China is mounting an economic assault on Gen Z – and it will end in disaster

Shein

The website of fast fashion’s hottest ticket is not a place for someone who is easily confused, or of a nervous disposition.

There’s the flash sale; the sale zone; a regular sale; deals of the day; #dailydrops (no idea); “brands we love”; and the “style gallery” – a visual bombardment complete with flashing images of young “micro-influencers” that are paid to promote its cheap clothes on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

It is strangely mesmerising but also oddly amateurish – like something that was half-heartedly knocked up by a sixth form art student. Yet, for Generation Z this is what might pass for a standard shopping experience these days as increasing numbers of young people buy their clothes from Shein.

The Chinese apparel giant has taken the fashion world by storm and now, on the back of breakneck growth, is hoping to conquer Wall Street too. The company, which few outside of China had heard of until a few years ago, is limbering up for a mega-float on the Nasdaq stock market later this year, a move that potentially has far-reaching consequences if its ambitious financial forecasts are anything to go by.

Having already become the shopping destination of choice for more than 140 million largely Generation Z consumers in the West in a short period of time, the company is planning to ramp up growth to heart-stopping levels.

Shein - TikTok

In a presentation recently shown to investors, Shein said it was targeting a near-trebling of annual turnover from $22.7bn (£18.8bn) last year to $58.5bn as soon as 2025, the Financial Times reports. That would be more than the combined annual sales of high street giants H&M and Zara.

It also believes that the total value of the merchandise sold on its site will jump from around $30bn to $80bn over the same time-frame. Profits meanwhile are projected to leap more than ten-fold from $700m to $7.5bn in 2025.



The ramifications of this massive land-grab are likely to be huge. The likes of H&M and Zara, Asos and Boohoo will struggle to defend market share as Shein mounts a fresh assault on Western fashion, ruthlessly undercutting them on price and through super-aggressive social media marketing as it seeks to live up to a string of lofty targets.

Much has been made of how quickly fast-fashion pioneers like Zara take the latest catwalk styles and turn them into cheap high street imitations, only for the likes of Boohoo and Asos to come along and fine-tune the process to ensure the top trends are delivered to customers even quicker.

Shein has put a rocket under proceedings and taken things to a new level altogether. Fashionistas now talk about “ultra-fast” – from the fashion shows of Milan and Paris to the front door at the click of a button, often in just days, and in mind-boggling numbers.



It is thought Shein uploads more than 6,000 new products to its website every day, and stocks somewhere in the region of 600,000 items at any one time. Zara manages to launch about 10,000 different garments a year. Shein’s goods are cheap, too – on a par with Primark and as much as half the price of H&M, making it difficult for everyone on the fast fashion spectrum to compete with.



Yet this isn’t an industry that operates on a level playing field. Shein has acquired an unfortunate reputation for exploiting tax loopholes, abusing intellectual property rights and shunning the sort-of-ethical standards that Asos, Boohoo and others have faced fierce pressure to adopt more enthusiastically.

Shein - Raul Ariano/Redux

An investigation by Swiss campaign group Public Eye in 2021 found evidence of staff subjected to 75-hour weeks in Shein’s Chinese factories with some working three shifts a day and only getting one day off a week, often in unsafe conditions.

Then, last autumn, a Channel 4 documentary reported that factory workers earned an average of £19 for a typical 18-hour shift, produced hundreds of items a day, and couldn’t go home until they’d finished. Some had wages withheld and docked – conditions that broke Chinese labour laws and Shein’s own code of conduct.

In response, Shein has vowed to invest $15m to improve standards at its factories. Yet, employees and suppliers are likely to find themselves under even greater pressure as Shein’s crack team of designers scramble to deliver the eye-watering numbers dangled in front of prospective investors – a task made doubly hard by signs of slowing growth.



Spiralling costs pushed down profits by more than a third last year from $1.1bn to $770m and recent fundraising talks put its estimated valuation at $64bn, a spectacular fall of $36bn in the space of just eight months.



The company is aiming for 261 million customers by 2025, an increase of 86pc from the 140m it has today. Yet for Shein to stand a chance of hitting its financial targets, 60pc of those need to have shopped with it before, in an industry not known for brand loyalty. Currently the proportion of repeat buyers stands at 40pc.

A stock market float has all the makings of a car crash for investors. Those that bought in at its last fund-raising round sound like they are already sitting on steep paper losses as the markets lose faith with fast-growing tech stocks and venture capital funding dries up.



No doubt many will attempt to roll over in a frantic attempt to recover their investment. But it stands to be so over-hyped that new shareholders get badly burned too, buying in at eye-watering levels that it will struggle to come close to justifying.

Yet perhaps the biggest losers stand to be its legion of unquestioning young customers, and the fashion industry’s attempts to convince the world that it really has changed for the better.