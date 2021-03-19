China’s Million-Dollar Economist Leaves Evergrande for Soochow

1 / 2

China’s Million-Dollar Economist Leaves Evergrande for Soochow

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- One of China’s highest-paid macro analysts has left developer China Evergrande Group to return to the securities sector.

Ren Zeping, chief economist at the real estate company and head of Evergrande Research Institute, has joined Soochow Securities Co. as its chief economist, the brokerage said in a written reply to Bloomberg. He thanked Evergrande’s Chairman Hui Ka Yan in a post on his social media account Friday.

Evergrande didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Ren drew public attention when he joined Evergrande in late 2017 with an annual salary that reached 15 million yuan ($2.3 million), according to local media. Some Chinese developers have started in-house research arms in recent years to navigate swiftly changing property policies and help devise long-term strategy.

Ren was one of the few China watchers to call the nation’s stock boom-and-bust cycle in 2015. In August 2014, he began predicting that the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index could reach 5,000 points after being in a bear market for years. While that entailed more than doubling the level at the time, Ren said his call was “emboldened by the Party.” Then in April 2015 he warned that the rally might have gone too far, and in May said “the market has gone crazy.” The Shanghai Composite peaked in mid-June and almost halved over the ensuing months.

He also made his name among retail investors by predicting in 2015 that home prices in tier-one cities would double within a decade. Ren used to be a researcher at the State Council’s Development Research Center before working as an economist at Guotai Junan Securities Co. and Founder Securities Co.

Soochow’s former Chief Economist Chen Li will serve as global chief strategy officer, as well as vice chairman of its operation in Hong Kong, according to the securities firm’s reply.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Meet Thailand's coronavirus-sniffing canines

    These dogs can sniff out coronaviruswith an accuracy rate of nearly 95%Researchers at Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University selected six Labrador retrieversand trained them to identify virus samplesCourtesy: Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltdtaken from the sweat of infected patientsLocation: Bangkok, Thailand(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) THAILAND'S CORONAVIRUS SNIFFER DOG PROJECT LEADER, PROFESSOR KAYWALEE CHATDARONG, SAYING: "The dogs take only one to two seconds to detect the virus per sample. Once they detect a patient, they will sit down. This takes only one to two seconds. Within one minute, they can manage to go through 60 samples."They’re even capable of detecting the virus in asymptomatic peopleResearchers say the dogs could replace traditional testing methods"The next step is putting them out in the field. The Chevron company is now planning to put the dogs up to a real test to screen their employees. In the future, when we send them to airports or piers where there is an influx of commuters, they will be much faster and more precise in detecting the virus than temperature checks."

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds firm on House's COVID-19 rules while under pressure to ease them

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said last week that about 75% of lawmakers are vaccinated and has pushed for the "People's House" to reopen.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • US to send 4m vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico

    The Biden plan to give AstraZeneca jabs to neighbours is seen as part of 'vaccine diplomacy'.

  • Britain's health minister rebuffs EU criticism on AstraZeneca vaccine exports

    Britain has a legal right to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, which it helped to fund and develop, health minister Matt Hancock on Wednesday, in a sharp rebuke to criticism from the European Union that Britain has not been exporting the shots. European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen earlier threatened to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens, airing frustration over a lack of deliveries from AstraZeneca in Britain.

  • Zack Snyder's Justice League: A 'vindication' of director's vision, say critics

    The director's reworked cut arrives on Thursday - and most say it's an improvement on the original.

  • 'Very promising' data shows vaccines may stop Covid transmission, but big questions remain

    Encouraging signs have emerged that Covid-19 vaccines protect against asymptomatic infections, a factor that scientists say is crucial to ending the pandemic.

  • Mitch McConnell says Asian Americans "should not have to experience discrimination"

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — whose wife is of Asian heritage — addressed this week's mass shooting in Georgia by saying Thursday that "Asian Americans should not have to experience discrimination anywhere."What he's saying: “Committing a crime against anyone because of his or her national origin or race is deeply wrong and antithetical to our founding principles," McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement to Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMcConnell spoke two days after the attack that killed eight — six of them Asian Americans.While police have yet to label it a hate crime, it sparked fear among Asian Americans across the country and a public reckoning about their treatment growing from a string of prior attacks.Why it matters: McConnell, the most prominent Republican in the Senate, had yet to publicly weigh in on Tuesday's shooting.Questions about his views were especially pointed because his wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Transportation secretary under President Trump, was born in Taipei, Taiwan. She emigrated to the United States when she was eight years old.Critics blamed Trump's rhetoric against China following the outbreak of the coronavirus for fueling an uptick in anti-Asian violence across the U.S.The former president labeled COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," "Wuhan virus" and "kung flu."Go deeper: The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘Dangerous work of art’ discovered by Illinois firefighters in woods. What is it?

    A firefighter discovered this “dangerous work of art” after returning to the scene of an emergency.

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling customer to wear mask, Texas police say

    A Jack in the Box manager was stabbed three times in a dispute over masks, police say.

  • The IRS is moving to issue refunds for Americans who paid taxes on $10,200 in unemployment benefits last year

    IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig says the agency is aiming to provide refunds so some people don't have to file amended returns for a stimulus tax break.

  • Barkov for MVP? Quenneville for Coach of the Year? Here is why Panthers are contenders

    The 2020-21 NHL season is halfway over the Florida Panthers are taking a well-deserved miniature break before they begin the second half Thursday against the Nashville Predators in Sunrise.

  • AT&T says its customers will no longer be able to stream HBO Max for free, citing California's net neutrality law

    The California net neutrality law bans "zero-rating" or "sponsored data" plans that allow ISPs to exempt some services from a user's data cap.

  • Child killed in Peloton treadmill accident as CEO issues warning to parents

    A child has died in an accident involving a Peloton treadmill, leading the company's chief to warn parents to keep infants away from the equipment. Peloton has grown in popularity in the last year with more people turning to its at-home workout products as they ditch their gym memberships amidst the pandemic. John Foley, Peloton's co-founder and chief executive, emailed owners of the Tread+ on March 18 to inform them of the incident. "I'm reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death," he wrote. "While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved." Mr Foley advised users to keep pets and children away from Peloton equipment, and store it safely when not in use. The company said it would not be releasing any further details, including the age of the child and location. The Tread+, which retails at around $4,256 (£3,000), is currently not on sale in the UK, however, a lighter, less expensive model is available for purchase. Peloton, whose stationary exercise bike has gained a cult following over the past years, launched the Peloton Tread in 2018, and then introduced the updated model Tread+ last fall. The Tread+ features a slat belt that helps lessen the impact on the body, while The Tread has a more classic, continuous running belt. Tread+ is one of a range of Peloton’s treadmills and bikes, which features a screen allowing users to follow training videos and virtual workouts. Peloton shares fell more than 3 per cent in New York trading on Thursday. Around 25,000 children each year in the US are hurt on exercise equipment, of which 2,600 kids on average end up in the emergency room from treadmill accidents.

  • Rock Hill teen charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot no longer part of Republicans at Citadel

    Charged with illegal entry into the U.S. Capitol, the cadet was kicked out of the Republican Club, but remains enrolled at the school.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Fights Back After Man Punches Her in the Face in SF

    A 76-year-old Asian woman reportedly beat up a man who assaulted her in another unprovoked attack in San Francisco, witnesses said. Xiao Zhen Xie was leaning by a light pole while waiting at the traffic light around Market Street in San Francisco when a 39-year-old man approached her and punched her in the face without provocation, according to KPIX. “Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Xie said with the translation help of her daughter, Dong-Mei Li.

  • McDavid has goal and 2 assists, Oilers beat Flames 7-3

    NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 7-3 on Wednesday night to split the two-game series. McDavid has 18 goals and leads the NHL with 38 assists and 56 points. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jesse Puljujarvi, Dominik Kahun, Darnell Nurse, Zack Kassian and Alex Chiasson also scored to help the Oilers rebound from a 4-3 loss Monday night in the series opener.

  • An entire Oklahoma diner told CNN they don't want the vaccine. One said even Trump couldn't convince him.

    Vaccines were not popular in a CNN segment filmed in Boise City, Oklahoma, where COVID-19 misinformation and mistrust in Biden appeared to thrive.