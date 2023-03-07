China Mobile Becomes Nation’s Third-Largest Stock on 6G, AI Bets

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd. has overtaken one of the nation’s lenders to become the third-largest stock by market valuation, thanks to a recent trading frenzy driven by artificial intelligence bets and the government’s 6G ambitions.

A 33% rally this year in the state-owned telecom service provider has pushed its market cap to 1.25 trillion yuan ($180 billion), beating China Construction Bank Corp.’s 1.16 trillion yuan. Its value is still around half that of market leader Kweichow Moutai Co., and 20% below runner-up Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

The typically-staid telecom sector has been under the spotlight this year on the back of growing interest in AI-driven chatbots, revaluation on their cloud computing prospects, and Beijing’s bid to promote next generation network technology. In a sign of shifting investor preference, battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., which was once on the cusp of becoming China’s second-largest stock, has slid to the seventh.

Shares of China Mobile were little changed Tuesday on the mainland after hitting the highest since its Jan. 2022 debut in the previous session. Its shares listed in Hong Kong extended gains into the sixth day.

Its peers China United Network Communications Ltd. and China Telecom Corp. continued to advance, taking their gains onshore for the year to 35% and 55%, respectively.

