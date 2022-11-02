China Merchants Exploring Takeover Bid for Bain’s Chindata, Sources Say

Dong Cao and Manuel Baigorri
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Merchants Group Ltd. is exploring a takeover offer for Chinese data center operator Chindata Group Holdings Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The state-owned conglomerate has been studying a potential bid for the Bain Capital-backed business, the people said, who asked not to be identified discussing information that isn’t public. China Merchants Group has reached out to prospective investors including infrastructure funds about backing a deal, the people said.

Deliberations are at an early stage and may not lead to any transaction, the people said. Representatives for Bain and Chindata declined to comment, while a representative for China Merchants Group didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares of Chindata rose as much as 13%, the biggest intraday gain since May, after the Bloomberg News report. The stock has fallen about 17% this year following China’s crackdown on technology companies and broader concerns over the outlook for the world’s second-biggest economy. The Beijing-based firm has a market value of about $2 billion.

Nasdaq-listed Chindata had previously attracted takeover interest from industry rivals and private equity firms, Bloomberg News reported in April. Shanghai-based competitor GDS Holdings Ltd. and PAG, which launched a digital infrastructure platform last year, were weighing offers for the business, people familiar with the matter have said. EQT AB-backed peer EdgeConneX was studying a bid, according to the people.

Chindata operates carrier-neutral data centers in locations including China, India and Malaysia, according to its website. Bain bought Chindata in 2019 from Wangsu Science & Technology Co. and merged it with its portfolio firm Bridge Data Centers. In 2020, Chindata raised $621 million through its US initial public offering.

Strong Interest

Data centers have become hot assets among investors, in part due to the perception of their having stable returns, and expectations of ongoing growth as people increasingly rely on technology.

Vnet Group Inc., another US-listed Chinese data center company, received a preliminary non-binding takeover proposal from its founder in September. Buyout firms CDH Investments, MBK Partners and PAG are considering bids for Vnet as well, Bloomberg News has reported. Private equity firms are also vying for London-based data center company Global Switch Holdings Ltd., Bloomberg News reported in August.

China Merchants Group traces its roots back to 1872 when the Qing government set up a shipping firm called China Merchants Steamship Navigation Co., its website shows. The conglomerate, under State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, runs businesses from transportation and finance to property and health care.

In 2019, China Merchants Group established a strategic investment partnership with GLP Pte. The two would co-manage about 270 billion yuan ($40 billion) of assets, they said at the time.

--With assistance from Cathy Chan.

(Updates Chindata’s share price in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Caution Clouds Global Assets Ahead of Fed Meeting: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks were mixed in cautious trading Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting and Chinese shares fluctuated as investors reconsidered speculation the country may scrap its Covid-zero policy.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks D

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in November

    Today, I provide stock analysis on the 10 best stocks to buy now in November that I believe have significant upside for long-term investors. I provide a blend of stocks, from hypergrowth stocks, to mature growth and dividend stocks.

  • Oil climbs on demand hopes after big drawdown in U.S. crude stocks

    Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude stockpiles, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth. Brent crude futures picked up 17 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.82 a barrel at 0014 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $88.63 a barrel. Both benchmark contracts rose about 2% in the previous session on a weaker U.S. dollar and after an unverified note trending on social media said the Chinese government was going to consider ways to relax COVID rules from March 2023.

  • Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Moves Toward ‘War of Drones’ as Winter Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin’s swift and severe response to an attack on his Black Sea fleet reflects a war that is increasingly marked by a duel between long range Russian missiles and Ukraine’s innovative array of drones and truck bombs.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Soci

  • S.Korea inflation ticks up in Oct, seen staying elevated for while

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's annual consumer inflation in October ticked up from September against market expectations for no change, led by lagging effects of earlier global raw materials prices, government data showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.7% in October from a year earlier, according to the Statistics Korea data. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of economists was for the annual CPI growth to be 5.6% in October, although five of the 11 economists polled predicted higher rates.

  • Bentley's profit gets a lift from niche, personalised cars

    Luxury British carmaker Bentley said on Wednesday that its operating profit for the first nine months of 2022 more than doubled, as global economic uncertainty failed to dent customer interest for niche models and increased car customisation. The unit of German carmaker Volkswagen posted an operating profit for the first three quarters of 2022 of 575 million euros ($568 million), more than the 275 million euros in the same period of last year. Bentley said global sales were up 3% at 11,316 units, while revenue jumped 28% to 2.49 billion euros from 1.95 billion a year earlier.

  • Blinken holds 'productive' call with China's Wang Yi

    STORY: During the call, which took place on Sunday (October 30), the pair discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability."We would characterize the phone call as productive, as useful, it was professional," State Department spokesperson, Ned Price said. After the call Wang Yi said Washington should not let itself be blinded by ideological bias when dealing with China, the Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

  • Telkom Exploring Deals for $1 Billion Data Center Unit, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- State-owned phone carrier PT Telkom Indonesia is considering introducing investors to its data center business amid increasing interest for digital infrastructure assets, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curve Poised fo

  • Korea Financial Firms Pledge $67 Billion to Help Support Market

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s five major financial holding companies pledged a total of 95 trillion won ($67 billion) by the end of this year to help stabilize the credit market, responding to a request of the regulator. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curve Poised for Inversion

  • Commonwealth Hires Four Commodities Trading Managing Directors

    (Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia has made four leadership appointments for the new commodities, trade, and carbon arm of its global markets business, as it looks to capitalize on recent volatility and meet the needs of the growing voluntary carbon market. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally

  • States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms

    The national reckoning on race and policing that followed the death of George Floyd -- with a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on his neck -- spurred a torrent of state laws aimed at fixing the police. More than a dozen states only passed laws aimed at broadening police accountability; five states only passed new police protections. States collectively approved nearly 300 police reform bills after Floyd’s killing in May 2020, according to an analysis by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland.

  • China Stocks Extend Post-Congress Rout Amid Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares extended losses following last week’s selloff as a ramp-up of Covid restrictions and poor economic data worsened the outlook for the market.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilBig Tech Weighs on Stocks as Oil Giants Whipsaw: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% i

  • Eli Lilly's dismal annual forecast overshadows quarterly beat

    The company's shares fell 2.6% on Tuesday as a forecast cut for the third time this year overshadowed strong performance by its newly approved diabetes drug. Eli Lilly now expects adjusted full-year earnings of $7.70 to $7.85 per share, compared to its prior forecast of $7.90 to $8.05 and below analysts' expectations of $7.97. The drugmaker also trimmed its full-year revenue forecast, citing a $300 million hit to its revenue from the strong dollar.

  • US Senate Control Will Come Down to Handful of Tight Races, Poll Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- A handful of very tight races will determine control of the US Senate with the result unclear just days before the midterm elections. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS

  • Full of energy

    Global stocks just won't lie down, doggedly clinging to hopes that central banks will ease off the policy brakes or that China might ease COVID curbs, just as energy firms reap massive windfall profits. Entering the penultimate month of a dire 2022, world equity indices don't want to give up the ghost yet on the near 10% rebound since Oct. 13. Everything from central bank speculation, big rotations of equity sectors and talk of yearend seasonal flows in a U.S. election year are all cited.

  • TouchBistro bakes CAD$150M into restaurant management tech recipe

    TouchBistro, an iPad-based restaurant management platform, secured CAD$150 million, or $110 million, in growth financing from Francisco Partners to accelerate its growth, expand its product pipeline and make some strategic acquisitions. Both Barrotti and Konrad no longer manage the day-to-day operations of the company, having brought in Samir Zabaneh in 2021 and naming him CEO and chairman. The global pandemic was tough on restaurants, especially those that did not have capabilities to take online orders or manage deliveries.

  • Dollar's retreat temporary, likely to reclaim recent highs - Reuters poll

    The dollar's retreat in foreign exchange markets is temporary, according to a Reuters poll of currency strategists, who said the greenback still had enough strength left to reclaim or surpass its recent highs and resume its relentless rise. Up around 16.0% for the year, the dollar has come off an over-two-decade peak it hit in September, as the U.S. Federal Reserve, which powered the currency's rally, was expected to be nearing the end of its interest rate tightening cycle. The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday, its fourth jumbo increase in a row.

  • China’s Electric Carmakers Eye Thailand in Next Sales Push

    (Bloomberg) -- In Europe, a flurry of Chinese carmakers are trying to unseat storied legacy brands. Half a world away and far from the buzz of the Paris motor show, a similar revolution is playing out in Southeast Asia, in Thailand, where China’s auto manufacturers are facing off against Japanese incumbents.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Can

  • Don Bolduc, Maggie Hassan share thoughts on firearms restrictions

    We asked the candidates in for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican challenger Don Bolduc, if they would vote to add or remove restrictions on firearms.

  • ISA Holdings Limited (JSE:ISA) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

    Most readers would already be aware that ISA Holdings' (JSE:ISA) stock increased significantly by 16% over the past...