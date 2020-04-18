What Is China Merchants Land's (HKG:978) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

China Merchants Land (HKG:978) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 30% in the last month alone, although it is still down 8.1% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 11% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does China Merchants Land Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

China Merchants Land's P/E of 3.12 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that China Merchants Land has a lower P/E than the average (6.1) P/E for companies in the real estate industry.

China Merchants Land's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with China Merchants Land, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Notably, China Merchants Land grew EPS by a whopping 48% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 36% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting China Merchants Land's P/E?

Net debt totals a substantial 230% of China Merchants Land's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On China Merchants Land's P/E Ratio

China Merchants Land has a P/E of 3.1. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 9.5. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about China Merchants Land over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 2.4 back then to 3.1 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.