M at $1.5B Valuation

    Matrixport has $5 billion in trading volume every month, along with $10 billion in assets under management and custody.

  • Amazon workers called to strike across globe on Black Friday

    Workers at Amazon sites across the globe, including in the United States, Germany and France, were expected to go on strike on Black Friday, targeting the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay. A global call for strike action came from the Make Amazon Pay initiative, which listed industrial action planned in over 30 countries across the globe. Germany's Verdi union said work stoppages were planned at 10 fulfilment centres in that country.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Down 38% to 49% That You Can Buy Right Now

    Both of these stocks have great long-term prospects and offer an attractive dividend in the meantime.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • Tesla stock bulls and bears react to Elon Musk's $700 billion crash. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Citi and others say could happen next

    "We believe the year-to-date pullback has balanced out the near-term risk/reward," Citi analyst Itay Michaeli said about Tesla stock.

  • 25 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 25 highest-paying monthly dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 10 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks. As high-interest rates and inflation have pulled down the market this year, dividend stocks are gaining a lot of traction […]

  • Carvana's Stock Proves How Much Wall Street Knows

    Warren Buffett, a billionaire and one of the greatest investors of all time, loves to talk about Wall Street analysts, in that he loves to explain how useless they are for anyone seeking guidance on investing. People should come to their own conclusions about a company before buying its stock, Buffett says, or just sock all of your money into an S&P 500 index fund if you’re feeling lazy. Carvana, the used car seller whose stock has been in a freefall for the last year, is a good case in point wi

  • 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

    This year has been tough for investors. The inflation numbers may have been down in October, but it was still 7.7% compounded on last October’s 6.2%, and that’s too high. Interest rates are rising fast in response, making capital more expensive, and the available cash is chasing goods constrained by tight supply chains and continued COVID lockdowns in China. Food and energy prices are high, and likely to rise, as Russia’s war in Ukraine puts a major clamp on global supplies of natural gas, wheat

  • The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says

    The S&P 500 could reach 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, as easing inflation means discounting hawkish Fed talk, Fundstrat said.

  • The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says

    The put-to-call ratio surged above 1.0 on Tuesday, the same day the S&P 500 jumped more than 1%, Fundstrat's Tom Lee noted.

  • Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'

    "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors," Wood told Bloomberg.

  • FTX collapse wipes out billions as investors flee crypto

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX wiped out billions of dollars in assets as investors fled the troubled cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Wall Street Is Saying ‘No’ to a Bitcoin Rebound. Bearish Bets Are Piling Up.

    Multiple metrics, including futures-market data, suggest traditional investors, not crypto traders, are making big wagers on the cryptocurrency's price.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger warns of 'restructuring' in memo to employees

    Newly returned Disney CEO Bob Iger notified employees on Monday of his plans to "restructure thingsc," in a memo obtained by Fox Business.

  • Binance to commit $1 billion for crypto recovery initiative

    The move comes at a time when the crypto market is teetering from the collapse of FTX, which is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. Binance said it intends to ramp up its commitment amount to $2 billion in the near future depending on need. "We anticipate this initiative will last about six months and will be flexible on the investment structure -- token, fiat, equity, convertible instruments, debt, credit lines, etc," the crypto exchange added in a statement.

  • FTX owned an $11.5 million stake in a tiny rural bank in Washington state with just 3 employees, bankruptcy hearing shows

    FTX's investment was double the net worth of Farmington State Bank, the 26th-smallest bank in the US, which is based in a rural farming town.

  • My Best Monster Growth Stock for 2023 (and Beyond)

    Digital advertising is an industry that's rising in popularity for marketers because of the numerous benefits it provides compared to traditional advertising. Advertisers can target specific audiences with digital ads and change ad formats. Despite the clear benefits of digital advertising, the space has slumped in 2022.